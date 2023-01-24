Mary Kay Cabot: There's every reason to believe Deshaun Watson is still the same player he was in 2020

Mary Kay on whether or not Deshaun Watson can play at the same level as Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes. Thoughts on Myles Garrett not being named finalist of DPOY. Would the Browns trade any of their core pieces this offseason?
Albert Breer talks about the NFL Playoffs’ Conference Championship games, the sustainable foundation from each of the four remaining teams, what fans can expect from the Browns’ offseason, the slow movement on filling head coach openings and more.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns will be all-in building their offense around quarterback Deshaun Watson in 2023. How will it impact Nick Chubb’s usage?. That’s one question our Football Insider subscribers had in Part 2 of our Hey, Mary Kay! podcast on Tuesday’s Orange and Brown Talk Podcast.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal.
Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating.
Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.
The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Longtime NFL reporter Pam Oliver will be back on the sideline for another season in 2023. The 61-year-old Fox employee has been a fixture in sports media for nearly three decades — and she's proud of her ability to extend her broadcasting career. "I think longevity is a beautiful thing," Oliver ...
Bowles and Brady complained about the offense’s predictability, according to the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud, who adds the team’s lack of commitment to the run game was one of the issues. Bowles believed teams had caught onto Leftwich’s offense, which tumbled off its elite perch of previous years, and Brady's problems with the offense emerged back in December.
The Indianapolis Colts sent shockwaves through the NFL after naming ESPN analyst and former Colt Jeff Saturday as head coach, replacing the fired Frank Reich in Week 10. However, if owner Jim Irsay has his way, the Colts might stun the football world again by removing the interim tag from Saturday's title.
Joe Shiesty, Joe Cool, Joe Burrrrrrow… Joey Big Brains?. Ok, I made the last one up, but according to Coach O, Joe Burrow was the smartest man in the room at LSU… and right there in that recruiting meeting, that’s when he knew Joe would be the quarterback to lead their team to the promised land.
On Thursday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers gave their gold medal to Frank Reich—naming him their new and sixth full-time head coach in franchise history. So, who got the silver?. According to Kellen Moore, it was Kellen Moore. Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick reported that the 34-year-old offensive coordinator told...
The Indianapolis Colts announced on Friday they had signed wide receiver Ethan Fernea to a reserve/futures contract. Fernea spent the 2021 season with the Colts' practice squad and was flexed to the active roster for the October 23rd loss at the Tennessee Titans. He contributed nine plays on special teams.
Joe Thomas reflects on his hosting stint at the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards. Thomas on what he wants to see from Deshaun Watson and the Browns offense next season. Is Thomas thinking about the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
Former Browns left tackle Joe Thomas finds him a vote away from the Hall of Fame. Thomas reflected on potentially being elected and his career with the Browns as host of the 23rd Greater Cleveland Sports Awards.
Long before the was the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, Anthony Lynn spent one season with the Cleveland Browns as their running backs coach under head coach Romeo Crennel in 2007. Since then, Lynn has been all over, most recently as the offensive coordinator with the Detroit Lions and the assistant head coach and running backs coach with the San Francisco 49ers. He now gets another opportunity as an offensive coordinator as the Washington Commanders, who are also looking to get more explosive offensively, have requested to interview him for their opening.
Jason La Canfora talks about Lamar Jackson’s situation in Baltimore, why he believes he’ll be traded this offseason, quarterback market following the season, why he thinks Deshaun Watson might never return to form and Bengals-Chiefs, 49ers-Eagles.
Justin Termine on the Cavs performance and what their expectations should be the rest of the season. What can J.B. Bickerstaff do going forward? Number of Cavs all-stars. How can the NBA handle load management issues?
Tony Boselli talks about the matchup with the Bengals and Chiefs, the debate between Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow as the top QB in the NFL, the gauntlet that the AFC is going to continue to be and why he slightly favors the Eagles over the 49ers.
Comments / 0