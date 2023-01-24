Read full article on original website
Related
progameguides.com
How to eliminate a player with no ranged weapons in Fortnite
While most of your eliminations in Fortnite will come from ranged weapons, sometimes a weekly challenge asks for something wacky. One such challenge asks players to eliminate a player with no ranged weapons in their inventory while doing it on foot. It's a very specific but simple challenge to complete.
progameguides.com
How to get the SECRET BOSS DEFEATED badge in MR STINKY’S DETENTION – Roblox
If you're a fan of BARRY'S PRISON RUN, chances are you've played, or are hoping to play, MR. STINKY'S DETENTION, an experience that involves completing obstacles, avoiding monsters, defeating bosses, and even collecting a handful of badges along the way. One of these badges, the SECRET BOSS DEFEATED badge, is, as its name states, a secret badge that can only be obtained by finding a hidden location on the map. Luckily, we've created the brief guide below to help you find this location and earn the mysterious badge!
progameguides.com
Tears of Themis Bright Pavilion Challenge mode guide – Blizzardous Threads of Red event
The Tears of Themis Blizzardous Threads of Red event runs from January 12, 2023, to February 2, 2023, and is open to all attorneys who have completed the X-Note Main Story 2-28. After completing the event tutorial, you'll be able to explore the Villa Courtyard, which houses a building called the Bright Pavilion.
progameguides.com
How to get the Savior badge in Slap Battles – Roblox
Slap Battles is a chaotic, player vs. player experience that involves using a variety of gloves, all with their own unique abilities, to take down, and slap the mess out of, everyone in your way! The more slaps you give and players you defeat, the more gloves you'll be able to unlock in the future. Along the way, you may even earn a few badges, some of which are rare! Continue reading below for a brief look at how to unlock one of these rare badges, the Savior badge.
progameguides.com
All map Icons and what they mean in Forspoken
In Forspoken, players can explore the massive open world of Athia. The continent has four different provinces with varying landscapes and a variety of creatures to fight. Different legends denoting different locations can be seen while analyzing the map. Here's a guide on all the map icons in Forspoken and what they represent.
Why do so few people have red hair, and why do we fart? Try our kids’ quiz
Five multiple-choice questions – set by children – to test your knowledge, and a chance to submit your own junior brainteasers for future quizzes.
progameguides.com
How to get Dark Blade V3 in Blox Fruits – Roblox
Roblox Blox Fruits is a game all about becoming the strongest fighter possible. There are multiple paths to obtain this goal, be it through changing your character's race to Ghoul or through much more straightforward means like upgrading weapons and armor. For the latter, there is a weapon in the game called the Dark Blade that has a hard-to-obtain V3 version. The way to unlock this version is quite tricky but can be a breeze if you can find a player to help.
progameguides.com
What does CD mean in Survivor.io?
Survivor.io is a fast-paced, hectic fight for survival, similar to Vampire Survivors. You gather weapons and items to stay alive as you fend off hordes of undead. As you collect and upgrade weapons, you will notice that each has a CD. This may leave you wondering what CD means in Survivor.io.
progameguides.com
One of Steam’s most wishlisted games returns in February
February may be a time of love and celebration, but this month also holds a more sinister event—the return of Dark and Darker. This hardcore multiplayer PvPvE dungeon crawler promise to be one of the most exciting titles of 2023, and fans are dying to get back in. When...
progameguides.com
Fire Emblem Engage Mods for PC – Are there any?
Fire Emblem Engage is a high-stakes strategic JRPG on the Nintendo Switch. Fans of the series will be familiar with building their army and commanding them across various battlefields. However, players may want to enhance the gameplay with mods, which may leave you wondering if Fire Emblem Engage has mods.
progameguides.com
Everything is at stake in Redfall’s vampire-infested world
Arkane's Redfall raises the stakes as players to fight the vampire scourge solo or in a group in this dark open world. Embrace your inner vampire hunter and fight evil as you try to liberate the town of Redfall or fall to the blood-sucking overlords. Arkane and Bethesda gave players...
progameguides.com
Best Y Level for Diamonds in Minecraft (1.19)
Diamonds are pretty rare to find in Minecraft. They are some of the rarest materials you can find. You can use them to make swords, armor, tools, and other powerful items that will significantly impact your game. It's key for you to find diamonds in Minecraft early on to upgrade your gear as quickly as possible in Minecraft, 1.19.
progameguides.com
Tears of Themis Vault 2nd Try walkthrough – Blizzardous Threads of Red event
The Tears of Themis Blizzardous Threads of Red event runs from January 12, 2023, to February 2, 2023, and is open to all attorneys who have completed the X-Note Main Story 2-28. The final building in the Villa Courtyard is called the Vault, which combines mechanics across all of the buildings. After completing the 1st Try, you can begin exploring the 2nd Try.
progameguides.com
Roblox The Survival Game Beginner’s Guide – The Survival Game Tips and Tricks
The Survival Game is a crafting and survival experience on Roblox where players collect resources and build a variety of structures. You spawn randomly in an archipelagic world filled with small islands, collect simple resources, build a boat, and set off to find a land to settle in. While the premise is simple, the sheer number of items you can craft from a vast number of resources can be a bit of a head scratcher for new players. In this guide, we'll talk about the best tips and tricks for beginners in The Survival Game.
progameguides.com
Minecraft Legends PvP is multi-layered and chaotic
Minecraft: Legends takes the popular peaceful building and makes it a tactical warzone. While it features a single-player campaign, it has multiplayer that looks to be deep, chaotic, and a blast. Minecraft: Legends PvP received further detail during Xbox's Developer Direct on January 25, 2023, showcasing how it works and...
progameguides.com
Hogwarts Legacy preview leaves fans torn
Just in time to leave eager Harry Potter fans craving more, Avalanche software revealed that they had recently hosted a Hogwarts Legacy preview event for influencers and journalists. Shortly after, Hogwarts Legacy preview videos exploded onto YouTube, as if by the Bombarda charm. XpectoGo, a well-known Hogwarts Legacy influencer who was also included in the first official gameplay showcase, emphasized that the game's environment and combat were areas to be highly praised. Many other influencers echoed these sentiments, with criticisms of the preview being few and far between.
Comments / 0