Isiah Pacheco’s late siblings tragic deaths spur his drive for greatness
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Most great athletes are motivated by something bigger than themselves. Their drive may come from an array of different things — money, fame, disrespect, upbringing, family, survival. The source of Isiah Pacheco’s drive is as unmistakable as it is unbreakable. The 23-year-old Chiefs rookie running back, who got to Kansas City and the AFC Championship game Sunday against the Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium by way of rural Vineland, N.J., and Rutgers, is driven by family tragedy. Pacheco’s youth was forever scarred by the loss of his brother and sister to murder in a span of less than two years when...
DeMeco Ryans Has a Defense Built Like Him
As they’ve cycled through quarterbacks, the 49ers’ top-ranked defense has remained a constant. It has everything to do with the man in charge of it and his younger self. At the Texans’ football headquarters, only the brave called the middle linebacker by his actual birth name. This destroyer of running backs and setter of standards wasn’t “DeMeco Ryans” at the office. Nor was he “Meco,” the nickname his many of his friends still use. Instead, everyone in Houston, from owner to custodian, called him “Cap.”
Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship Game Player Props to Target
Target these three player props for Sunday’s AFC championship game between the Bengals and Chiefs, including two elite pass catchers. Joe Burrow and the Bengals have flipped to become road betting favorites over the Chiefs in the AFC championship as sportsbooks continue to be flooded with bettors fading an injured Patrick Mahomes.
Trevor Lawrence Vows Jags’ Rise, Success Is Only Beginning
It was his first Instagram post since their 27–20 divisional-round loss to the Chiefs. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence vowed to help Jacksonville find success next season in his first Instagram post since their 27–20 divisional-round loss. The carousel post includes black-and-white photos of a somber Lawrence, who led...
Chiefs Reinstated as Favorites for AFC Championship Game
The spread for the AFC championship game has swung once again, this time reinstating the Chiefs as favorites against the Bengals. The spread for the AFC championship game has swung back in the Chiefs’ favor after quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a full participant in practice Wednesday. Kansas City opened...
Steve Wilks Releases Statement After Panthers Hire Reich
For the first time since the team announced the hire, the interim coach spoke about his feelings on the situation. For the first time since the Panthers announced the hiring of Frank Reich as the franchise’s new head coach on Thursday, 2022 interim coach Steve Wilks released a statement on the decision.
