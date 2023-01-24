ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Reveals 2023 All-Star Game Starters

The starters and team captains were announced for the main event in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19. Just over three weeks before tip off in Salt Lake City, the team captains and starting lineups for the 2023 All-Star Game have been revealed. LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will be...
NFL Championship Games Best Bet and Player Prop Advice

Our experts provide their favorite bets and player props for the NFC and AFC championship games. Heading into championship weekend, we find four closely matched teams that have a combined record of 59-14 this season. In the NFC, bettors encounter a Philadelphia squad that is 8-2 straight up (SU) and...
Report: Warriors Could Be at Risk of Losing GM Bob Myers

The future of the architect of four Golden State titles remains uncertain. Bob Myers has been a central figure in the Warriors dynasty, joining the franchise in 2011 and becoming the team’s general manager a year later, after spending 14 years as an agent for NBA players. Now, according to a report by The Athletic, his future with the franchise looks murky amid contract negotiations and more general uncertainty about his future within basketball.
NFL Conference Championship Weekend DFS Playbook

Breaking down your options into spend-up studs, salary savers and dart throws. The NFL’s conference championship games kick off on Sunday, and it’s time to set your DFS lineups. I’ve broken down some players to target at each salary point including a few in the last section that...
NFL Conference Championship Game Picks From the MMQB Staff

Our writers and editors pick winners in the two games that will determine which teams play in Super Bowl LVII. Welcome to the conference championship round! Four teams will square off Sunday, with the two winners set to meet in Super Bowl LVII. Three of the four participants were in...
The Undertaker Is a Rookie Again in His New Gig

After a rough performance in Boston, he says his one-man show makes being in front of a crowd feel ‘all new again.’. Sitting in the corner of a dimly lit backstage dressing room, sipping on a bottle of water, the man best known as The Undertaker sat alone with his thoughts. And his frustrations.
