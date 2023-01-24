Read full article on original website
Donalddumpisthe3rdantichrist
3d ago
the fact that people are proud to show their racism and mental illness is a very alarming thing ☹️
Frank Lampard breaks his silence on Instagram after being sacked by Everton
Frank Lampard has broken his silence on Instagram after he was sacked by Everton earlier this week and returned to Merseyside on Thursday to say his goodbyes.
SB Nation
Frank Lampard sends farewell message to Everton fans
Frank Lampard was sacked as Everton manager on Monday this week after a run of poor results that have seen the Toffees sink into the relegation zone. The Blues have been quite miserable this season after a somewhat tepid start, but a succession of defeats from self-enforced errors and a failure to score on the other end combined to end the 44-year-old’s tenure after less than a year in the job.
Brendan Rodgers happy to be bad cop at Leicester
Brendan Rodgers insists his demands are clear and Leicester City’s players must expect a blast if they drop their standards.The manager criticised their lack of quality and care after the 2-2 draw with Brighton last weekend.The Foxes are yet to win in the Premier League since they returned following the World Cup break and go to Walsall in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.“The players know exactly where they’re at and they know I’m with them. I’m close with them on the pitch,” said Rodgers.“I’ve been here long enough and they’ve been here long enough and they’ve improved their...
BBC
Ivan Toney online abuse: Man apologises for racist message
A man has apologised in court for racially abusing Premier League footballer Ivan Toney online. Antonio Neill, 24, of Blyth, Northumberland, admitted a charge of sending an offensive message. In October, England and Brentford striker Toney, 26, shared an image of an abusive message he had received on Twitter and...
BBC
Met Police officer David Carrick admits to being serial rapist
A Metropolitan Police armed officer who used his role to put fear into his victims has admitted dozens of rape and sexual offences against 12 women. David Carrick, 48, who met some victims through dating websites, pleaded guilty to 49 offences across two decades. The Met has apologised after it...
Missing couple and baby spotted in Essex
A couple and their newborn child who went missing in Greater Manchester have been sighted in Essex, police said.Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were seen with the child in Harwich at 9am on Saturday and in Colchester about an hour later, according to Essex Police.They have been missing since their car broke down near junction four of the M61 near Bolton on Thursday.We do not wish to interrupt their family life; this search is primarily to ensure the welfare of the couple’s childDetective Chief Inspector Rob HuddlestonThey walked towards Anchor Lane bridge which links the Highfield and Little Hulton areas.Officers...
BBC
Surgeon's remains found in lead coffin at Leicester Cathedral
Excavations at Leicester Cathedral have uncovered the lead coffin of a surgeon at the city's Victorian asylum. Edward Entwistle Wilkinson's remains were unearthed in a dig by University of Leicester archaeologists. The find triggered research into his life and career as the first resident medical officer at the Leicestershire and...
BBC
Christopher Hughes: Gang killed man wrongly suspected of rape
Seven men have been found guilty of the kidnap and murder of a man they wrongly suspected of raping a teenage girl. Christopher Hughes was found dead near a road in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, after being stabbed over 90 times. The 37-year-old, from Wigan, had been snatched from a street and...
BBC
FA Cup: Wrexham aim to 'ruffle a few feathers' against Sheffield United
Date: Sunday, 29 January Venue: Racecourse Ground Kick-off:16:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; BBC Radio Wales FM in the north an d follow live text on BBC Sport website. Manager Phil Parkinson says Wrexham plan to...
BBC
Cardiff: Police investigating death of drag queen
Police are investigating the death of a well-known drag performer. Darren Moore was found dead in Windsor Place, in Cardiff city centre, at about 19:35 GMT on Sunday. The 39-year-old from Newport performed as CC Quinn and previously as Crystal Coutoure. Detectives say they want to speak to anyone who...
Nathan Jones hoping to keep Southampton progressing in FA Cup
Southampton boss Nathan Jones has challenged his squad to take another step forward by continuing their FA Cup run alongside the battle for Premier League survival.The Saints were edged out by Newcastle 1-0 at home on Tuesday night in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.There has been little turnaround for Jones to ready the squad ahead of Saturday’s visit of Sky Bet Championship side Blackpool, which will be a first game in charge for new manager Mick McCarthy.After pulling themselves back into the fight to stay in the top flight following the World Cup break, Jones has set...
Wrexham eyes Hollywood ending in impressive FA Cup run
LONDON (AP) — The Hollywood owners of Wrexham are still learning the vernacular of British soccer. They don’t need guidance, though, to set the scene for this weekend’s FA Cup match against second-division Sheffield United. Rob McElhenney, who co-owns the fifth-tier club with fellow actor Ryan Reynolds,...
Yardbarker
Newcastle and Everton reach terms over Gordon fee
Newcastle United are close to signing Everton's Anthony Gordon after the clubs agreed a deal that could eventually be worth 45m. Gordon was back at Everton's Finch Farm training headquarters on Friday after being absent this week. It now seems certain the formalities of the 21-year-old forward's move to Tyneside...
Conor McGregor accused of attacking woman on yacht in Ibiza: 'It was as if he was possessed'
Conor McGregor is back in the news, and once again it’s for something outside the MMA world. McGregor is under investigation for an alleged attack of a woman on board his yacht in Ibiza in Spain in July 2022, according to a report from Spain’s Majorca Daily Bulletin.
BBC
Tributes after Sutton Coldfield MBE nurse Paulette Bolton dies
A "much loved" nurse who touched thousands of lives and was appointed an MBE by the Queen for her services to patient care has died. Paulette Bolton, 71, from Sutton Coldfield, died on Monday after a short illness. Her daughter, Tonya Bolton, said her mum would be remembered for committing...
BBC
Boy stabbed by Birmingham New Street Station 'attacked by group'
A boy aged 13 stabbed near Birmingham's New Street station is believed to have been attacked by a group of youths. He was taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-changing, police said, after the stabbing in Stephenson Place on Wednesday afternoon. They put temporary powers in place...
BBC
Antoine Semenyo: Bournemouth sign Ghana forward from Bristol City
Bournemouth have signed Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo from Bristol City for more than £10m on a four-and-a-half-year deal. The 23-year-old scored 21 goals and provided 22 assists during his time at the Robins, where he came through the academy. He previously had loan spells at Bath City, Newport County...
Tony Mowbray: 'I'm not going to build Dan Neil up just so he can be sold to a Premier League club'
Dan Neil will, of course, be attracting the attention of Premier League scouts, but Tony Mowbray wants to keep him under the radar.
BBC
David Oluwale: Leeds bridge remembering race harassment victim opened
A new bridge honouring the legacy of a man who died after being racially harassed by police officers has been officially opened in Leeds. The David Oluwale Bridge, which spans the River Aire, was formally opened at a ceremony earlier. Mr Oluwale, from Nigeria, was last seen fleeing police in...
Missing ‘X-Factor’ Star Feared Dead
The search for missing X-Factor star Levi Davis has taken a heartbreaking turn. After learning new information, the investigator in charge of the case believes that the 24-year-old is dead. Davis, who appeared in seven 2019 X-Factor: Celebrity episodes, disappeared while he was visiting Barcelona on October 29. His family...
