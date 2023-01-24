Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Mother charged with murdering her two kids, attempted murder of her infant before suicide attemptLavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
Former All Star Designated for AssignmentOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Fast-growing discount grocery store opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersDanvers, MA
IT’SUGAR announces the expansion of it’s Marketstreet Lynnfield locationJudith MastersLynnfield, MA
Related
qcnews.com
Morey Blames ‘Shameless Boston Media’ for Embiid All-Star Snub
The Sixers executive took direct aim at the Boston media on Friday. View the original article to see embedded media. The NBA all-star starters were announced on Thursday night, and 76ers star center Joel Embiid was not included in the East starting five. In a year where frontcourt players in...
Charles Barkley Hilariously Trolls Shaquille O'Neal By Picking Fellow Magic Legend Dwight Howard Over Him
Charles Barkley trolled Shaquille O'Neal by picking Dwight Howard over him in response to the Magic asking fans who they'd pick among their two legends.
Jonathan Kuminga sparks Warriors off the bench in win vs. Raptors
Jonathan Kuminga nailed four 3-pointers in the third quarter to help lift the Warriors to a 129-117 victory over the Raptors on Friday in San Francisco.
Mad Ants fall to Lakeland Magic 128-121
LAKELAND, Fla. (WANE) – David Stockton had 24 points, Justin Anderson 22, and Gabe York 20 but the Mad Ants fell at the Lakeland Magic 128-121 on Friday night in Florida. The Mad Ants and the Magic are set to play again on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Lakeland.
qcnews.com
Uber Eats Driver Wanders on Court During College Basketball Game (Video)
It was one of the wildest moments of the college basketball season so far. One of the weirdest moments of the college basketball season thus far occurred on Wednesday night during the Duquesne–Loyola Chicago game. It’s unclear exactly what happened, but play was paused after a food delivery driver...
Isiah Pacheco’s late siblings tragic deaths spur his drive for greatness
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Most great athletes are motivated by something bigger than themselves. Their drive may come from an array of different things — money, fame, disrespect, upbringing, family, survival. The source of Isiah Pacheco’s drive is as unmistakable as it is unbreakable. The 23-year-old Chiefs rookie running back, who got to Kansas City and the AFC Championship game Sunday against the Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium by way of rural Vineland, N.J., and Rutgers, is driven by family tragedy. Pacheco’s youth was forever scarred by the loss of his brother and sister to murder in a span of less than two years when...
qcnews.com
Pat Riley Says Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Will ‘Always Be’ His GOAT
The Heat president said his choice is based on the ‘longevity’ of their careers. Heat president Pat Riley provided an interesting take in the NBA “Greatest of All-Time” debate this week. As LeBron James nears the all-time scoring record held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Riley chose one...
qcnews.com
Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship Game Player Props to Target
Target these three player props for Sunday’s AFC championship game between the Bengals and Chiefs, including two elite pass catchers. Joe Burrow and the Bengals have flipped to become road betting favorites over the Chiefs in the AFC championship as sportsbooks continue to be flooded with bettors fading an injured Patrick Mahomes.
qcnews.com
NFL Championship Games Best Bet and Player Prop Advice
Our experts provide their favorite bets and player props for the NFC and AFC championship games. Heading into championship weekend, we find four closely matched teams that have a combined record of 59-14 this season. In the NFC, bettors encounter a Philadelphia squad that is 8-2 straight up (SU) and...
qcnews.com
Trevor Lawrence Vows Jags’ Rise, Success Is Only Beginning
It was his first Instagram post since their 27–20 divisional-round loss to the Chiefs. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence vowed to help Jacksonville find success next season in his first Instagram post since their 27–20 divisional-round loss. The carousel post includes black-and-white photos of a somber Lawrence, who led...
qcnews.com
Chiefs Reinstated as Favorites for AFC Championship Game
The spread for the AFC championship game has swung once again, this time reinstating the Chiefs as favorites against the Bengals. The spread for the AFC championship game has swung back in the Chiefs’ favor after quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a full participant in practice Wednesday. Kansas City opened...
Comments / 0