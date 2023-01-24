Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Calera to Welcome First of Its Kind: The Comfort Inn & Suites HotelBryan DijkhuizenCalera, AL
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 19, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Person Of Interest InvolvingThe World Around Jae and BeyondHoover, AL
Related
Bham Now
NEW: The Modern House Coffee Shop honoring A.G. Gaston with limited edition blend
The Modern House Coffee Shop is honoring A.G. Gaston during Black History Month by creating a bold, dark roast blend called the “Legacy” blend. Keep reading to learn how you can try it. Honoring A.G. Gaston. Starting Wednesday, February 1, The Modern House Coffee Shop will sell a...
Bham Now
February 1 is the deadline to submit your film to the Sidewalk Film Festival
This year, Sidewalk Film Festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary. For over two decades, Sidewalk has proudly accepted project submissions through the FilmFreeway platform. The regular deadline for submissions is Wednesday, Feb. 1. Keep reading to hear all about Sidewalk Film Festival and why you should submit your film. What...
Bham Now
7 fun weekend events in The Magic City—Jan. 27-29
Just like that, it’s almost the weekend again. There’s never a dull moment in Birmingham with concerts, dance parties, musicals and more excitement. Read on to learn all about what’s happening in The Magic City—January 27-29. Bite-sized news. Dig in: From now until February 4, find...
wvtm13.com
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle bring laughs to Birmingham in sold out show
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Wednesday was a big night of entertainment at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex. The touring production of “Hamilton,” and a popular comedy show, brought thousands of people to the downtown area. Wednesday’s comedy show was one of just five shows in this limited run...
Read Alf Van Hoose’s 1983 Birmingham News column on death of Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant
Editor’s note: Alf Van Hoose worked for The Birmingham News from 1947-90, serving as sports editor and lead columnist for the last 22 of those years. In that time, he became arguably Paul “Bear” Bryant’s closest friend in the media. Re-printed below is the column Van Hoose published on Jan. 27, 1983, the day after Bryant died at age 69.
otmj.com
Ray’s Reign: Well-Known Real Estate Leader Is 56th Annual Beaux Arts Krewe Ball King
This year’s king of the Beaux Arts Krewe has had a variety of life experiences, from highlights in his real estate career to involvement in a host of civic and church activities. But one of the strongest influences on Henry Ray, now president and co-owner of Ray & Poynor Properties, occurred when he was just a teenager.
thebamabuzz.com
These 3 Alabama spas were named some of America’s favorite spas
You’ll catch me road-tripping to Birmingham, Florence and Opelika because I’m in need of a spa day. Read on to learn all about Spas of America’s favorite Alabama spas. Alabama is filled with the best of the best including spas. Spas of America just released a list of their favorite spas in the country by state. Here are the three that came out on top in Alabama:
Bham Now
3 Birmingham restaurants are semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards
As if you needed another reason to believe Birmingham is a food city, two restaurants and one Bham chef have made it to the semifinals of the 2023 James Beard Awards. Keep reading to learn who is on the list from The Magic City. What are the James Beard Awards?
alreporter.com
Opinion | Hasn’t this state done enough to the Native people?
The University of Alabama's main campus in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. At my age, I don’t expect to be learning about a crime spree that stretches over two centuries or so. Yet here I am, just learning about what Alabama and the United States has done – and continues to do – to the Indigenous people by illegally retaining the remains of some of their dead in defiance of a 1990 federal law.
birminghamtimes.com
Alexis Vance: Birmingham Native Excels as Autism Advocate, Scholar, Model
Inspired by her younger brother who has non-verbal autism and her desire to better communicate with him, Alexis Vance, a Birmingham native has devoted her studies and career to advocate for awareness, communication, and self-expression among people with autism. Vance, 28, a Birmingham native and a graduate of the Alabama...
comebacktown.com
Local entrepreneur sells company for $1.2 billion—big win for Birmingham
When you read this column, you may think it’s about a successful entrepreneur selling his business and making a lot of money. He did make a lot of money, but the real story is that this man plans to build multiple businesses that will create many much needed high paying jobs.
WSFA
Alabama Family named nation’s top young farm family
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Farming is a way of life. It’s not just a job for families who choose it. One Alabama farm family is being recognized for their work. Daniel and Carla Trantham were named the nation’s top young farm family during American Farm Bureau Federation Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico, earlier this month. This is the first time an Alabama Farmers Federation farm family has won the Achievement Award. The Tranthams say this is an honor.
Bham Now
COMING SOON: The Peach Cobbler Factory opens in Trussville, Spring 2023
Hey, cobbler fans—you’ll a-peach-iate this delicious news. The Peach Cobbler Factory is opening soon in Trussville! Read on for the tasty scoop. A Black-founded business, The Peach Cobbler Factory got its start in 2013. With an aggressive expansion plan, the franchise is quickly opening in several new locations across Alabama. Some nearby will include Birmingham and Mountain Brook. But, first, owner and franchisee Ebonee Hammonds-Copeland is bringing the biz to Trussville.
Shelby Reporter
Champy’s in Alabaster celebrates 10 years of business
ALABASTER – Champy’s Famous Fried Chicken is celebrating 10 years of business in the city of Alabaster. The announcement of the anniversary was first made in an official Facebook post by the business. “Thank you, Alabaster and the greater Birmingham area,” the post read. “This weekend we celebrate...
For second time, judge orders Children’s of Alabama to hand over info in child’s wrongful death case
A trial in the case has tentatively been set for later this year.
Bham Now
How this Birmingham mom balances work, life and an Online MBA from Auburn University
Between her full-time role as a Senior Business Analyst at Cadence Bank and raising her seven-year-old son John Ellis, it’s safe to say that Olivia Kaetz has a very full schedule. Luckily, she’s able to continue her education with an Online MBA from the Harbert College of Business at Auburn University.
Birmingham Restaurant Week kicks off with a pop-up food truck park
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Restaurant Week is officially underway in Birmingham. The event kicked off with a food truck pop-up experience Thursday. From now until Feb. 4, you can try special menu items at participating restaurants. It’s a great way to get a taste of the food scene in Birmingham. A new feature this year […]
Bham Now
Now the Weekend: live music, good eats + more
Happy Thursday, Birmingham! We’ve *almost* made it to the weekend and it is time to celebrate. Here are four events happening in The Magic City this weekend. Starting today through February 4, find delicious deals all over town during Birmingham Restaurant Week. In the mood for some beautiful tunes?...
Bham Now
32 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Jan. 27-29
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 32 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Ashley Lewis at 205-907-7622 or...
wbrc.com
Man, 67, killed in Pinson crash
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 67-year-old man died in a crash January 25 in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man as Randy Lee Lowe of Trafford. The crash happened on Alabama 79 at McComb Street in Pinson. Authorities say Lowe was the driver and only person in...
