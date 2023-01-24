Kurt Angle joins the Emerging Podcast Scene + Ken and Lima on why fitting in at high school doesn't matter

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle joined the podcast to reflect back on his career, favorite wrestlers to work with and his past issues with painkillers. Angle will host an Q&A at the Dean Caputo's Powerhouse Gym in Streetsboro this Wednesday at 5pm.

Ken and Lima on why fitting in at high school doesn't matter.

