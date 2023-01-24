ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Chris Stapleton Revealed As National Anthem Singer At Super Bowl In Arizona

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35muET_0kPXrQVm00
Photo: Getty Images

Chris Stapleton is set to perform the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVII. The award-winning country singer-songwriter shared the announcement on his social media channels on Tuesday morning (January 24), drawing praise from fans eager to hear his rendition before the highly-anticipated game on Sunday, February 12.

“You was made for this moment and I can’t wait to watch. Enjoy every minute and don’t forget to breathe. 🤍,” reads a comment by fellow country artist Mickey Guyton , who powerfully performed the National Anthem at the Super Bowl in 2022 . She added on her Instagram story: “Singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl was a moment I will never forget and something I will be proud of for the rest of my life. [Chris Stapleton] was made for this moment and I can’t wait to watch.”

Stapleton joins a list of other superstar country artists who have performed the National Anthem at the Super Bowl, in addition to Guyton. Others include Eric Church , Luke Bryan , Carrie Underwood and more.

The NFL announced on Tuesday that eight-time GRAMMY Award winner Stapleton would perform the National Anthem, and two other artists are slated to perform in the pregame entertainment lineup . Twelve-time GRAMMY winner Babyface will sing “America the Beautiful,” and Emmy Award-winning actress, Sheryl Lee Ralph , known for her role in the smash-hit comedy Abbott Elementary , is set to sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” according to an NFL press release shared on Tuesday morning. The latest announcements add to the all-star list of performers, which includes superstar Rihanna , headlining the highly-anticipated halftime show . Paramore , Tim McGraw and Imagine Dragons are among artists set to perform in the area around that time.

Super Bowl LVII is set for Sunday, February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. It will be broadcast on FOX.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

Blake Shelton Once Hinted At Who He Thought Was The Voice's Worst Coach

If you've ever seen "The Voice," you'll probably already know that Blake Shelton doesn't hold back. The country music star can be somewhat blunt at times when it comes to giving his opinion -- particularly when it comes to his co-coaches on the show. Time and time again, the "God's...
Popculture

Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency

Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
LAS VEGAS, NV
wonderwall.com

Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023

Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

A drummer for the Grammy Award-nominated rock band Modest Mouse has reportedly been diagnosed with late-stage cancer, according to the band's social media page. Drummer Jeremiah Green's diagnosis was announced on Modest Mouse's Instagram page in a post written by lead singer Isaac Brock, who added that Green is undergoing treatment.
Whiskey Riff

Toby Keith Says Willie Nelson Smokes The Most Hardcore Weed He’s Ever Had: “I Couldn’t Even Function”

It’s no secret that Willie Nelson is the definition of a weed connoisseur. Hell, I’m not even sure if Ol’ Shotgun Willie can even remember the last time he wasn’t stoned off his arse. We’re talking about a guy who can smoke Snoop Dogg under the table, and the rapper even has a guy he pays more than $50,000 a year to follow him around and roll blunts for him.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Musician and Singer Dies

Legendary musician and singer Don Williams, one of the singing foursome, The Williams Brothers Quartet, has died, his family announced. Williams reportedly died of natural causes at his home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady Gushes 'Love This Boy' As He Lounges Poolside With Son Ben In Adorable Snaps

Just a little father-son time! Tom Brady took to his Instagram Story on Friday, December 30, to gush over his 13-year-old son, Ben, as they soaked up the sun poolside. "Love this boy," the NFL star captioned a cute picture of both of their feet as they shared a pool chair. It was quickly followed by a sweet snap of Brady giving his boy a playful smooch on the back of his head. This comes days after the famed quarterback — who shares both Ben and 10-year-old daughter Vivian, with Gisele Bündchen, and 15-year-old Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan —...
Virginian Review

Nashville Says Goodbye To Male Country Music Recording Artists

Mickey Gilley recorded “Room Full of Roses,” a single that charted No. 1 on Billboard in 1974, the first of his 17 No. 1 hits before he passed away on May 7, at 86. Born in Natchez, Miss. on March 9, 1936, Gilley began his music career in the 1950s. By 1976, Gilley had been honored for “Best Album of the Year” according to Country Music Awards and a “Triple Crown” nominee in 1977. He is the only country music vocalist to have been nominated as a “Triple Crown” and go on to win only one time in each of the three...
NASHVILLE, TN
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

209K+
Followers
24K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy