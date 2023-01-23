Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla
New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla. The city of Orlando has been invaded by a unique lizard species that local residents have given the name ‘Godzilla’. In a recent Facebook video, an enormous lizard was seen inside a home in Apopka, a city outside of Orlando. You can see the lizard climb the window screen from various angles throughout the 40-second video, even crossing the window’s ledge. As the video ends, the animal slams to the ground after climbing several inches up the screen before falling. So, what exactly is this giant lizard? Have you ever wondered whether this lizard might actually be harming Florida’s natural habitat?
‘Most dangerous snakes’ among nearly 200 illegally trafficked in Florida, officials say
Charges were brought against eight traffickers, according to the Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission.
A ‘catcoon’ invaded a store and stayed for 3 weeks. Then Florida deputies took action
What to know about the savvy creature that moved into a store.
a-z-animals.com
8 Awesome Animals That Are Endangered and Living in South Carolina
8 Awesome Animals That Are Endangered and Living in South Carolina. Are you a wildlife enthusiast planning a trip to the Palmetto State? This article will bring you up to date on some of the rarest animals in the state. Maybe you’ll be lucky enough to spot one and contribute to saving their population! Below, we check out eight endangered animals in South Carolina!
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Iguana Found in Florida
Florida, as one of the U.S.’s southernmost states, is home to a wide variety of tropical plants and fantastic creatures. But did you know – the largest iguana found in Florida is not only the state’s largest; it’s the most massive iguana species on Earth! The stunning green iguana makes a visual splash with a spine of protruding orange spikes and a gigantic, hanging gullet. Read on to learn about Florida’s green iguana and discover exciting facts about this reptilian giant.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Alaska
Alaska is home to some of the most diverse and abundant wildlife in the world. In Alaska, you’ll find all sorts of creatures, from fish to mammals to reptiles to birds. However, it is the bears who are at the top of the food chain in the state. The state is home to about 70 percent of all North American brown bears and most of the grizzly bears. In addition to that, black bears and Kodiak bears live in the area as well. Because there are so many bears in this area, it comes as no surprise that some of the largest bears have been caught here. Are you curious to find out about the largest bear ever caught in Alaska?
Centre Daily
‘Spirit animal’? Rare type of moose seen by team surveying interior Alaska from plane
A rare type of moose that is considered “sacred” by some was spotted by an aerial survey team flying over interior Alaska. In a wilderness where moose tend to stick out like lumps of coal against winter snow, this moose was like a ghost, photos show. However, it...
House Cat Fends Off Three Attacking Coyotes In California Backyard
That’s one badass kitty. For a domesticated house cat to take on three predators, and come out on the other side, is not a common thing. Your average coyote is around 30 pounds, you average house cat? About 10…. Coyotes are predators and scavengers who will hunt just anything...
One Green Planet
Orphaned Polar Bear Cub Captured and Brought to Alaska Zoo in Rare Decision
A wild polar bear cub was captured and moved to Alaska Zoo in a rare decision that officials said was the best course of action. Wildlife officials saw the cub roaming around the Prudhoe Bay area of Alaska alone and witnessed how comfortable the bear was around humans. According to a press release from U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, the decision to move the cub to a zoo was made by polar bear program biologists and an Alaska Zoo veterinarian who feared for the welfare of the cub.
Alaskan wolves have eaten so many deers they’re now hunting sea otters
Scientists say sea otters have recently become the main prey of wolves. The post Alaskan wolves have eaten so many deers they’re now hunting sea otters appeared first on Talker.
Phys.org
Wolves eliminate deer on Alaskan Island then quickly shift to eating sea otters, research finds
Wolves on an Alaskan island caused a deer population to plumet and switched to primarily eating sea otters in just a few years, a finding scientists at Oregon State University and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game believe is the first case of sea otters becoming the primary food source for a land-based predator.
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Jaguar Sneak Attack an Alligator by Pretending to Be an Alligator
Watch a Jaguar Sneak Attack an Alligator by Pretending to Be an Alligator. Watch a jaguar swim like an alligator to catch an alligator!. The word “jaguar” originates from the indigenous word “yaguar,” which roughly translates to “he who kills with one leap.” And this video is the perfect example of a jaguar leaping for the kill. But not before a short swim!
a-z-animals.com
California Clash: Who Emerges Victorious in a Black Bear vs. Mountain Lion Battle?
California Clash: Who Emerges Victorious in a Black Bear vs. Mountain Lion Battle?. Black bears and mountain lions are among the top predators in the animal kingdom. Each one is a “king” in its own right. Fighting in the animal kingdom is as common as you have among humans. Animals can fight for territory, food, or a thousand other reasons. If you’ve ever wondered which animal is likely to emerge victorious in a black bear vs. mountain lion battle, here’s a breakdown of how the showdown might go.
Alpacas Make Ear-piercing Screech to Warn Guard Dogs About Coyotes at California Farm
When it comes to farm life, everyone has to lend a hand. Keeping the farm in top shape and all its residents safe and healthy is a group effort, requiring the help of both animals and humans. At California’s Raventree Ranch, an “uncommon farm with chaotic energy,” even the alpacas pitch in when they can, especially when it comes to protecting themselves and their fellow livestock from the threat of approaching coyotes.
Debate reignites as lone Mexican gray wolf roams New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A female Mexican gray wolf has roamed beyond the endangered species’ recovery area into the more northern reaches of New Mexico, according to authorities. That has reignited a debate over whether the predators should be confined to a certain stretch of the southwestern...
a-z-animals.com
Watch Unsuspecting Police Officers Discover a Family of Alligators Living in a Detroit Home
Watch Unsuspecting Police Officers Discover a Family of Alligators Living in a Detroit Home. The last thing you’d expect to see in your home in the middle of a Detroit winter is an entire family of alligators! Law enforcement got the surprise of a lifetime when they arrived at the home for a reason entirely separate from alligator removal!
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Alligator Invade a Florida Home and Refuse to Go Quietly
Watch This Alligator Invade a Florida Home and Refuse to Go Quietly. New construction homes are all the rage. Prospective home buyers love the idea of living in a fresh space that’s built to their specifications. While you can find new construction houses in every state, you’ll spot some gorgeous ones in Florida.
a-z-animals.com
8 Dinosaurs that Lived in Maryland (And Where to See Fossils Today)
8 Dinosaurs that Lived in Maryland (And Where to See Fossils Today) Long before Maryland was a state renowned for its seafood and ocean views, this part of the United States was a bit of a hotbed for dinosaurs. At least, more evidence of dinosaurs that roamed Maryland exists than in other states, like those in the Midwest. Today, we’re going to look at some of the dinosaurs that lived in Maryland.
a-z-animals.com
Discover The Largest Channel Catfish Ever Caught in Louisiana
Discover The Largest Channel Catfish Ever Caught in Louisiana. Are you ready for the tale of the biggest catfish to ever grace the waters of Louisiana? Meet the channel catfish, a fierce and elusive creature known to reach impressive sizes. Did you know there are now over 3,000 species of...
Watch: Moose caught in fencing wire rescued by British Columbia couple
A British Columbia couple rescued a moose they found entangled in fencing wire at the side of a road.
