Chester County, PA

Art Director of Philadelphia Gallery Turns Drawings Found Forgotten in Antique Shop into Next Big Thing

Claire Iltis, associate director at Philadelphia’s Fleisher/Ollman Gallery, turned drawings she found forgotten in an antique shop into the next big thing, writes Zoe Greenberg for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Iltis stumbled onto the drawings that looked like other-worldly collages in dusty storage bins in upstate New York. Since then,...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: 18th Century Farmhouse Tucked Away in Kennett Square

An exquisite historic farmhouse on 36.85 beautiful acres with five bedrooms and four bathrooms is available for sale in Kennett Square. This farm with breathtaking views of rolling hills is located centrally in Kennett Square, minutes away from Longwood Gardens and many dining, shopping, and entertainment options. In addition to the original 1730 stone farmhouse, the property includes an 8-stall bank barn and a spring-fed pond.
$4 Million Indoor Pickleball Facility to Open in Malvern

With winter in full swing, pickleball players must wait until warmer months to play on the courts, or they can check out a new indoor pickleball facility that is set to open in Malvern in the spring, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Entrepreneurs Talen Singer and Bill...
Chester County Leadership: Dr. Stacey Robertson, President, Widener University

Stacey Robertson, president of Widener University, spoke to VISTA Today about her childhood in Scottsdale, Arizona, and San Jose, California, where she played as many sports as possible, including volleyball, softball, soccer, and basketball. In college, she played on the inaugural women’s water polo team and designed her own major called Social History and Social Movements.
West Chester University. Speech-Language Pathology Graduate Students to Earn ‘Cloaks of Compassion’

A formal White Coat Ceremony, as a rite of passage marking the end of coursework and the beginning of hands-on clinical work with patients, will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, 2-4 PM, for WCU speech-language pathology graduate students in West Chester University’s new Sciences & Engineering Center and The Commons, Room 108, located on campus at 155 University Avenue in West Chester. During the ceremony, white coats will be placed upon the shoulders of each graduate student by the faculty who have helped guide them to this next critical phase of professional development.
WCU’s Weekly Research Seminars Cover Array of Sustainability Topics

Every Wednesday at 12 PM, West Chester University’s Office of Sustainability (OoS) offers a look at how WCU scholars, students, and staff explore and apply principles of environmental, social, and economic sustainability in their research and on-campus work. At 50 minutes each, these Sustainability Research and Practice Seminars introduce an array of topics related to sustainability in easily digestible segments. Free and open to both campus and community, they are presented via Zoom (link below) or in person in Sykes Student Union 255 A/B.
