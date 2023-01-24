Chris Stapleton Revealed As National Anthem Singer At Super Bowl In Arizona

Photo: Getty Images

Chris Stapleton is set to perform the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVII. The award-winning country singer-songwriter shared the announcement on his social media channels on Tuesday morning (January 24), drawing praise from fans eager to hear his rendition before the highly-anticipated game on Sunday, February 12.

“You was made for this moment and I can’t wait to watch. Enjoy every minute and don’t forget to breathe. 🤍,” reads a comment by fellow country artist Mickey Guyton , who powerfully performed the National Anthem at the Super Bowl in 2022 . She added on her Instagram story: “Singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl was a moment I will never forget and something I will be proud of for the rest of my life. [Chris Stapleton] was made for this moment and I can’t wait to watch.”

Stapleton joins a list of other superstar country artists who have performed the National Anthem at the Super Bowl, in addition to Guyton. Others include Eric Church , Luke Bryan , Carrie Underwood and more.

The NFL announced on Tuesday that eight-time GRAMMY Award winner Stapleton would perform the National Anthem, and two other artists are slated to perform in the pregame entertainment lineup . Twelve-time GRAMMY winner Babyface will sing “America the Beautiful,” and Emmy Award-winning actress, Sheryl Lee Ralph , known for her role in the smash-hit comedy Abbott Elementary , is set to sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” according to an NFL press release shared on Tuesday morning. The latest announcements add to the all-star list of performers, which includes superstar Rihanna , headlining the highly-anticipated halftime show . Paramore , Tim McGraw and Imagine Dragons are among artists set to perform in the area around that time.

Super Bowl LVII is set for Sunday, February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. It will be broadcast on FOX.