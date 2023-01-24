HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - Four Clay County Sheriff’s Office employees have been put on administrative leave by Captain Randy Hanson, with approval from Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde. The employees on leave reportedly included three deputies and one administration employee. They are not permitted to contact Lyde or the sheriff’s office unless instructed to do so, according to documentation released by Hanson.

