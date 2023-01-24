Read full article on original website
Isiah Pacheco’s late siblings tragic deaths spur his drive for greatness
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Most great athletes are motivated by something bigger than themselves. Their drive may come from an array of different things — money, fame, disrespect, upbringing, family, survival. The source of Isiah Pacheco’s drive is as unmistakable as it is unbreakable. The 23-year-old Chiefs rookie running back, who got to Kansas City and the AFC Championship game Sunday against the Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium by way of rural Vineland, N.J., and Rutgers, is driven by family tragedy. Pacheco’s youth was forever scarred by the loss of his brother and sister to murder in a span of less than two years when...
WTNH.com
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Provides Jimmy Garoppolo Injury Update
The quarterback injured his foot eight weeks ago. Originally when 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo injured his foot on Dec. 4, it was believed that he could possibly return at the end of the playoffs. With the 49ers playing in the NFC championship on Sunday vs. the Eagles, the question of...
WTNH.com
Panthers hire Frank Reich over Steve Wilks as head coach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Frank Reich is returning to the Carolina Panthers as their coach, more than 27 years after starting the franchise’s first game at quarterback in 1995. The Panthers announced Thursday they’ve agreed to terms with Reich to become the sixth head coach in franchise history....
WTNH.com
Jets Name Nathaniel Hackett as New Offensive Coordinator
He is coming off of a very rough head coaching stint. The Jets officially have a new offensive coordinator, after the departure of Mike LaFleur earlier this month. On Thursday morning, the team named former Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett to the position. Hackett returns to the coordinator ranks after a...
