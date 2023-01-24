Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrate the Vero Beach 21st Annual Gardenfest in Riverside ParkKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
2023 Florida Craft Brew & WingfestKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
The Florida sheriff's office said 8 individuals were shot during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally.Sherif SaadFort Pierce, FL
Vero Beach SAFIR Family Fun Festival (Free Admission)Kristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Announcing The 32nd Annual Fellsmere Frog Leg FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonFellsmere, FL
Related
wflx.com
Viewing to be held for mother killed in Fort Pierce park shooting
Family and friends will gather Friday for the viewing of Nikkitia Bryant, a mother killed in a mass shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Bryant’s viewing will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, located at 921 Orange Ave. in Fort Pierce. Her funeral will take place Saturday.
wqcs.org
IRCSO: Two Adults and a Juvenile Arrested on Assault Charges in the Bradford Place Subdivision
Indian River County - Friday January 27, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff Deputies arrested two adults and a juvenile Wednesday evening, January 25, on aggravated assault and charges. The Deputies were responding to a 911 call from residents in one of the units in the Bradford Place subdivision who said...
wflx.com
1 dead in Northlake Boulevard crash, Palm Beach Gardens police say
Palm Beach Gardens police confirmed Friday one person died in a crash the day before on Northlake Boulevard, which caused a mess for drivers during the morning commute. The police department said the wreck happened just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Northlake Boulevard and Ancient Tree Drive.
click orlando
1 arrested as deputies unravel shooting threat sent to Orlando furry convention
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Melbourne man’s booking on Thursday at the Orange County jail resulted from a short investigation of a shooting threat reported earlier this month to Megaplex, an upcoming furry fandom convention in Orlando, deputies said. Organizers reached out to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office...
wflx.com
Deputies: Teen arrested after threatening to bring gun to middle school
A 14-year-old boy who had threatened to bring a gun to school was arrested Friday after he showed up on campus wearing an oversized hooded sweatshirt and clinching an object in its front pocket that students believed to be a weapon but was really a plastic bottle, according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office.
WPBF News 25
Victim of Wellington murder-suicide identified
WELLINGTON, Fla. — Video above: A look at Thursday's headlines and weather. The victim of a Wellington murder-suicide was identified on Thursday. Deputies said Brittany Carter, 34, was killed on Jan. 20 in the Olympia community. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Deputies responded to the 2100...
cbs12.com
Deputies looking for missing 65-year-old woman
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies need the public's help finding a woman last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said 65-year-old Janie Wilkenson was last seen at her home at 702 Brack Road in Fort Pierce on Tuesday morning. She was seen wearing a pink shirt and black pants.
PBSO: The Sheriff's Office Will 'Never Ever' Call To Arrest You
Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw warns the public about a scam involving an imposter claiming to be from his agency, calling to say there is a warrant out for you and telling you to purchase a "voucher" at Walgreens.
wqcs.org
Two Ft. Lauderdale Men Arrested, Cocaine Seized
Port St. Lucie - Thursday January 26, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police have arrested two Fort Lauderdale men and charged them with possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to sell. 30-year-old Robert Vickers and 32-year-old Ricaude Carter were driving through Port St. Lucie Wednesday when PSLPD Special...
wflx.com
Police seek thief who robbed Chase Bank in Palm Springs
Police in Palm Springs are looking for a man who robbed a bank last week while brandishing a firearm. Investigator said the thief entered a Chase Bank, located at 2603 Tenth Avenue North, on Jan. 21 at 1:35 p.m. He then walked up to the bank teller and demanded money...
cbs12.com
Missing man with dementia found safe
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Peterson has been located safely, according to police. Police in Port St. Lucie are searching for a missing 78-year-old man with dementia. Police say Nathaniel Peterson walked away from his home on SE Royal Green Cir. around 11:15 a.m. on Friday and...
veronews.com
Orchid woman arrested in fatal island crash
More than eight months after the death of 89-year-old John’s Island resident Christopher Clark Ingraham from injuries sustained in the two-car crash on A1A in May, a 60-year-old Orchid woman has been arrested and charged with three serious felonies for striking the Ingrahams’ car from behind at 87 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone and operating a vehicle with an estimated blood alcohol level of three times the legal limit.
WESH
Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured in shootout with Brevard County deputies
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead and a female is in the hospital following a standoff in Brevard County. The sheriff says they were on Beverly Court in Melbourne Beach on Wednesday to serve a drug search warrant specifically for fentanyl and meth. Neighbors said it is...
wqcs.org
IRC Sheriff Deputies Seize a Pound of Meth and Arrest Davon Taylor on Drug Charges
Indian River County - Friday January 27, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff Detectives seized a pound of methamphetamines' and arrested Devon Taylor on drug charges. According to a release from the IRC Sheriff's Office, Detectives learned that the 25-year-old Taylor, of Oxford Florida, was scheduled to make a meth delivery on Monday January 23 "to an unknown source in the Whispering Palms neighborhood" of Sebastian. When Taylor arrived Monday evening, detectives closed in.
Traveling Florida Drug Dealer Arrested During Scheduled Delivery Of 1 Pound Of Meth
A traveling Florida drug dealer was arrested after authorities learned of a scheduled drop of dope and intercepted the goods. According to investigators, on January 23, 2023, detectives with the Indian River County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Unit learned of a narcotics delivery scheduled to take
Was police pursuit prior to fatal crash justified? Riviera Beach reports disagree
RIVIERA BEACH — A city administrator is reviewing the actions of a Riviera Beach police sergeant involved in a deadly vehicle pursuit after two internal reviews reached different conclusions about whether she broke department rules. An internal affairs investigation found that Sgt. Tabitha Smith violated city policies during a...
click orlando
1 killed, 1 injured in exchange of gunfire with Brevard County deputies, sheriff says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and a woman was injured after they were both shot on Wednesday when deputies tried to execute a search warrant for narcotics trafficking, according to Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. At the scene, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said the search warrant was...
wflx.com
Families frustrated as some homicides remain unsolved in Fort Pierce
Despite an around-the-clock investigation, law enforcement officials in St. Lucie County still have not made an arrest in the deadly shooting in Fort Pierce a week ago. As the makeshift memorial for last week’s homicide victim grows, so does the community concern, so does the community concern for finding the shooters.
wflx.com
Thief caught on camera stealing mail with postal key
A mailbox bandit is on the loose after surveillance cameras caught him using a postal key to steal from local businesses in Riviera Beach near West Palm Beach, the second time in six weeks where thieves have targeted the same mailbox cluster. A federal investigation is underway to track the...
wflx.com
Nikkitia Bryant viewing held at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church
St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church held the viewing for Nikkitia Bryant. A large group of her family could be seen walking into the building to pay their respects as well as friends. And then there are residents like Tonya Hart who didn't even know Bryant but showed up anyway. "It...
Comments / 1