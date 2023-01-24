ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX Carolina

Group honors Holocaust liberator from the Upstate

Law enforcement testifies about first hours of investigation in Murdaugh murder trial. Some major competition took place right here at our Fox Carolina studio. A chili cookoff!. We're learning what caused dozens of law enforcement officers to respond to a home in Laurens County.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Law enforcement in Carolinas reacts to video of officers beating Tyre Nichols

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Memphis authorities released footage Friday showing the beating of Tyre Nichols that resulted in five officers being charged with his death. Law enforcement officials from North Carolina and South Carolina reacted to the video Friday night. Asheville Police Chief David Zack released a statement saying...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Carolina

Upstate daycare worker accused of not stopping student assault

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate daycare worker was arrested and charged after police said she did not stop an assault between four students. According to a police report, 46-year-old Shate Lashundra Middleton, a teacher at GLEAMNS Head Start, was charged with two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Fox Carolina Chili Cookoff

We're learning what caused dozens of law enforcement officers to respond to a home in Laurens County. A circuit court judge released video of the first interview Alex Murdaugh had with law enforcement on the night his wife and youngest son were murdered. Social Media Reaction. Updated: 54 minutes ago.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Newberry County Sheriff announces 2022 employee award recipients

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster recently announced award recipients for the Year 2022. Detention Deputy Crystal Houseal was presented with the Charles Harshman Detention Officer of the Year award after serving at the center for seven years. Houseal has “not only earned the respect from her fellow employees, but from the detainees being held at the Detention Center for various criminal charges,” say officials.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

SLED, deputies respond to incident in Laurens Co.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Laurens County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of an incident Thursday afternoon in Laurens County. SLED, deputies respond to incident in Laurens Co. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Laurens County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of an...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Police explain “BOOM” heard across Upstate city

HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The Honea Path Police Department has discovered the reason for the big “boom” heard in the city Thursday morning. Police learned that the big boom felt and heard in the city was from two new variant military aircraft on a test flight from Lockheed Marting at the Donaldson Center. Officers […]
HONEA PATH, SC
FOX Carolina

Clemson's Murdaugh trial social media listening center

Questions over Murdaugh's appearance night of the murders. A worker was rescued at the Tyger River Elementary construction site after falling into a manhole. Sassafrass Flowers to Host Dating Event Next Month. Updated: 59 minutes ago. |. Sarah Dubose from Sassafrass Flowers joins us to talk about their "Weed Dating"...
CLEMSON, SC
WLTX.com

Ex-DDSN employees charged after vulnerable adult pushed to ground, stomped

CLINTON, S.C. — Two employees of a South Carolina state agency have been charged in connection to a case of violence against a vulnerable adult on Christmas day. Warrants provided by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) state that, on Dec. 25, 37-year-old Lila Denise Kerson pushed the victim's head to the ground and then stomped the person's head. The warrant states that she later bent the victim's finger back toward the person's own hand.
CLINTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Celebrating therapy dogs

Prisma Health in Greenville celebrated 15 years of therapy dogs helping patients. The group is run by volunteers. To learn more visit Upstate Therapy Dogs. Dick Harpootlian, one of the defense attorneys for Alex Murdaugh, gives his opening statement in the murder trial. Prosecutor's opening statements in Murdaugh murder trial.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg man sentenced for DUI killing woman on Thanksgiving

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 7th Circuit Solicitors Office announced that a Spartanburg man recently pleaded guilty to a 2020 DUI crash that killed one person and injured another. Officials said 45-year-old Jamells Floyd pleaded guilty Friday to Felony DUI with Death and Felony DUI with Great Bodily Injury....
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Police searching for missing man in Anderson

Prosecution, defense present opening statements at Murdaugh Trial. Prisma Health in Greenville celebrated 15 years of therapy dogs helping patients. The group is run by volunteers. To learn more visit Upstate Therapy Dogs. Murdaugh's defense gives opening statements. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Dick Harpootlian, one of the defense attorneys...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Georgia 2.1 magnitude earthquake

Images of evidence presented in court during the Alex Murdaugh murder trial on Thursday. (Source: Pool) A crash caused traffic on Pelham Road in Greenville. Clemson's Murdaugh trial social media listening center. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Ann Arinder has the details. What to keep in your car...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Carolina

Coroner’s office responding to crash in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said officials are responding to a crash along Augusta Road near Sterling Grove Road. Officials said one person died following the crash and at least one other was taken to the hospital with injuries. According to officials, they...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

