Boston, MA

qcnews.com

Morey Blames ‘Shameless Boston Media’ for Embiid All-Star Snub

The Sixers executive took direct aim at the Boston media on Friday. View the original article to see embedded media. The NBA all-star starters were announced on Thursday night, and 76ers star center Joel Embiid was not included in the East starting five. In a year where frontcourt players in...
BOSTON, MA
WANE 15

Mad Ants fall to Lakeland Magic 128-121

LAKELAND, Fla. (WANE) – David Stockton had 24 points, Justin Anderson 22, and Gabe York 20 but the Mad Ants fell at the Lakeland Magic 128-121 on Friday night in Florida. The Mad Ants and the Magic are set to play again on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Lakeland.
LAKELAND, FL
qcnews.com

Uber Eats Driver Wanders on Court During College Basketball Game (Video)

It was one of the wildest moments of the college basketball season so far. One of the weirdest moments of the college basketball season thus far occurred on Wednesday night during the Duquesne–Loyola Chicago game. It’s unclear exactly what happened, but play was paused after a food delivery driver...
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

Isiah Pacheco’s late siblings tragic deaths spur his drive for greatness

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Most great athletes are motivated by something bigger than themselves. Their drive may come from an array of different things — money, fame, disrespect, upbringing, family, survival. The source of Isiah Pacheco’s drive is as unmistakable as it is unbreakable. The 23-year-old Chiefs rookie running back, who got to Kansas City and the AFC Championship game Sunday against the Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium by way of rural Vineland, N.J., and Rutgers, is driven by family tragedy. Pacheco’s youth was forever scarred by the loss of his brother and sister to murder in a span of less than two years when...
KANSAS CITY, MO
qcnews.com

Pat Riley Says Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Will ‘Always Be’ His GOAT

The Heat president said his choice is based on the ‘longevity’ of their careers. Heat president Pat Riley provided an interesting take in the NBA “Greatest of All-Time” debate this week. As LeBron James nears the all-time scoring record held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Riley chose one...
qcnews.com

Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship Game Player Props to Target

Target these three player props for Sunday’s AFC championship game between the Bengals and Chiefs, including two elite pass catchers. Joe Burrow and the Bengals have flipped to become road betting favorites over the Chiefs in the AFC championship as sportsbooks continue to be flooded with bettors fading an injured Patrick Mahomes.
CINCINNATI, OH
qcnews.com

NFL Championship Games Best Bet and Player Prop Advice

Our experts provide their favorite bets and player props for the NFC and AFC championship games. Heading into championship weekend, we find four closely matched teams that have a combined record of 59-14 this season. In the NFC, bettors encounter a Philadelphia squad that is 8-2 straight up (SU) and...
qcnews.com

Trevor Lawrence Vows Jags’ Rise, Success Is Only Beginning

It was his first Instagram post since their 27–20 divisional-round loss to the Chiefs. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence vowed to help Jacksonville find success next season in his first Instagram post since their 27–20 divisional-round loss. The carousel post includes black-and-white photos of a somber Lawrence, who led...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
qcnews.com

Chiefs Reinstated as Favorites for AFC Championship Game

The spread for the AFC championship game has swung once again, this time reinstating the Chiefs as favorites against the Bengals. The spread for the AFC championship game has swung back in the Chiefs’ favor after quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a full participant in practice Wednesday. Kansas City opened...
KANSAS CITY, MO

