Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death
Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
Tri-City Herald
Truck-sized asteroid to make incredibly close approach to Earth. Here’s how to livestream
An asteroid about the size of a truck will pass incredibly close to Earth on Thursday, swinging around the planet closer than some satellites and the moon orbit our planet. Asteroid 2023 BU, discovered on Saturday by an amateur astronomer, will come as close as 2,200 miles (3,600 kilometers) to Earth, swinging around South America’s southern tip before jetting back into space.
Tri-City Herald
League of Legends Prime Gaming January 2023 Capsule Extended
League of Legends and Amazon Prime collaborated to create a capsule that is available for any League of Legends player with an Amazon Prime account. All a player has to do is connect their League of Legends account to their Amazon Prime account, and they will be able to claim the reward from Amazon's website. These capsules are available monthly, and players can claim it anytime throughout that time period.
Tri-City Herald
Are 90 Day Fiance’s Kris Foster and Jeymi Noguera Still Together? Their Current Relationship Status
90 Day Fiancé fans will watch as Kris Foster and fiancée Jeymi Noguera’s relationship unfolds during season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. But are Kris and Jeymi still together? Keep reading for everything we know about their current relationship status. Who Are 90...
Tri-City Herald
Family of 3! Paris Hilton Announces Birth of Baby No. 1 With Husband Carter Reum
Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum! The hotel heiress welcomed baby No. 1, a boy, with the venture capitalist. “You are already loved beyond words,” Paris, 40, captioned the pair’s announcement via Instagram on Tuesday, January 24, paring the announcement with a blue heart emoji. She has yet to share the newborn’s name.
Tri-City Herald
When is The Kid LAROI Fortnite Concert?
Fans can catch The Kid LAROI in concert tonight on Fortnite. Fortnite's collaboration with The Kid LAROI began when the hit artist was added to Icon Radio. Soon after, fans were able to compete in The Kid LAROI Cup and purchase The Kid LAROI outfit in the Item Shop. The...
Tri-City Herald
Dad’s boating app invention was off to slow start. Then daughter posted it on TikTok
A dad’s boating navigation app embarked on a viral journey after his daughter shared a video on TikTok. Jeff Foulk, who lives in Maryland, has worked to promote his social boating navigation app Argo for three years, which has been in the works for a decade, he told WBAL.
Comments / 0