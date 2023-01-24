COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Coatesville are investigating an incident on a school bus Thursday morning. They say a young man came onto the bus around 6:45 a.m., sat down next to a student and put his hand under her leg.Police say the student stayed on the bus for about five minutes before telling the driver he wanted to get off.Authorities say the bus driver alerted police immediately after the young man asked to get off the bus. They also say the driver believed the person was a student.Coatesville City police and Coatesville Area School District police are trying to find more surveillance footage of the area but released two images in the hope the public can help identify the young man.If you have any information, contact police.

