Maryland State

mocoshow.com

Governor Wes Moore Chairs First Maryland Board of Public Works Meeting

Per the State of Maryland (1.25.23): Today, Governor Wes Moore chaired the first Maryland Board of Public Works meeting of his administration, resulting in the approval of more than $229 million in expenditures, including several capital projects across Maryland. “Today’s action reaffirms both our partnership with the comptroller, treasurer, and...
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Matters

Political Notes: Moore pulls back Hogan recess appointees, Lierman’s government affairs team, advocacy and lobbying firm news

Gov. Wes Moore (D) has withdrawn 48 of former Gov. Larry Hogan’s 316 recess appointments submitted last July to the Senate for approval, including... The post Political Notes: Moore pulls back Hogan recess appointees, Lierman’s government affairs team, advocacy and lobbying firm news appeared first on Maryland Matters.
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Gov. Moore promises to support students' mental health in Maryland classrooms

Gov. Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller promised the public to prioritize the mental health of Maryland’s students to ensure their academic success at a press conference hosted by Behavioral Health System Baltimore on Friday. The conversation featured the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra along with national and local experts to discuss the youth mental health crisis.
MARYLAND STATE
New Jersey Globe

Among New Hampshire Republicans, Christie is at zero

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie Is running just 6.4% behind where he was in 2016 when he won 7.4% of the vote in the New Hampshire Republican presidential primary. Christie did not register as the first choice of any likely Republican primary voters in a University of New Hampshire poll released today but garners 1% of the vote as a second choice.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WBOC

Gun Rights Advocates Plan Protest in Annapolis

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - Second Amendment rights in Maryland are in the crosshairs according to gun rights advocates on the Eastern Shore. "It's a backdoor attempt to make carry permits useless." "It" is Senate Bill 1, which would add increased restrictions on where a person can carry firearms, even if...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Nottingham MD

BCPS issues statement regarding release of the Maryland Office of the Inspector General for Education report on November 2020 cyberattack

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools officials have issued a statement following this week’s release of the Maryland Office of the Inspector General for Education report on the November 2020 cyberattack on BCPS. The full statement from BCPS reads as follows:. “The OIGE report highlights BCPS’ extensive and immediate...
TOWSON, MD
DC News Now

Shrinking school zones? Parents, students react to new bill

MARYLAND (DC News Now) — A bill introduced in the Maryland General Assembly could reduce the area around schools where drivers must slow down. The legislation would impact schools statewide and some parents and students disagree with the move. Maryland Senate Bill 0011 proposes a reduction in the size of the school zone where drivers […]
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland officials react following release of police video showing arrest of Tyre Nichols

BALTIMORE -- Maryland officials reacted to the release of video footage showing the conflict between Tyre Nichols and Memphis police officers prior to his death.Maryland Gov. Wes Moore issued a statement after viewing the body-worn camera footage showing the conflict, noting that it was difficult not to fight back tears."The inhumanity that was shown to Tyre Nichols, a young skateboarder and amateur photographer, is intolerable by anybody, but especially by people whose job and responsibility it was to protect him," Moore said. "I'm thankful that the Department of Justice is engaged in this investigation, and these five individuals must be...
MEMPHIS, TN
mocoshow.com

Compass Health Center Executes 15,732 SF Lease at 11941 Bournefield Way In White Oak Area

Compass Health Center, a group that provides intermediate levels of behavioral health care, including outpatient psychiatry, partial hospitalization (PHP), and intensive outpatient (IOP) programming, has signed a lease with SJ Capital Partners to occupy 15,732 square feet of space at 11941 Bournefield Way in WestTech Business Park (in the White Oak area). Kenneth Fellows and Robert Pugh, Partners with Advisory Services with Edge, represented the landlord and Brandon Nasatir of Savills represented the tenant in this transaction.
WHITE OAK, MD
Wbaltv.com

Moore sets priorities as he chairs his first Board of Public Works meeting

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore chaired his firstBoard of Public Works meeting on Wednesday. Video above: Gov. Moore unveils his first state budget proposal. The board has the authority to spend money and approve state contracts. On Wednesday, it approved more than $229 million in expenditures. Among the several capital projects approved includes $68 million to begin construction of a new Baltimore City District Courthouse.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Could Maryland adopt a four-day workweek?

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Could the State of Maryland institute a four-day workweek?. That’s the proposal in new legislation currently before state lawmakers. The bill would try to get four-day workweeks for both private and public workers. It's a "pilot project" to encourage private businesses, along with Maryland state and...
MARYLAND STATE

