Tri-City Herald
Colts Add Depth at WR with Latest Signing
The Indianapolis Colts announced on Friday they had signed wide receiver Ethan Fernea to a reserve/futures contract. Fernea spent the 2021 season with the Colts' practice squad and was flexed to the active roster for the October 23rd loss at the Tennessee Titans. He contributed nine plays on special teams.
Tri-City Herald
Pass Protection is Job One for Next O-Line Coach
NASHVILLE – The New York Jets’ decision to hire Keith Carter as offensive line coach and run-game coordinator earlier this week was – in its own way – a reminder of what the Tennessee Titans need most in their new offensive line coach: someone who can better the team’s pass protection.
Tri-City Herald
Major Analyst Ranks Bengals As Worst Team Playing On Championship Weekend
CINCINNATI — Fox Sports personality and avid Chiefs fan Nick Wright isn't buying the Bengals' depth heading into the AFC Championship game. The First Things First host doesn't think the Bengals have proven they can win at Arrowhead Stadium, despite winning the 2022 AFC Championship Game there. "I think...
Tri-City Herald
Injury Roundup: Bengals-Chiefs Game Statuses Revealed For AFC Championship Game
CINCINNATI — The Bengals and Chiefs released their final practice injury reports ahead of the AFC Championship Game. For the Bengals, left tackle Jonah Williams (knee) and guard Alex Cappa (ankle) are not playing against Kansas City after missing every practice this week. Cornerback Tre Flowers (hamstring) and tight...
Tri-City Herald
Retired Bucs QB Coach Clyde Christensen Details Concern for Tom Brady
View the original article to see embedded media. Buccaneers quarterback coach Clyde Christensen retired following Tampa Bay’s wild card round loss to the Cowboys as part of a series of coaching moves triggered by head coach Todd Bowles. Christensen was not going to be retained by Bowles next season,...
Tri-City Herald
Pete Carroll not a finalist for NFL coach of the year. Top Seahawks players howl online
Want to see Seahawks players quickly defend and profess their love for their coach?. Mention to them the finalists for the NFL’s coach of the year award. On Wednesday morning, the league announced the five finalists for the NFL’s coaching award it will hand out at the Super Bowl next month.
Tri-City Herald
Byron Young Mocked As First-Rounder By Mel Kiper
Edge rusher Byron Young is beginning to receive more attention from the NFL community. A few weeks ago, it felt like analysts were down on the Tennessee defender, but he has gotten some hype in the last few days. PFF's Trevor Sikkema named Young as one of five "under-the-radars" prospects...
Tri-City Herald
5 Top Cincinnati Bengals Prop Bets vs Chiefs in AFC Championship: Chase, Mixon & More
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The Cincinnati Bengals are on a 10-game winning streak heading into their rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs in this week’s AFC Championship Game. Like last year’s matchup, this game should provide plenty of excitement, with the preponderance of superstar players on both sides of the field providing some outstanding Bengals prop bets.
Tri-City Herald
REPORT: Panthers Begin Second Round of Interviews
Nine candidates are in play for the head coaching job of the Carolina Panthers and as we move into the final days of January, team owner David Tepper moves into the next stage of his search with a second round of interviews. According to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of...
Tri-City Herald
Chiefs Cornerback On Bengals Receivers: ‘My Guys Gonna Handle Them’
CINCINNATI — Chiefs cornerback L'Jarious Sneed isn't wanting to talk trash, but he did say the Chiefs will "handle" the Bengals wide receivers this week. "Me and my guys gonna handle them," Sneed told Hayley Lewis. Sneed later told Lewis he was not talking trash, just confident in his...
Tri-City Herald
Another Comeback! Ex Bills QB Frank Reich Finds New Head Coaching Spot
It's not exactly 32 points down, but former Buffalo Bills quarterback Frank Reich is still mastering the art of the comeback, even with his playing days long over. Reich, architect of the biggest comeback in NFL postseason history, has found a new headset to wear, as the Carolina Panthers named him the franchise's sixth full-time head coach. The hire comes just two months after Reich was removed from the Indianapolis Colts' top spot, where he amassed a 40-33-1 record over four-plus seasons.
Tri-City Herald
Behind Enemy Lines with an Eagles Insider
Face it -- we in the Bay Area know much more about the 49ers than the Eagles. So to learn more about the 49ers' upcoming opponent, I asked my colleague Ed Kracz, publisher of Eagles Today for SI FanNation, five questions about the team he covers. Here are my questions...
Tri-City Herald
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Provides Update on Charles Omenihu
Clarity has been gained on the playing status of 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu who was arrested on Monday on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic assault. What looked like a doubtful availability for the NFC championship matchup with the Eagles on Sunday now looks like a guarantee of being active. Kyle Shanahan provided an update on Omenihu at his Wednesday press conference.
Tri-City Herald
Watch: Joe Burrow’s Hometown Goes All-In On Decorating Ahead Of AFC Championship Game
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow's hometown is behind the Bengals quarterback in full force. Check out all of the decorations surrounding The Plains and Athens, Ohio, as the MVP finalist gets ready for his second-straight AFC Championship Game appearance. Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks Trade Up, Draft Potential Geno Smith Replacement in Latest Mock
While their year didn't end the way they wanted it to, the 2022 season showed that there is plenty of reason to be optimistic for the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Geno Smith emerged as a potential franchise quarterback while their rookie class, headlined by cornerback Tariq Woolen and running back Kenneth Walker III, showed they can be cornerstones to build around.
Tri-City Herald
OSU Reunion? ESPN Mock Draft Has Jets Picking Garrett Wilson’s Former Teammate in First Round
Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba were a force to be reckoned with when they were teammates at Ohio State, both hauling in more than 1,000 receiving yards during the 2021 season. With Smith-Njigba set to be available in the 2023 NFL Draft, those two former Buckeyes could share a wide...
