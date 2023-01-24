Brendan Rodgers insists his demands are clear and Leicester City’s players must expect a blast if they drop their standards.The manager criticised their lack of quality and care after the 2-2 draw with Brighton last weekend.The Foxes are yet to win in the Premier League since they returned following the World Cup break and go to Walsall in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.“The players know exactly where they’re at and they know I’m with them. I’m close with them on the pitch,” said Rodgers.“I’ve been here long enough and they’ve been here long enough and they’ve improved their...

8 HOURS AGO