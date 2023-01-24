Read full article on original website
Patricia Montague
2d ago
Sorry for you sudden loss of Biscuit. Dogs have a way to brighten our life and are missed when there gone from us. Rest in Peace Biscuit.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in VirginiaEast Coast TravelerVirginia Beach, VA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Unusual Facts About Virginia Beach You Never KnewTed RiversVirginia Beach, VA
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
A Virginia store shooting survivor is suing Walmart for $50 million.Westland DailyChesapeake, VA
Related
peninsulachronicle.com
Former Teacher Finds Second Calling As A Pet Photographer
YORK-Debbie Leanne Portraits was born out of a teacher’s hobby and began in 2009 in Hawaii. The business has been calling Yorktown home since 2018. Debbie Leanne Portraits, owned by Debbie Leanne Jones, specializes mainly in family pet portraits. “We help create the legacy our clients want to be...
New 'Sober Bar' in Portsmouth putting a twist on nightlife
Many are deciding to pass on alcoholic drinks this month, taking part in what’s called "Dry January," and there’s a new business in Portsmouth for those who are participating.
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Virginia
Virginia - Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. Read on for recommendations! These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House.
Love Bites: Feed roaches with your ex’s name to animals at Virginia Aquarium for Valentine’s Day
Jilted lovers can bite back for Valentine's Day at the Virginia Aquarium.
Smoking woes of Rivers Casino Portsmouth: Guests divided on smoking inside
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The parking lot for Rivers Casino Portsmouth remained packed Thursday night as thousands of people visited the casino in hopes of winning some rewards. "We came up from South Carolina, so it took us about six hours to get here," said Bobby Tillman. "We don't regret it."
13newsnow.com
No smoking signs up at Rivers Casino Portsmouth
No smoking signs are going up in parts of Rivers Casino Portsmouth. Several people have complained about the smell of smoke since the casino opened.
Virginia Beach teacher arrested for disturbing the peace
A Virginia Beach Public Schools spokesperson told 10 On Your Side that the teacher is a Technology Education teacher at Corporate Landing Middle School and that he is currently on administrative leave.
Unusual Facts About Virginia Beach You Never Knew
Virginia Beach, located on the southeastern coast of Virginia, is a popular tourist destination known for its beautiful beaches and oceanfront boardwalk. But did you know that Virginia Beach has some unusual facts that are not known by many?
Juvenile hurt in shooting on Spring Lake Crescent in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach police are investigating a shooting Thursday night. A tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department said it happened in the 500 block of Spring Lake Crescent.
Brunch at Grain at The Main in Norfolk
What happens when plans to explore are pre-empted by a restaurant? Steve Cook explains how brunch at Grain at The Main stopped his Norfolk plans cold. But oh, it warmed the cockles of his heart and belly!. If you’re the sort of person who turns up his or her nose...
2 plead guilty following 5-hour armed robbery spree across Hampton Roads
Court documents show that 23-year-old Deric Breon Simons, 22-year-old Ronald Lee Brookins and a third person conducted a series of armed robberies at 7-Eleven just before midnight on July 24, 2019 into the early morning of July 25.
Missing Virginia Beach teen found safe Tuesday
Virginia Beach police are seeking the help of community members find a missing teen who has been missing for nearly a week.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia men face lengthy prison time in string of 7-Eleven armed robberies
Two Virginia men pleaded guilty this week to their roles in a series of armed robberies of 7-Elevens in Newport News, Norfolk and Virginia Beach in 2019. Deric Breon Simons, 23, of Chesapeake, Ronald Lee Brookins, Jr., 22, of Suffolk, and a third man, Michael Moore, then 18, robbed five 7-Elevens in a five-hour span on July 24 and into the early-morning hours of July 25 in 2019, according to court documents.
Child in Richneck Elem. shooting did not have proper services, advocates say
A Central Virginia special education advocate said it would be "highly inappropriate" for a parent to attend school daily with their special needs child.
WAVY News 10
Mental health evaluation ordered for accused Hampton Roads ‘serial rapist’
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach judge has ordered a mental health evaluation for an accused “serial rapist.”. It came after William Phelps IV didn’t speak or acknowledge the court and his defense attorney at a hearing on Friday morning. The commonwealth’s attorney says Phelps’ silence shows he’s either having a mental health issue or is choosing not to speak.
WAVY News 10
Weddings altered: Dozens of couples out thousands after Chesapeake venue woes
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Limitless Events in Greenbrier reportedly booked its venue to more than 30 people throughout 2023. Now, the fate of weddings, anniversary celebrations and charity events is up in the air. Limitless Events, owned by Ron and Kelly Scott, has rented 625 Independence Pkwy. in Chesapeake...
Portsmouth family finds hidden cam in bathroom; fire destroys house weeks later
A Portsmouth family is traumatized after a hidden camera was found in their bathroom and then a fire broke out at their house when they weren't home, according to their attorney.
WAVY News 10
Washer, dryer vandalism and thefts start investigation in Hampton
The Hampton Police are investigating the vandalism and thefts from washer and dryer units in apartment complexes and business laundry rooms. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/washer-dryer-vandalism-and-thefts-start-investigation-in-hampton/. Washer, dryer vandalism and thefts start investigation …. The Hampton Police are investigating the vandalism and thefts from washer and dryer units in apartment complexes and business laundry...
No reopening date for Chesapeake Walmart following deadly mass shooting, spokesperson says
There is no reopening date set for the Walmart location on Sam's Circle in Chesapeake following November's deadly mass shooting.
Remember when Zeke the Zebra picked a fight with a lion in 2005?
NORFOLK, Va. — Accidents can happen at any zoo, in any city, and in any country. Animals sometimes injure themselves or escape, and any expert will tell you it comes with the territory of having zoos. The animals are, after all, wild. But there are those rare cases that...
Comments / 7