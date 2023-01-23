ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Related
a-z-animals.com

New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla

New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla. The city of Orlando has been invaded by a unique lizard species that local residents have given the name ‘Godzilla’. In a recent Facebook video, an enormous lizard was seen inside a home in Apopka, a city outside of Orlando. You can see the lizard climb the window screen from various angles throughout the 40-second video, even crossing the window’s ledge. As the video ends, the animal slams to the ground after climbing several inches up the screen before falling. So, what exactly is this giant lizard? Have you ever wondered whether this lizard might actually be harming Florida’s natural habitat?
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

8 Awesome Animals That Are Endangered and Living in South Carolina

8 Awesome Animals That Are Endangered and Living in South Carolina. Are you a wildlife enthusiast planning a trip to the Palmetto State? This article will bring you up to date on some of the rarest animals in the state. Maybe you’ll be lucky enough to spot one and contribute to saving their population! Below, we check out eight endangered animals in South Carolina!
GEORGIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Iguana Found in Florida

Florida, as one of the U.S.’s southernmost states, is home to a wide variety of tropical plants and fantastic creatures. But did you know – the largest iguana found in Florida is not only the state’s largest; it’s the most massive iguana species on Earth! The stunning green iguana makes a visual splash with a spine of protruding orange spikes and a gigantic, hanging gullet. Read on to learn about Florida’s green iguana and discover exciting facts about this reptilian giant.
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Alaska

Alaska is home to some of the most diverse and abundant wildlife in the world. In Alaska, you’ll find all sorts of creatures, from fish to mammals to reptiles to birds. However, it is the bears who are at the top of the food chain in the state. The state is home to about 70 percent of all North American brown bears and most of the grizzly bears. In addition to that, black bears and Kodiak bears live in the area as well. Because there are so many bears in this area, it comes as no surprise that some of the largest bears have been caught here. Are you curious to find out about the largest bear ever caught in Alaska?
ALASKA STATE
One Green Planet

Orphaned Polar Bear Cub Captured and Brought to Alaska Zoo in Rare Decision

A wild polar bear cub was captured and moved to Alaska Zoo in a rare decision that officials said was the best course of action. Wildlife officials saw the cub roaming around the Prudhoe Bay area of Alaska alone and witnessed how comfortable the bear was around humans. According to a press release from U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, the decision to move the cub to a zoo was made by polar bear program biologists and an Alaska Zoo veterinarian who feared for the welfare of the cub.
ALASKA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Jaguar Sneak Attack an Alligator by Pretending to Be an Alligator

Watch a Jaguar Sneak Attack an Alligator by Pretending to Be an Alligator. Watch a jaguar swim like an alligator to catch an alligator!. The word “jaguar” originates from the indigenous word “yaguar,” which roughly translates to “he who kills with one leap.” And this video is the perfect example of a jaguar leaping for the kill. But not before a short swim!
a-z-animals.com

California Clash: Who Emerges Victorious in a Black Bear vs. Mountain Lion Battle?

California Clash: Who Emerges Victorious in a Black Bear vs. Mountain Lion Battle?. Black bears and mountain lions are among the top predators in the animal kingdom. Each one is a “king” in its own right. Fighting in the animal kingdom is as common as you have among humans. Animals can fight for territory, food, or a thousand other reasons. If you’ve ever wondered which animal is likely to emerge victorious in a black bear vs. mountain lion battle, here’s a breakdown of how the showdown might go.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Alpacas Make Ear-piercing Screech to Warn Guard Dogs About Coyotes at California Farm

When it comes to farm life, everyone has to lend a hand. Keeping the farm in top shape and all its residents safe and healthy is a group effort, requiring the help of both animals and humans. At California’s Raventree Ranch, an “uncommon farm with chaotic energy,” even the alpacas pitch in when they can, especially when it comes to protecting themselves and their fellow livestock from the threat of approaching coyotes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Watch This Alligator Invade a Florida Home and Refuse to Go Quietly

Watch This Alligator Invade a Florida Home and Refuse to Go Quietly. New construction homes are all the rage. Prospective home buyers love the idea of living in a fresh space that’s built to their specifications. While you can find new construction houses in every state, you’ll spot some gorgeous ones in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

8 Dinosaurs that Lived in Maryland (And Where to See Fossils Today)

8 Dinosaurs that Lived in Maryland (And Where to See Fossils Today) Long before Maryland was a state renowned for its seafood and ocean views, this part of the United States was a bit of a hotbed for dinosaurs. At least, more evidence of dinosaurs that roamed Maryland exists than in other states, like those in the Midwest. Today, we’re going to look at some of the dinosaurs that lived in Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover The Largest Channel Catfish Ever Caught in Louisiana

Discover The Largest Channel Catfish Ever Caught in Louisiana. Are you ready for the tale of the biggest catfish to ever grace the waters of Louisiana? Meet the channel catfish, a fierce and elusive creature known to reach impressive sizes. Did you know there are now over 3,000 species of...
LOUISIANA STATE

