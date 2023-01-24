ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Bham Now

February 1 is the deadline to submit your film to the Sidewalk Film Festival

This year, Sidewalk Film Festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary. For over two decades, Sidewalk has proudly accepted project submissions through the FilmFreeway platform. The regular deadline for submissions is Wednesday, Feb. 1. Keep reading to hear all about Sidewalk Film Festival and why you should submit your film. What...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

7 fun weekend events in The Magic City—Jan. 27-29

Just like that, it’s almost the weekend again. There’s never a dull moment in Birmingham with concerts, dance parties, musicals and more excitement. Read on to learn all about what’s happening in The Magic City—January 27-29. Bite-sized news. Dig in: From now until February 4, find...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thebamabuzz.com

These 3 Alabama spas were named some of America’s favorite spas

You’ll catch me road-tripping to Birmingham, Florence and Opelika because I’m in need of a spa day. Read on to learn all about Spas of America’s favorite Alabama spas. Alabama is filled with the best of the best including spas. Spas of America just released a list of their favorite spas in the country by state. Here are the three that came out on top in Alabama:
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Opinion | Hasn’t this state done enough to the Native people?

The University of Alabama's main campus in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. At my age, I don’t expect to be learning about a crime spree that stretches over two centuries or so. Yet here I am, just learning about what Alabama and the United States has done – and continues to do – to the Indigenous people by illegally retaining the remains of some of their dead in defiance of a 1990 federal law.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Alexis Vance: Birmingham Native Excels as Autism Advocate, Scholar, Model

Inspired by her younger brother who has non-verbal autism and her desire to better communicate with him, Alexis Vance, a Birmingham native has devoted her studies and career to advocate for awareness, communication, and self-expression among people with autism. Vance, 28, a Birmingham native and a graduate of the Alabama...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Alabama Family named nation’s top young farm family

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Farming is a way of life. It’s not just a job for families who choose it. One Alabama farm family is being recognized for their work. Daniel and Carla Trantham were named the nation’s top young farm family during American Farm Bureau Federation Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico, earlier this month. This is the first time an Alabama Farmers Federation farm family has won the Achievement Award. The Tranthams say this is an honor.
ALABAMA STATE
Bham Now

COMING SOON: The Peach Cobbler Factory opens in Trussville, Spring 2023

Hey, cobbler fans—you’ll a-peach-iate this delicious news. The Peach Cobbler Factory is opening soon in Trussville! Read on for the tasty scoop. A Black-founded business, The Peach Cobbler Factory got its start in 2013. With an aggressive expansion plan, the franchise is quickly opening in several new locations across Alabama. Some nearby will include Birmingham and Mountain Brook. But, first, owner and franchisee Ebonee Hammonds-Copeland is bringing the biz to Trussville.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Shelby Reporter

Champy’s in Alabaster celebrates 10 years of business

ALABASTER – Champy’s Famous Fried Chicken is celebrating 10 years of business in the city of Alabaster. The announcement of the anniversary was first made in an official Facebook post by the business. “Thank you, Alabaster and the greater Birmingham area,” the post read. “This weekend we celebrate...
ALABASTER, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham Restaurant Week kicks off with a pop-up food truck park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Restaurant Week is officially underway in Birmingham. The event kicked off with a food truck pop-up experience Thursday. From now until Feb. 4, you can try special menu items at participating restaurants. It’s a great way to get a taste of the food scene in Birmingham. A new feature this year […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Now the Weekend: live music, good eats + more

Happy Thursday, Birmingham! We’ve *almost* made it to the weekend and it is time to celebrate. Here are four events happening in The Magic City this weekend. Starting today through February 4, find delicious deals all over town during Birmingham Restaurant Week. In the mood for some beautiful tunes?...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

32 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Jan. 27-29

Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 32 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Ashley Lewis at 205-907-7622 or...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man, 67, killed in Pinson crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 67-year-old man died in a crash January 25 in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man as Randy Lee Lowe of Trafford. The crash happened on Alabama 79 at McComb Street in Pinson. Authorities say Lowe was the driver and only person in...
PINSON, AL

