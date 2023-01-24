As Aaron Rodgers’ future in Green Bay remains a focal point throughout the NFL this offseason, a notable coaching hire has fueled the flames of speculation. The Jets hired former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator on Thursday, which has plenty around the league wondering whether that could lead the team to pursue Rodgers in a trade. Hackett was the offensive coordinator with the Packers from 2019 to ’21, a three-year run that saw Rodgers win two MVP awards.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO