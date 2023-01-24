ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streetsboro, OH

Kurt Angle joins the Emerging Podcast Scene + Ken and Lima on why fitting in at high school doesn't matter

By The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima
 5 days ago

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle joined the podcast to reflect back on his career, favorite wrestlers to work with and his past issues with painkillers. Angle will host an Q&A at the Dean Caputo's Powerhouse Gym in Streetsboro this Wednesday at 5pm.

Ken and Lima on why fitting in at high school doesn't matter.

Check out the entire podcast below and tune in live on Tuesdays and Thursdays immediately following the Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima for live editions of the show on the 92.3 The Fan XTRA stream .

92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

