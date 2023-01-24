Suspect in overnight Yakima shooting that left 3 people dead has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say

Read full article on original website
Three killed after gunman opens fire on Washington convenience store and flees in yet another US mass shooting
Three people were killed in a “random” Washington state convenience store shooting and the suspect remains on the loose in the latest in a string of US shootings.Police in Yakima, Washington, say that the suspect, who they have named as Jarid Haddock, 21, first pulled into an ARCO/ampm gas station in the city and “tried to get into the lobby,” but the doors were locked.The suspect then crossed the street to a Circle K and as he entered the store he pulled out a gun and fatally shot two people “As he’s walking into the store he pulls out...
Police seize bedding from Idaho stabbing suspect’s home
Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove — but no weapon — when they searched the Washington state apartment of a graduate student charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to newly unsealed court documents. The search...
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger followed 3 female victims on Instagram before stabbings, report claims
Washington judge unseals search warrant of Idaho murders suspect's apartment. A Washington judge unsealed the search warrant for Bryan Kohberger, the man suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students. These critical documents reveal what investigators hoped to find in his apartment and office. Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old man accused...
Tyre Nichols Bodycam Video Footage Is ‘Disgusting’ And ‘Damaging’ To Cops, Memphis Councilman Says
A Memphis councilman who said he's been told about the bodycam video showing Tyre Nichols' violent arrest said the footage is "disgusting." The post Tyre Nichols Bodycam Video Footage Is ‘Disgusting’ And ‘Damaging’ To Cops, Memphis Councilman Says appeared first on NewsOne.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed before
In a recent two-episode "Dr. Phil" special, a group of experts conjectured that the murderer in Idaho may have left a "calling card" and "very likely" has killed before. "The Idaho Killer" Bryan Kohberger, 28,Photo byMonroe County Correctional Facility.
Former FBI Agent Shares Theory Why Roommates Were Spared in Idaho Murders
Tracey Walder, who worked with the CIA and FBI, shared her perspective on the recently released probable cause affidavit with NewsNation on Thursday.
A police chief was arrested and charged with dealing meth and cocaine
Shawn Denning, the top officer in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, used the app Wickr to run drug deals because he thought it was safe, prosecutors said.
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger seen on body camera footage during traffic stop in Indiana
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger could be seen on body camera footage during a traffic stop on Dec. 15 in Hancock County, Indiana, about one month after four University of Idaho students were murdered.
Idaho murders victim had already moved out of student home – but returned for visit on fateful weekend
Idaho murders victim Kaylee Goncalves had already moved out of the home where she and three other students were brutally murdered – but tragically returned to Moscow to visit her best friend that fateful weekend.Goncalves’ parents told NBC’s “Dateline” that the 21-year-old had recently left the student rental property on King Road, Moscow, ahead of her upcoming graduation that December and a move to Austin, Texas, for a new job at a tech firm.Then, on the weekend of 12 November, she decided to go back to the college town to visit her best friend Madison Mogen.The two young women...
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during search
According to recently revealed court documents, when investigators investigated the Washington state apartment of a doctoral student accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students, they found discolored sheets, hair-looking strands, and one glove but no weapon.
Idaho boy, 7, is mauled to death by pack of dogs while playing outside his home
A seven-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of dogs in Idaho. His mother was also injured in the attack, according to officials.On 21 January, four dogs attacked a young boy living on the Fort Hall Reservation in southeastern Idaho, according to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.Fort Hall police officers were called out to a home after they received a report that a boy had been attacked by multiple dogs.The boy was unconscious when the police arrived. The child’s mother was also severely injured, having sustained numerous wounds trying to pull the dogs off of her child.The dogs included...
Idaho Murder Weapon Will Be Found in One of Two Ways: Ex-FBI Agent
Police previously said that a fixed-blade knife was believed to have been used in the murders of four University of Idaho students.
Mother in Oregon cold case hopes Idaho murders will help find her son’s killer
The mother of a man who was stabbed in the middle of the night in 2021 along with his wife, believes that the focus on the Idaho murders might help find her son’s killer.Online sleuths have been debating the similarities between the murders of four Idaho University students and the Oregon cold case from 13 August 2021. Myra Juetten, the mother of 26-year-old Travis Juetten, said she hoped that the Idaho case will bring attention to the stabbings of her son and his 24-year-old wife Jamilyn Juetten.Ms Juetten said: “There’s a lot of similarities. I have no proof there’s...
Four dogs fatally maul 7-year-old Idaho boy; mother injured while trying to protect son
Police were dispatched to a home on the Fort Hall Reservation in Idaho, where a 7-year-old boy was attacked by multiple dogs.
Bryan Kohberger called Idaho murders a ‘crime of passion’, neighbour says
A suspect charged with murdering four University of Idaho students allegedly brought up the case in a casual conversation with his neighbour just days after the slayings - saying he perceived it as a “crime of passion”. Washington State University PhD student Bryan Kohberger stands accused of brutally stabbing Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home in the college town of Moscow on 13 November. It took seven weeks for Mr Kohberger to be linked to the killings, resulting in his arrest late last month. One of Mr Kohberger’s neighbours in Pullman, Washington,...
Father in California crash who ‘drove Tesla off cliff with family inside’ held for attempted murder
The man who is accused of driving a Tesla car and plunging it 250 feet (76 metres) off a cliff in northern California with his family inside has been jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, officials said on Friday.Dharmesh A Patel, was released from the hospital and taken into custody without bail.Officials said his bail could be arraigned on Monday afternoon if the San Mateo district attorney’s office decides to file criminal charges.It is not immediately clear when Mr Patel was released from the hospital.The 41-year-old father was arrested after California Highway Patrol investigators “developed probable cause...
FBI Looking for 8-Year-Old Southwest Washington Boy Missing Since June
Investigators are seeking the public's help finding an 8-year-old Vancouver boy who's been missing since June. On June 17, Vancouver police officers conducted a welfare check on the Vancouver home of Breadson John in connection with a criminal investigation. Since then, officers have tried to contact several of Breadson's family members to determine if they know of his whereabouts.
