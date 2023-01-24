Read full article on original website
Chester County Food Bank Announces New Officers, Board of Directors
The Chester County Food Bank has announced its officers and the appointment of five new members to its Board of Directors. The following officers have been elected to the Chester County Food Bank’s Executive Committee:
Art Director of Philadelphia Gallery Turns Drawings Found Forgotten in Antique Shop into Next Big Thing
Claire Iltis, associate director at Philadelphia’s Fleisher/Ollman Gallery, turned drawings she found forgotten in an antique shop into the next big thing, writes Zoe Greenberg for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Iltis stumbled onto the drawings that looked like other-worldly collages in dusty storage bins in upstate New York. Since then,...
‘We All Have Skin in the Game’: Demolition Makes Way for New Six-Story Hotel in West Chester
A 108-room, six-story hotel is coming to West Chester, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. The Thatcher’s/Rite-Aid building at Gay and Walnut streets is currently being demolished and will be replaced by a boutique Indigo IHG hotel. Mid-Atlantic Dismantlement of Dover will likely complete the razing of...
Elverson Has One of the Best Places to Run in the Winter
If you’re a fan of running for exercise, for fun, or to just get some air, French Creek State Park is one the best places to run in the winter, or visit to immerse yourself in nature, writes Bailey King for Philadelphia Magazine.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: 18th Century Farmhouse Tucked Away in Kennett Square
An exquisite historic farmhouse on 36.85 beautiful acres with five bedrooms and four bathrooms is available for sale in Kennett Square. This farm with breathtaking views of rolling hills is located centrally in Kennett Square, minutes away from Longwood Gardens and many dining, shopping, and entertainment options. In addition to the original 1730 stone farmhouse, the property includes an 8-stall bank barn and a spring-fed pond.
Holy Family University to Host 2023 Philadelphia Mayoral Candidates Debate at Main Campus
The university will be hosting an important debate for the city of Philadelphia. Holy Family University will host a 2023 Philadelphia Mayoral Candidates Debate, sponsored by the Northeast Times and the Greater Northeast Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee. The event is scheduled for April 18 at the Campus...
Retro Sandwich Shop Has Statewide Reputation for One, Single Menu Item
Regional signature dishes are common: Chicago deep-dish pizza; New England chowder; New York bagels. But Pennsylvanians excel at so many foods — cheesesteaks, scrapple, soft pretzels — it’s difficult to peg one as best. The Travel Maven may, however, have unearthed a statewide standout menu item from Eve’s Lunch, a Norristown sandwich shop.
$4 Million Indoor Pickleball Facility to Open in Malvern
With winter in full swing, pickleball players must wait until warmer months to play on the courts, or they can check out a new indoor pickleball facility that is set to open in Malvern in the spring, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Entrepreneurs Talen Singer and Bill...
West Chester Expert’s Advice for Educators on AI Content: ‘Fight Fire with Fire’
An Artificial Intelligence Golden Age is around the corner. Online AI tools can generate images based on a phrase or sentence; other applications edit photos to make a person look like a fantasy character. While this seems like all fun and games, the rise of AI can have serious implications.
West Chester Escape Room is One-of-a-Kind Experience for Valentine’s Day
Bates Motel Escape Room in West Chester takes the experience to the next level. What better way to spend Valentine’s Day with that special someone than at a one-of-a-kind escape room? West Chester’s Bates Motel Escape Room takes this bonding experience to the next level, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today.
IT Edge in West Chester Supports Business Resolutions for the New Year
The beginning of the new year is the perfect time for you, as a business owner, to set some personal and professional resolutions that you can strive to achieve over the course of the next year. Running a small business can be difficult, and it can be even harder if...
Chester County Appoints New Department of Emergency Services Director
Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell, and Michelle Kichline announced the appointment of Warren W. “Bill” Messerschmidt III as the County’s new Director of the Department of Emergency Services (DES). Messerschmidt will take the lead at DES from Monday, Feb. 13, following his most recent role...
Chester County Leadership: Dr. Stacey Robertson, President, Widener University
Stacey Robertson, president of Widener University, spoke to VISTA Today about her childhood in Scottsdale, Arizona, and San Jose, California, where she played as many sports as possible, including volleyball, softball, soccer, and basketball. In college, she played on the inaugural women’s water polo team and designed her own major called Social History and Social Movements.
Chester County Mom Helps Millersville Student Continue Classes Following Unexpected Loss
When Millersville University sophomore Makenzie Wagner found herself needing help following the sudden loss of her mother, Chester County’s Mary Louise Miller stepped up, writes Logan Perrone for FOX43. Wagner lost her mother Krista to pancreatic cancer in April, but her hardships did not stop there. She also lost...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Chester County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyotes being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak.
West Chester University. Speech-Language Pathology Graduate Students to Earn ‘Cloaks of Compassion’
A formal White Coat Ceremony, as a rite of passage marking the end of coursework and the beginning of hands-on clinical work with patients, will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, 2-4 PM, for WCU speech-language pathology graduate students in West Chester University’s new Sciences & Engineering Center and The Commons, Room 108, located on campus at 155 University Avenue in West Chester. During the ceremony, white coats will be placed upon the shoulders of each graduate student by the faculty who have helped guide them to this next critical phase of professional development.
WCU’s Weekly Research Seminars Cover Array of Sustainability Topics
Every Wednesday at 12 PM, West Chester University’s Office of Sustainability (OoS) offers a look at how WCU scholars, students, and staff explore and apply principles of environmental, social, and economic sustainability in their research and on-campus work. At 50 minutes each, these Sustainability Research and Practice Seminars introduce an array of topics related to sustainability in easily digestible segments. Free and open to both campus and community, they are presented via Zoom (link below) or in person in Sykes Student Union 255 A/B.
West Chester Pharmaceutical Company Seeks Fourth FDA Approval for Skin Treatment
West Chester’s Verrica Pharmaceuticals is seeking FDA approval to market the drug “Ycanth,” which treats a skin condition, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Verrica is reapplying for the fourth time after its proposal was rejected last May due to manufacturing issues. The condition, called...
After His Wife Was Diagnosed with Blood Cancer, Malvern Husband Started Racing to Increase Awareness
After his wife was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer, Thomas Kramer of Malvern started competing in triathlons to raise awareness of the importance of bone-marrow registration, writes Holly Herman for the Patch. The 56-year-old husband has a clear message when competing in Ironman races: “Never Give Up.”. Kramer...
