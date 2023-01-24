ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lillard has season-high 60 points, Blazers beat Jazz 134-124

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — No offense to the Utah Jazz, but Damian Lillard said scoring 60 points against them was fairly simple. Not easy, just simple. Lillard had a season-high 60 points, hitting nine 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Jazz 134-124 on Wednesday night. Lillard tied...
Paolo Banchero Has Been a Revelation, Plus the Biggest Surprise Rookie

Examining the play of a few notable members of the 2022 NBA draft class. Here we are at midseason, and it’s time to take a glance at how some of the notable rookies have played. Here are some retrospective thoughts on the current class of NBA newcomers, their respective adjustments to the league and how it all adds up with my predraft assessments. This is very much not comprehensive—apologies if your favorite rookie didn’t get mentioned—but here’s what’s been on my mind so far this season.
Poole beats buzzer with layup, lifts Warriors past Grizzlies

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry threw his mouthpiece into the seats in frustration and got tossed himself for the surprising episode late in the game. And the Golden State Warriors still pulled off a wild one against the nemesis Memphis Grizzlies. Jordan Poole made the winning layup with...
Mad Ants fall to Lakeland Magic 128-121

LAKELAND, Fla. (WANE) – David Stockton had 24 points, Justin Anderson 22, and Gabe York 20 but the Mad Ants fell at the Lakeland Magic 128-121 on Friday night in Florida. The Mad Ants and the Magic are set to play again on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Lakeland.
