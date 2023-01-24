ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

a-z-animals.com

11 Native Plants in Nevada

Nevada’s territory consists of mountainous ranges and is part of the Great Basin. It has a semi-arid and desert climate, meaning not all plants and animals can survive here. Still, the state is abundant in wildlife, hosting many animal and plant species. Nevada’s state flower is the Artemisia tridentata,...
NEVADA STATE
Saurabh

The white girl who was abducted by Native Americans and returned with a mysterious tattoo

Olive Oatman was born in 1837 in Illinois to Royce and Mary Ann Oatman. She was one of seven children raised in the Mormon faith. In 1850, the Oatmans opted to join a wagon train commanded by James Brewster, whose followers were known as Brewsterites. Brewster had a falling out with Brigham Young's followers after disagreeing with the Mormon leadership in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Outsider.com

Sequoia National Park Severely Damaged By California Storms’ Fallout: PHOTO

As Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks continue to recover from the 2021 KNP Complex wildfires, storms are causing major erosion across their California heartlands. “As with most of California, we are seeing precipitation that rivals all other storms experienced by long-term park employees in at least 30 years,” cites Clay Jordan, Superintendent of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. “What is unique and causing more challenges this year is a landscape that is still recovering from the 2021 KNP Complex fires.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

California is scrambling to fix its anti-nuclear mistake

California Democrats are just now realizing that they have made a huge mistake in energy policy, and reality is once again rubbing their noses in it. This time, reality takes the form of federal regulators, who have spiked the state’s attempt to fast-track the extension of the life of its last nuclear plant, Diablo Canyon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

NASA measures underground water flowing from Sierra to Central Valley

In a recent study, scientists found that a previously unmeasured source—water percolating through soil and fractured rock below California's Sierra Nevada mountains—delivers an average of 4 million acre feet (5 cubic kilometers) of water to the state's Central Valley each year. This underground source accounts for about 10% of all the water that enters this highly productive farmland each year from every source (including river inflows and precipitation).
CALIFORNIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

8 Dinosaurs that Lived in Maryland (And Where to See Fossils Today)

8 Dinosaurs that Lived in Maryland (And Where to See Fossils Today) Long before Maryland was a state renowned for its seafood and ocean views, this part of the United States was a bit of a hotbed for dinosaurs. At least, more evidence of dinosaurs that roamed Maryland exists than in other states, like those in the Midwest. Today, we’re going to look at some of the dinosaurs that lived in Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS LA

President Biden tours California storm damage, visiting Santa Cruz, Monterey counties

SANTA CRUZ -- President Joe Biden walked along the splintered boardwalk of this picture-postcard beach town Thursday and heard from business owners struggling to repair damage to their shops after deadly storms caused devastation across the region and killed more than 20 people statewide.Santa Cruz County was among the hardest-hit parts of California from the wet and windy weather. The county had estimated damage to its public infrastructure at $55 million as of Wednesday, with likely more than 1,000 homes affected.Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell, speaking to reporters on Air Force One earlier Thursday, said a lot of...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

