Moore appoints Del. Alonzo Washington to Maryland Senate
At least three people have confirmed they plan to seek the District 22 House seat representing parts of Prince George’s County. The post Moore appoints Del. Alonzo Washington to Maryland Senate appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WTOP
Wiedefeld’s track record not a roadblock to Maryland transportation secretary confirmation
Before he can take the wheel as Secretary of Transportation for Maryland, Paul Wiedefeld, former general manager for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, faces confirmation before a legislative panel. On Tuesday, Gov. Wes Moore announced he was appointing Wiedefeld to serve as the state’s transportation secretary in charge of...
mocoshow.com
Governor Wes Moore Chairs First Maryland Board of Public Works Meeting
Per the State of Maryland (1.25.23): Today, Governor Wes Moore chaired the first Maryland Board of Public Works meeting of his administration, resulting in the approval of more than $229 million in expenditures, including several capital projects across Maryland. “Today’s action reaffirms both our partnership with the comptroller, treasurer, and...
Political Notes: Moore pulls back Hogan recess appointees, Lierman’s government affairs team, advocacy and lobbying firm news
Gov. Wes Moore (D) has withdrawn 48 of former Gov. Larry Hogan’s 316 recess appointments submitted last July to the Senate for approval, including... The post Political Notes: Moore pulls back Hogan recess appointees, Lierman’s government affairs team, advocacy and lobbying firm news appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Wbaltv.com
Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland unveils ambitious agenda for Session 2023
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland is pushing an ambitious agenda in Session 2023 that includes issues surrounding recreational cannabis, education, Black wealth, health and housing. The caucus wants to stop allowing police to search a person or their vehicle if the officer smells marijuana during...
Gov. Moore is about to shake up the Public Service Commission. Here’s why it matters
Changes coming to the utility regulatory agency that could up the state's game when it comes to fighting climate change. The post Gov. Moore is about to shake up the Public Service Commission. Here’s why it matters appeared first on Maryland Matters.
wypr.org
Gov. Moore promises to support students' mental health in Maryland classrooms
Gov. Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller promised the public to prioritize the mental health of Maryland’s students to ensure their academic success at a press conference hosted by Behavioral Health System Baltimore on Friday. The conversation featured the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra along with national and local experts to discuss the youth mental health crisis.
WTOP
Singer, ‘courtwatcher’ Fiona Apple champions Md. bill to cement online access to courtrooms
During the pandemic, many in-person experiences turned virtual, including court hearings. And now that most courtrooms have the technology in place that allowed the public to see justice unfold, some Maryland lawmakers think it should remain accessible online. A Maryland bill would give “courtwatchers” — such as singer Fiona Apple,...
New Jersey Globe
Among New Hampshire Republicans, Christie is at zero
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie Is running just 6.4% behind where he was in 2016 when he won 7.4% of the vote in the New Hampshire Republican presidential primary. Christie did not register as the first choice of any likely Republican primary voters in a University of New Hampshire poll released today but garners 1% of the vote as a second choice.
Proposed bills aim to combat "snitching culture," identify mass shooters
Two recent bills in Congress proposed by Maryland politicians look to stop mass shootings and better protect witnesses of crime.
WBOC
Gun Rights Advocates Plan Protest in Annapolis
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - Second Amendment rights in Maryland are in the crosshairs according to gun rights advocates on the Eastern Shore. "It's a backdoor attempt to make carry permits useless." "It" is Senate Bill 1, which would add increased restrictions on where a person can carry firearms, even if...
Nottingham MD
BCPS issues statement regarding release of the Maryland Office of the Inspector General for Education report on November 2020 cyberattack
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools officials have issued a statement following this week’s release of the Maryland Office of the Inspector General for Education report on the November 2020 cyberattack on BCPS. The full statement from BCPS reads as follows:. “The OIGE report highlights BCPS’ extensive and immediate...
With a Democrat in the governor’s office, local election boards are changing membership
Every four years after an election, the Maryland governor makes what seems like routine appointments to the state’s 24 election boards, after seeking nominees... The post With a Democrat in the governor’s office, local election boards are changing membership appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Shrinking school zones? Parents, students react to new bill
MARYLAND (DC News Now) — A bill introduced in the Maryland General Assembly could reduce the area around schools where drivers must slow down. The legislation would impact schools statewide and some parents and students disagree with the move. Maryland Senate Bill 0011 proposes a reduction in the size of the school zone where drivers […]
Maryland officials react following release of police video showing arrest of Tyre Nichols
BALTIMORE -- Maryland officials reacted to the release of video footage showing the conflict between Tyre Nichols and Memphis police officers prior to his death.Maryland Gov. Wes Moore issued a statement after viewing the body-worn camera footage showing the conflict, noting that it was difficult not to fight back tears."The inhumanity that was shown to Tyre Nichols, a young skateboarder and amateur photographer, is intolerable by anybody, but especially by people whose job and responsibility it was to protect him," Moore said. "I'm thankful that the Department of Justice is engaged in this investigation, and these five individuals must be...
mocoshow.com
Compass Health Center Executes 15,732 SF Lease at 11941 Bournefield Way In White Oak Area
Compass Health Center, a group that provides intermediate levels of behavioral health care, including outpatient psychiatry, partial hospitalization (PHP), and intensive outpatient (IOP) programming, has signed a lease with SJ Capital Partners to occupy 15,732 square feet of space at 11941 Bournefield Way in WestTech Business Park (in the White Oak area). Kenneth Fellows and Robert Pugh, Partners with Advisory Services with Edge, represented the landlord and Brandon Nasatir of Savills represented the tenant in this transaction.
Wbaltv.com
Moore sets priorities as he chairs his first Board of Public Works meeting
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore chaired his firstBoard of Public Works meeting on Wednesday. Video above: Gov. Moore unveils his first state budget proposal. The board has the authority to spend money and approve state contracts. On Wednesday, it approved more than $229 million in expenditures. Among the several capital projects approved includes $68 million to begin construction of a new Baltimore City District Courthouse.
kfgo.com
MN House Dems pass “clean energy” bill over objections, ND governor threatens to sue over legislation
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Democratic-controlled Minnesota House passed a “clean energy” bill Thursday night to set a goal of 100% carbon-neutral energy from Minnesota utilities by 2040. Republican Chris Swedzinski warns families will be hit with an annual electric bill increase of $1,600 plus businesses will...
fox5dc.com
Four-day work week proposed in Maryland
Could the State of Maryland institute a 4-day work week? That's the proposal in new legislation currently before state lawmakers. The bill would allow 4-day work weeks for both private and public workers. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald spoke to the bill's author in Annapolis.
