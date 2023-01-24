Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Accused child murderer, Corey Trumbull, appears in court
The man awaiting trial for the horrific murder and torture of an 11-year-old boy, whose body was left in an abandoned car, will go to trial on August 21. Corey Trumbull was in 30th District Court Friday morning, January 27, 2022, and has several more pretrials set before his jury trial.
One killed in disturbance; Lawton PD investigating
One person was killed Wednesday in Lawton in what police said was a disturbance between two men.
Cat poisoning case of city councilor ends with pleas
A former Walters city councilor pleads guilty to poisoning a neighbor's cats and no contest to obstructing a police officer which involved a call to the city manager to stop the investigation.
Appeals begin for Wichita Falls capital murder case
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A first step in the process of a possible appeal of a capital murder conviction was held today, January 26, in 78th District Court. Martez Vrana was found guilty and sentenced to life without parole last June, the first of four defendants to go to trial for the 2020 shooting death […]
Woman pleads to assault of officer in front of nightclub
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 28-year-old Wichita Falls woman pleads guilty to assaulting a police officer while he was trying to question a shooting suspect at a nightclub. Cassandra Owens was placed on four years probation in 30th District Court according to court records. Police said they were at the Bombshells nightclub on North Scott […]
Details released in Iowa Park shooting
A suspect in a shooting in Iowa Park Tuesday night was arrested and released on bond twice last week for separate charges.
Woman going to prison for burglary of grandparents
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 27-year-old Wichita Falls woman is now going to prison for burglary of her grandparents’ home. According to records, Whitney Mae Panas was on five years probation but it was revoked for numerous violations including admission to using meth and failure to pay fees and restitution. She was sentenced in 89th […]
kswo.com
Deadly shooting being investigated in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person died and one was taken to the hospital after a shooting near Fort Sill Blvd. and Birch Ave on Wednesday afternoon. Lawton police say they were called to the resident at the corner just before 4 p.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting a shooting.
Homicide investigation continues after high speed chase
LAWTON, OK (KFDX/KJTL) — A suspect in a Lawton homicide is jailed on a charge of eluding numerous law agencies and endangering others, but other charges are pending as the investigation continues. Christian Lane, 30, was arrested following a high speed chase down I-44 toward Wichita Falls last night, January 24. He remains in the […]
kswo.com
Walters councilman being forced to resign, serve jail time after animal cruelty plea
WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - Walters city councilman Bobby Nance is being ordered to resign, and serve jail time on a charge of animal cruelty poisoning several cats, and then trying to obstruct the investigation before it began. We first brought you this story in April of 2022, after one of...
Lawton murder suspect in custody following high-speed chase
LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — A Lawton homicide suspect is now behind bars after a high-speed pursuit down 1-44 on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2022, that ended when the suspect was pushed off the interstate. Captain John Mull with the Lawton Police Department said the pursuit for Christian Lane began with the Lawton Police Department possibly around 82nd […]
kswo.com
Person taken into custody after police surround Lawton home
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person appeared to have been taken into custody after a large number of officers surrounded a home in Lawton. Police were on the scene of a home off 69th street and Delta avenue Thursday evening. Our 7News photographer on the scene reported seeing officers on...
Mother sentenced for endangering her 3 children
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother pleads guilty to endangering her three children with meth. According to court records, Crystal Elizabeth Browning was placed on three years probation for three felony counts of child endangerment. She was arrested in June 2022 after police were contacted by Child Protective Services and told that Browning […]
Man turned over to Mexico for ‘attempted femicide and rape’, authorities say
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man wanted in Mexico on suspicions of “attempted femicide and rape” was turned over to Mexican authorities last week, U.S. officials announced Tuesday. Carlos Mario Zacarias-Jimenez, 39, was transported from the South Texas ICE Processing Center in Pearsall to the port of entry in Laredo on Jan. 17, according […]
newschannel6now.com
Crime Stoppers seeks information on car wash burglaries
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is asking the public for information on a string of car wash burglaries. Multiple car washes in town have reportedly been burglarized over the past few months during nighttime hours. Crime Stoppers officials said the car washes are on roads including Call Field, Fairway, Seymour Highway, Iowa Park Road, City View Drive and Burkburnett Road.
newschannel6now.com
Clay Co. Sheriff’s Office puts 4 employees on administrative leave
HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - Four Clay County Sheriff’s Office employees have been put on administrative leave by Captain Randy Hanson, with approval from Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde. The employees on leave reportedly included three deputies and one administration employee. They are not permitted to contact Lyde or the sheriff’s office unless instructed to do so, according to documentation released by Hanson.
Deputy: Burk woman had 89 pieces of I.D.
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett woman is jailed after deputies say she had drugs and 89 different credit cards or I.D information items in her vehicle. Katlyn Carter is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and fraudulent use of greater than 50 I.D. items according to an affidavit. A Wichita […]
kswo.com
Suspect taken into custody after Lawton chase ends in Randlett
The City of Bossier is urging people to drive carefully through the area as everyone adjusts to the change. WATCH: Investigation at a Colorado Springs apartment complex for a ‘strong odor’ of gasoline. Chilly start to today in Phoenix with a windy night ahead. Updated: 21 minutes ago.
Lawton man killed in single-vehicle accident
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single vehicle accident in Comanche County.
Theft trial for WFPD motorcycle officer underway
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The trial of a former WFPD motorcycle officer got underway Tuesday, January 24, 2023, in the 30th District Court after a jury of six men and six women were selected on Monday. Ralph Ryan Piper was indicted by a Wichita County Grand Jury in 2019 for theft over $20,000 and under […]
Comments / 0