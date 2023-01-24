ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

wflx.com

Viewing to be held for mother killed in Fort Pierce park shooting

Family and friends will gather Friday for the viewing of Nikkitia Bryant, a mother killed in a mass shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Bryant’s viewing will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, located at 921 Orange Ave. in Fort Pierce. Her funeral will take place Saturday.
FORT PIERCE, FL
WPBF News 25

Victim of Wellington murder-suicide identified

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Video above: A look at Thursday's headlines and weather. The victim of a Wellington murder-suicide was identified on Thursday. Deputies said Brittany Carter, 34, was killed on Jan. 20 in the Olympia community. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Deputies responded to the 2100...
WELLINGTON, FL
cbs12.com

Deputies looking for missing 65-year-old woman

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies need the public's help finding a woman last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said 65-year-old Janie Wilkenson was last seen at her home at 702 Brack Road in Fort Pierce on Tuesday morning. She was seen wearing a pink shirt and black pants.
FORT PIERCE, FL
wqcs.org

Two Ft. Lauderdale Men Arrested, Cocaine Seized

Port St. Lucie - Thursday January 26, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police have arrested two Fort Lauderdale men and charged them with possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to sell. 30-year-old Robert Vickers and 32-year-old Ricaude Carter were driving through Port St. Lucie Wednesday when PSLPD Special...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wflx.com

Police seek thief who robbed Chase Bank in Palm Springs

Police in Palm Springs are looking for a man who robbed a bank last week while brandishing a firearm. Investigator said the thief entered a Chase Bank, located at 2603 Tenth Avenue North, on Jan. 21 at 1:35 p.m. He then walked up to the bank teller and demanded money...
PALM SPRINGS, FL
cbs12.com

Missing man with dementia found safe

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Peterson has been located safely, according to police. Police in Port St. Lucie are searching for a missing 78-year-old man with dementia. Police say Nathaniel Peterson walked away from his home on SE Royal Green Cir. around 11:15 a.m. on Friday and...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
veronews.com

Orchid woman arrested in fatal island crash

More than eight months after the death of 89-year-old John’s Island resident Christopher Clark Ingraham from injuries sustained in the two-car crash on A1A in May, a 60-year-old Orchid woman has been arrested and charged with three serious felonies for striking the Ingrahams’ car from behind at 87 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone and operating a vehicle with an estimated blood alcohol level of three times the legal limit.
ORCHID, FL
wqcs.org

IRC Sheriff Deputies Seize a Pound of Meth and Arrest Davon Taylor on Drug Charges

Indian River County - Friday January 27, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff Detectives seized a pound of methamphetamines' and arrested Devon Taylor on drug charges. According to a release from the IRC Sheriff's Office, Detectives learned that the 25-year-old Taylor, of Oxford Florida, was scheduled to make a meth delivery on Monday January 23 "to an unknown source in the Whispering Palms neighborhood" of Sebastian. When Taylor arrived Monday evening, detectives closed in.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Families frustrated as some homicides remain unsolved in Fort Pierce

Despite an around-the-clock investigation, law enforcement officials in St. Lucie County still have not made an arrest in the deadly shooting in Fort Pierce a week ago. As the makeshift memorial for last week’s homicide victim grows, so does the community concern, so does the community concern for finding the shooters.
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

Thief caught on camera stealing mail with postal key

A mailbox bandit is on the loose after surveillance cameras caught him using a postal key to steal from local businesses in Riviera Beach near West Palm Beach, the second time in six weeks where thieves have targeted the same mailbox cluster. A federal investigation is underway to track the...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL

