Chester County, PA

VISTA.Today

West Chester University. Speech-Language Pathology Graduate Students to Earn ‘Cloaks of Compassion’

A formal White Coat Ceremony, as a rite of passage marking the end of coursework and the beginning of hands-on clinical work with patients, will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, 2-4 PM, for WCU speech-language pathology graduate students in West Chester University’s new Sciences & Engineering Center and The Commons, Room 108, located on campus at 155 University Avenue in West Chester. During the ceremony, white coats will be placed upon the shoulders of each graduate student by the faculty who have helped guide them to this next critical phase of professional development.
WEST CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

Police search for young man grabbing student on school bus in Chester County

COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Coatesville are investigating an incident on a school bus Thursday morning. They say a young man came onto the bus around 6:45 a.m., sat down next to a student and put his hand under her leg.Police say the student stayed on the bus for about five minutes before telling the driver he wanted to get off.Authorities say the bus driver alerted police immediately after the young man asked to get off the bus. They also say the driver believed the person was a student.Coatesville City police and Coatesville Area School District police are trying to find more surveillance footage of the area but released two images in the hope the public can help identify the young man.If you have any information, contact police.
COATESVILLE, PA
WGAL

York County community mourns deaths of Kinsley Enterprises executives

We are learning more about the deaths of Jon and Tim Kinsley, executives of York County-based Kinsley Enterprises. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating. They said the brothers were heli-skiing near Mount McCrae in British Columbia, which is off-trail downhill skiing that is accessed by a helicopter. There was an avalanche, and they were buried in the snow, along with their guide.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Chesco Kennel Owner Neglected Dog, Jury Finds

The proprietor of a Chester County pet kennel neglected a dog in her care, resulting in his death, a jury has found. Denise Durfor, owner of Pleasant Pet Resort in East Nottingham Township, was convicted of animal neglect, the Chester County District Attorney's Office announced Friday, Jan. 27. The charges...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Pennsylvania Auditor General Claims Montco School Districts Raised Property Taxes in Annual ‘Shell Game’

Pa. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor at his Jan. 25 press conference. Pa. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor released a statewide school-district audit that uncovered a legal (but suspect) practice. The study revealed 12 districts statewide raising local property taxes while holding millions of dollars in their general funds. DeFoor explained: “These...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Former Bucks County Assistant District Attorney Brings Law Firm Back to Doylestown Borough

A Bucks County law firm has recently moved their offices back to one of the area’s most historic boroughs. Klein Burdett & Associates recently moved their offices back into Doylestown Borough. Operated by former Bucks County Assistant District Attorney Ellis Klein, the firm continues to offer legal support for cases involving DUI, Criminal Defense, Traffic Ticket Defense, and other general practice matters.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash on Route 30 cleared in Lancaster County

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash caused slowdowns on Route 30 Thursday morning in Lancaster County. The crash was blocking one lane of Route 30 eastbound near the Centerville Road Exit in East Hempfield Township. The scene has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic resources.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Details On Jerry Blavat’s Celebration of Life Services

Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
