West Chester University. Speech-Language Pathology Graduate Students to Earn ‘Cloaks of Compassion’
A formal White Coat Ceremony, as a rite of passage marking the end of coursework and the beginning of hands-on clinical work with patients, will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, 2-4 PM, for WCU speech-language pathology graduate students in West Chester University’s new Sciences & Engineering Center and The Commons, Room 108, located on campus at 155 University Avenue in West Chester. During the ceremony, white coats will be placed upon the shoulders of each graduate student by the faculty who have helped guide them to this next critical phase of professional development.
Chester County Food Bank Announces New Officers, Board of Directors
The Chester County Food Bank has announced its officers and the appointment of five new members to its Board of Directors. The following officers have been elected to the Chester County Food Bank’s Executive Committee:
Man Boards School Bus, Touches Girl In Chester County: Officials
Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the man who boarded a Coatesville school bus and touched a student early Thursday, Jan. 26.The man got on the bus that had stopped to pick up students around 6:50 a.m. at E. Chestnut and N. 6th streets, sat next to a girl and inappropriately touch…
Parents express safety concerns after several school brawls in Delaware County
Four teens who just transferred to the school on Monday from Philadelphia reportedly jumped a student while staff scrambled to break it up.
Police search for young man grabbing student on school bus in Chester County
COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Coatesville are investigating an incident on a school bus Thursday morning. They say a young man came onto the bus around 6:45 a.m., sat down next to a student and put his hand under her leg.Police say the student stayed on the bus for about five minutes before telling the driver he wanted to get off.Authorities say the bus driver alerted police immediately after the young man asked to get off the bus. They also say the driver believed the person was a student.Coatesville City police and Coatesville Area School District police are trying to find more surveillance footage of the area but released two images in the hope the public can help identify the young man.If you have any information, contact police.
See Which Delco Elementary Schools Came Out on Top as Best in PA 2023
One particular school district in Delaware County made the top tier for best elementary schools in Pennsylvania. Ithan Elementary School in Radnor School District is the best public elementary school in Pennsylvania and Delaware County, according to Niche.com. “Ithan is an absolute gem,” writes a parent in one review posted...
West Chester Expert’s Advice for Educators on AI Content: ‘Fight Fire with Fire’
An Artificial Intelligence Golden Age is around the corner. Online AI tools can generate images based on a phrase or sentence; other applications edit photos to make a person look like a fantasy character. While this seems like all fun and games, the rise of AI can have serious implications.
WGAL
York County community mourns deaths of Kinsley Enterprises executives
We are learning more about the deaths of Jon and Tim Kinsley, executives of York County-based Kinsley Enterprises. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating. They said the brothers were heli-skiing near Mount McCrae in British Columbia, which is off-trail downhill skiing that is accessed by a helicopter. There was an avalanche, and they were buried in the snow, along with their guide.
Mercury
Edward Griffith, plain-spoken Chester County judge in Greist case, has died
WEST CHESTER — Edward Griffith, the straight-talking, down-to-earth, and pragmatic Common Pleas Court judge who held court in a historically accented courtroom and who coincidentally played a central role in a historic Chester County court case, died on Tuesday. He was 74. Griffith, who was known by family, friends...
Chesco Kennel Owner Neglected Dog, Jury Finds
The proprietor of a Chester County pet kennel neglected a dog in her care, resulting in his death, a jury has found. Denise Durfor, owner of Pleasant Pet Resort in East Nottingham Township, was convicted of animal neglect, the Chester County District Attorney's Office announced Friday, Jan. 27. The charges...
‘We All Have Skin in the Game’: Demolition Makes Way for New Six-Story Hotel in West Chester
A 108-room, six-story hotel is coming to West Chester, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. The Thatcher’s/Rite-Aid building at Gay and Walnut streets is currently being demolished and will be replaced by a boutique Indigo IHG hotel. Mid-Atlantic Dismantlement of Dover will likely complete the razing of...
Pennsylvania Auditor General Claims Montco School Districts Raised Property Taxes in Annual ‘Shell Game’
Pa. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor at his Jan. 25 press conference. Pa. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor released a statewide school-district audit that uncovered a legal (but suspect) practice. The study revealed 12 districts statewide raising local property taxes while holding millions of dollars in their general funds. DeFoor explained: “These...
WGAL
School van overturns after collision with SUV in Berks County
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — A school van overturned in Berks County after colliding with an SUV. The van was taking students – around 7 or 8 years old – between schools in the Boyertown School District on Tuesday when the crash happened on Route 73, just outside Boyertown.
Chester County Introduces ‘Fresh Air, Self-Care Chesco’ Campaign
Chester County has announced the launch of “Fresh Air, Self-Care Chesco,” a campaign that encourages residents to practice effective self-care for better health and wellness through easy outdoor activity.
phillyvoice.com
Former Chester County golf course to be converted into public park
The site of the decades-old Loch Nairn Golf Club in Chester County will reopen next year as a 106-acre public park. New Garden Township purchased the property last summer from its longtime owners, who sought to conserve the land instead of selling it to developers. The golf course, which was...
Pottstown Couple — Longest Married Pair in Pa. — on Their Way to 81st Anniversary in 2023
The oldest married couple in Pennsylvania, Martha and Chester Pish, of Pottstown, have been together for over eight decades, reports Danny Freeman for NBC10. The couple, both of whom are 99 years old, celebrated their 80th anniversary on May 23. 2022. “We’re so grateful and thankful that we were able...
Chester County Appoints New Department of Emergency Services Director
Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell, and Michelle Kichline announced the appointment of Warren W. “Bill” Messerschmidt III as the County’s new Director of the Department of Emergency Services (DES).
Former Bucks County Assistant District Attorney Brings Law Firm Back to Doylestown Borough
A Bucks County law firm has recently moved their offices back to one of the area’s most historic boroughs. Klein Burdett & Associates recently moved their offices back into Doylestown Borough. Operated by former Bucks County Assistant District Attorney Ellis Klein, the firm continues to offer legal support for cases involving DUI, Criminal Defense, Traffic Ticket Defense, and other general practice matters.
WGAL
Crash on Route 30 cleared in Lancaster County
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash caused slowdowns on Route 30 Thursday morning in Lancaster County. The crash was blocking one lane of Route 30 eastbound near the Centerville Road Exit in East Hempfield Township. The scene has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic resources.
delawarevalleynews.com
Details On Jerry Blavat’s Celebration of Life Services
Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big...
