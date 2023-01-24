ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

When will it start snowing in Connecticut?

By Olivia Lank
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42MBmK_0kPXprDh00

(WTNH) – Following a storm that brought a few inches of snow to several towns in Connecticut on Monday, another storm is set to bring more snow on Wednesday.

Weather Forecast

On Monday, several towns saw anywhere between a coating to nearly four inches of snow. Staffordville got 3.8 inches, while Wolcott and Tolland got 3 inches.

Another storm is on the way, with snow developing midday and through the early evening before changing to heavy rain.

No snow in sight. Is this normal for Connecticut?

Snow will move into the western part of the state by noon on Wednesday. The higher elevations could be anywhere between one and four inches, while the shoreline and lower elevations will see a coating to an inch of rain.

The snow will transition to heavy rain for most of the state by 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect for New London County as wind gusts could reach 35 to 45 MPH. There is also a concern for flooding along the shoreline.

The wet weather will be gone by the time people head out the door on Thursday.

Comments / 5

Whoever
4d ago

Snow? What snow? So much for all those old movies with all that snow in CT. I remember it when I was young, nowadays, nothing on the coastline.

