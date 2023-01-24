ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Airbus plans to recruit more than 13,000 people in 2023

PARIS (Reuters) – Airbus intends to recruit more than 13,000 people globally in 2023, the European aircraft maker said in a statement on Thursday. It said the new hires would support its commercial aircraft ramp-up, and meet challenges in defence, space and helicopters, adding that around 7,000 of these jobs will be newly created posts. Over 9,000 of the new posts will be in Europe, and the rest throughout the firm’s global network.
Cypriots walk off job in rare strike over index-linked pay demands

NICOSIA (Reuters) – Thousands of workers walked off the job in Cyprus on Thursday in a standoff with employers over their demand for inflation-linked salary increases, in the first broad mobilisation in decades. Twelve public and private sector unions called the three-hour work stoppage, which started at 1000 GMT....
Renault offers workers 7.5% salary budget raise in 2023 -sources

PARIS (Reuters) – French carmaker RenaultPA> is offering workers to increase its 2023 budget for salaries by 7.5% in 2023 to help cope with the rising cost of living, three sources familiar with the company’s proposal said on Thursday. The budget increase would equate to a net salary...
Spain to scrap mandatory masks on public transport on Feb. 7

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain, one of the last countries in Europe to still require people to wear masks on public transport to prevent the spread of COVID-19, will likely lift the obligation on Feb. 7, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Thursday. She said the epidemiological situation in the...

