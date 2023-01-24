ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Eatman reacts to viral DallasCowboys.com tweet

By Shan Rj
 3 days ago

After the Cowboys lost to the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs on Sunday, DallasCowboys.com tweeted a written story criticizing Dak Prescott's play.

If you follow the Cowboys' official Twitter account, you'd know that it is common for them to write freely about the team no matter how good or bad they play.

But the national pundits don't know that, so they are blasting the Cowboys and calling for the tweet to be taken down.

DallasCowboys.com writer Nick Eatman joined Shan, RJ, & Bobby on Tuesday's show to give his thoughts on the reaction the tweet has gotten. Listen to the podcast below.

