ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Texoma's Homepage

Appeals begin for Wichita Falls capital murder case

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A first step in the process of a possible appeal of a capital murder conviction was held today, January 26, in 78th District Court. Martez Vrana was found guilty and sentenced to life without parole last June, the first of four defendants to go to trial for the 2020 shooting death […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Woman pleads to assault of officer in front of nightclub

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 28-year-old Wichita Falls woman pleads guilty to assaulting a police officer while he was trying to question a shooting suspect at a nightclub. Cassandra Owens was placed on four years probation in 30th District Court according to court records. Police said they were at the Bombshells nightclub on North Scott […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Woman going to prison for burglary of grandparents

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 27-year-old Wichita Falls woman is now going to prison for burglary of her grandparents’ home. According to records, Whitney Mae Panas was on five years probation but it was revoked for numerous violations including admission to using meth and failure to pay fees and restitution. She was sentenced in 89th […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Deadly shooting being investigated in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person died and one was taken to the hospital after a shooting near Fort Sill Blvd. and Birch Ave on Wednesday afternoon. Lawton police say they were called to the resident at the corner just before 4 p.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting a shooting.
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Homicide investigation continues after high speed chase

LAWTON, OK (KFDX/KJTL) — A suspect in a Lawton homicide is jailed on a charge of eluding numerous law agencies and endangering others, but other charges are pending as the investigation continues. Christian Lane, 30, was arrested following a high speed chase down I-44 toward Wichita Falls last night, January 24. He remains in the […]
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Lawton murder suspect in custody following high-speed chase

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — A Lawton homicide suspect is now behind bars after a high-speed pursuit down 1-44 on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2022, that ended when the suspect was pushed off the interstate. Captain John Mull with the Lawton Police Department said the pursuit for Christian Lane began with the Lawton Police Department possibly around 82nd […]
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Person taken into custody after police surround Lawton home

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person appeared to have been taken into custody after a large number of officers surrounded a home in Lawton. Police were on the scene of a home off 69th street and Delta avenue Thursday evening. Our 7News photographer on the scene reported seeing officers on...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Mother sentenced for endangering her 3 children

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother pleads guilty to endangering her three children with meth. According to court records, Crystal Elizabeth Browning was placed on three years probation for three felony counts of child endangerment. She was arrested in June 2022 after police were contacted by Child Protective Services and told that Browning […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Crime Stoppers seeks information on car wash burglaries

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is asking the public for information on a string of car wash burglaries. Multiple car washes in town have reportedly been burglarized over the past few months during nighttime hours. Crime Stoppers officials said the car washes are on roads including Call Field, Fairway, Seymour Highway, Iowa Park Road, City View Drive and Burkburnett Road.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Clay Co. Sheriff’s Office puts 4 employees on administrative leave

HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - Four Clay County Sheriff’s Office employees have been put on administrative leave by Captain Randy Hanson, with approval from Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde. The employees on leave reportedly included three deputies and one administration employee. They are not permitted to contact Lyde or the sheriff’s office unless instructed to do so, according to documentation released by Hanson.
CLAY COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Deputy: Burk woman had 89 pieces of I.D.

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett woman is jailed after deputies say she had drugs and 89 different credit cards or I.D information items in her vehicle. Katlyn Carter is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and fraudulent use of greater than 50 I.D. items according to an affidavit. A Wichita […]
BURKBURNETT, TX
kswo.com

Suspect taken into custody after Lawton chase ends in Randlett

The City of Bossier is urging people to drive carefully through the area as everyone adjusts to the change. WATCH: Investigation at a Colorado Springs apartment complex for a ‘strong odor’ of gasoline. Chilly start to today in Phoenix with a windy night ahead. Updated: 21 minutes ago.
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Theft trial for WFPD motorcycle officer underway

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The trial of a former WFPD motorcycle officer got underway Tuesday, January 24, 2023, in the 30th District Court after a jury of six men and six women were selected on Monday. Ralph Ryan Piper was indicted by a Wichita County Grand Jury in 2019 for theft over $20,000 and under […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy