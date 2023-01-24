Suspect in overnight Yakima shooting that left 3 people dead has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say

Three people were killed in a “random” Washington state convenience store shooting and the suspect remains on the loose in the latest in a string of US shootings.Police in Yakima, Washington, say that the suspect, who they have named as Jarid Haddock, 21, first pulled into an ARCO/ampm gas station in the city and “tried to get into the lobby,” but the doors were locked.The suspect then crossed the street to a Circle K and as he entered the store he pulled out a gun and fatally shot two people “As he’s walking into the store he pulls out...

YAKIMA, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO