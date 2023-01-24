World of Stands, based on the anime and manga JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, is a Roblox anime RPG that invites players to get in touch with their fiery side and explore a large map, collect unique Stands and Stand arrows, complete various quests, and so much more. Whether you choose to join this experience alone or with friends, it's important to stay in the know about the world around you, including what evils could be lurking around the corner, how to combat these evils, and ultimately how to become the strongest fighter of them all. To help keep you up to date, we've created the brief guide below that details where you can find all things World of Stands.

