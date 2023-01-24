Read full article on original website
Related
progameguides.com
Shindo Life Shindai Valley Private Server Codes (January 2023)
Shindo Life Shindai Valley Private Server is a way to get to a particular area of the popular ARPG Shino Life. If you’ve ever wanted to relive the popular anime title Naruto, this is the Roblox game for you! You can customize and level up your character, exploring areas you’ll remember while honing your battle bloodlines and Abilities while leveling up to become the best!
progameguides.com
How to get the 01010010 01010101 01001110 badge in Slap Battles – Roblox
Slap Battles is a chaotic, player vs. player experience that involves using a variety of gloves, all with their own unique abilities, to take down, and slap the mess out of, everyone in your way! The more slaps you give and players you defeat, the more gloves you'll be able to unlock in the future. Along the way, you may even earn a few badges, some of which are considered ultra-secret! Continue reading below for a brief look at how to unlock one of these secret badges, the 01010010 01010101 01001110 badge.
progameguides.com
All A Thousand Nights (II) Torn Page locations in Genshin Impact
In Genshin Impact's Desert of Hadramaveth, you can find several books of the A Thousand Nights book series. Unfortunately, you'll have to find ten torn page of each book to complete them. Here's where you can find all ten torn pages to complete A Thousand Nights (II) in Genshin Impact.
progameguides.com
How to get Dark Blade V3 in Blox Fruits – Roblox
Roblox Blox Fruits is a game all about becoming the strongest fighter possible. There are multiple paths to obtain this goal, be it through changing your character's race to Ghoul or through much more straightforward means like upgrading weapons and armor. For the latter, there is a weapon in the game called the Dark Blade that has a hard-to-obtain V3 version. The way to unlock this version is quite tricky but can be a breeze if you can find a player to help.
progameguides.com
Fire Emblem Engage Mods for PC – Are there any?
Fire Emblem Engage is a high-stakes strategic JRPG on the Nintendo Switch. Fans of the series will be familiar with building their army and commanding them across various battlefields. However, players may want to enhance the gameplay with mods, which may leave you wondering if Fire Emblem Engage has mods.
progameguides.com
Witcher 3 – Should You Kill Whoreson Junior?
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is an action RPG in which you play as Geralt of Rivia, a beast hunter from a group called the Witchers. His supernatural abilities make him a monster slayer for hire, but there’s more to this deep series of games than the combat and missions. You’re sometimes put into moral dilemmas where your decisions can have in-game consequences. One such decision comes when you best Whoreson in battle, leaving him begging you for his life. So, in Witcher 3, should you kill Whoreson Junior?
progameguides.com
Best Y Level for Diamonds in Minecraft (1.19)
Diamonds are pretty rare to find in Minecraft. They are some of the rarest materials you can find. You can use them to make swords, armor, tools, and other powerful items that will significantly impact your game. It's key for you to find diamonds in Minecraft early on to upgrade your gear as quickly as possible in Minecraft, 1.19.
progameguides.com
How to get the SECRET BOSS DEFEATED badge in MR STINKY’S DETENTION – Roblox
If you're a fan of BARRY'S PRISON RUN, chances are you've played, or are hoping to play, MR. STINKY'S DETENTION, an experience that involves completing obstacles, avoiding monsters, defeating bosses, and even collecting a handful of badges along the way. One of these badges, the SECRET BOSS DEFEATED badge, is, as its name states, a secret badge that can only be obtained by finding a hidden location on the map. Luckily, we've created the brief guide below to help you find this location and earn the mysterious badge!
progameguides.com
Tears of Themis Bright Pavilion Challenge mode guide – Blizzardous Threads of Red event
The Tears of Themis Blizzardous Threads of Red event runs from January 12, 2023, to February 2, 2023, and is open to all attorneys who have completed the X-Note Main Story 2-28. After completing the event tutorial, you'll be able to explore the Villa Courtyard, which houses a building called the Bright Pavilion.
progameguides.com
Everything is at stake in Redfall’s vampire-infested world
Arkane's Redfall raises the stakes as players to fight the vampire scourge solo or in a group in this dark open world. Embrace your inner vampire hunter and fight evil as you try to liberate the town of Redfall or fall to the blood-sucking overlords. Arkane and Bethesda gave players...
progameguides.com
How to farm Gears in Hi-Fi Rush
Hi-Fi Rush is Bethesda and Tango Games' rhythm action game with a cool aesthetic and bopping soundtrack. The game can be played linearly but features the option to explore, unlock upgrades, and more. To do this, you will need Gears and a lot of them. This may leave you wondering the best way to get Geras in Hi-Fi Rush.
progameguides.com
How to get all free items in PUMA FUTURELAND – Roblox
PUMA PAL (Currently obtainable) PUMA FUTURE BOOTS (Currently obtainable) PUMA FUTURE JETPACK(Currently obtainable) Unlocked by scoring 10 total goals in different PUMA Ball matches. PUMA FUTURE JERSEY (Currently obtainable) Unlocked by completing the PUMA Future Obby. PUMA FUTURE SOCCER BALL (Currently obtainable) Unlocked upon joining the experience (PUMA FUTURELAND reached...
progameguides.com
Stylish action and soundtrack combine in Hi-Fi Rush
Take down the corporate rhythm in the stylish rhythm-based action game Hi-Fi Rush. With a cell-shaded aesthetic straight out of a comic book and a banging soundtrack, Hi-Fi Rush creates a high-energy rhythm experience for veterans of the genre and newcomers alike. Hi-Fi Rush received an in-depth look from Bethesda...
progameguides.com
Can you get Greninja in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet?
With the addition of Charizard and Cinderace in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, players may wonder if other starters from different generations of Pokémon will be added to the titles. This includes Greninja, which has become one of the most popular starters. This leaves the question of if you can get Froakie, Frogadier, and Greninja in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
progameguides.com
How to find another way to enter the central area in Genshin Impact – Dune-Entombed Fecundity
Dune Entombed Fecundity: Part I is a Genshin Impact World Quest and is the third part of The Dirge of Bilqis quest chain. You'll unlock it immediately after completing the following prerequisites:. One of the objectives of this quest is to "Find another way to enter the central area." You...
progameguides.com
What does CD mean in Survivor.io?
Survivor.io is a fast-paced, hectic fight for survival, similar to Vampire Survivors. You gather weapons and items to stay alive as you fend off hordes of undead. As you collect and upgrade weapons, you will notice that each has a CD. This may leave you wondering what CD means in Survivor.io.
progameguides.com
Genshin Impact Paper Theater Adeptus Ex guide – The Exquisite Night Chimes event
Genshin Impact's Version 3.4 Lantern Rite event, The Exquisite Night Chimes, runs from January 19, 2023, to February 6, 2023, bringing a new wave of attractions and memories beneath Liyue's festive skies. During the event, you can participate in a plethora of activities to get amazing rewards, including a new mini-game called Paper Theater.
progameguides.com
Are Detours worth doing in Forspoken?
Forspoken is a magical open-world RPG game developed by Luminous Productions which follows Frey's journey as she discovers her fate in the land of Athia. As the game progresses, you will find several Detours coming in the way of main quests. Although it is named Detours, they are side quests. Here's how you can complete Detours in Forspoken.
progameguides.com
Minecraft Legends PvP is multi-layered and chaotic
Minecraft: Legends takes the popular peaceful building and makes it a tactical warzone. While it features a single-player campaign, it has multiplayer that looks to be deep, chaotic, and a blast. Minecraft: Legends PvP received further detail during Xbox's Developer Direct on January 25, 2023, showcasing how it works and...
progameguides.com
How to Change Your Password on Riot Games
Riot Games offers a variety of titles set within their in-game universe. From League of Legends to Valorant, they have various titles in different genres. Each of these will require a Riot Games account, so you must create one and a password. If you already have an account but want to change your password, you may be wondering how to switch your password for Riot Games.
Comments / 0