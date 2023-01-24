ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Today in History: January 24, Ted Bundy executed

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GooTH_0kPXnpfd00
In 1935, 1st canned beer, "Krueger's Cream Ale," is sold by American company Krueger Brewing Co.

Today in History

Today is Tuesday, Jan. 24, the 24th day of 2023. There are 341 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Jan. 24, 1984, Apple Computer began selling its first Macintosh model, which boasted a built-in 9-inch monochrome display, a clock rate of 8 megahertz and 128k of RAM.

On this date:

In 1848, James W. Marshall discovered a gold nugget at Sutter’s Mill in northern California, a discovery that led to the gold rush of ’49.

In 1935, 1st canned beer, “Krueger’s Cream Ale,” is sold by American company Krueger Brewing Co.

In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill concluded a wartime conference in Casablanca, Morocco.

In 1945, Associated Press war correspondent Joseph Morton was among a group of captives executed by the Germans at the Mauthausen-Gusen concentration camp in Austria.

In 1965, British statesman Winston Churchill died in London at age 90.

In 1978, a nuclear-powered Soviet satellite, Cosmos 954, plunged through Earth’s atmosphere and disintegrated, scattering radioactive debris over parts of northern Canada.

In 1985, the space shuttle Discovery was launched from Cape Canaveral on the first secret, all-military shuttle mission.

In 1989, confessed serial killer Theodore Bundy was executed in Florida’s electric chair.

In 2003, former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge was sworn as the first secretary of the new Department of Homeland Security.

In 2011, a suicide bomber attacked Moscow’s busiest airport, killing 37 people; Chechen separatists claimed responsibility.

In 2020, Fifteen-year-old Coco Gauff upset defending champ Naomi Osaka in the third round of the Australian Open.

Ten years ago: Defense Secretary Leon Panetta announced the lifting of a ban on women serving in combat. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee opened a hearing into President Barack Obama’s nomination of Sen. John Kerry to be secretary of state. In Chicago, David Coleman Headley, an American drug dealer who had faced life in prison, was sentenced instead to 35 years for helping plan the deadly 2008 attacks on Mumbai, India – a punishment prosecutors said reflected his broad cooperation with U.S. investigators. New Orleans Hornets owner Tom Benson announced he was changing his team’s nickname to the Pelicans for the start of next season.

Five years ago: Former sports doctor Larry Nassar, who had admitted molesting some of the nation’s top gymnasts for years under the guise of medical treatment, was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison. Chipper Jones, Jim Thome, Vladimir Guerrero and Trevor Hoffman were elected to the baseball Hall of Fame. Scientists in China announced that they had used the cloning technique that produced Dolly the sheep to create healthy monkeys; it was the first such achievement in primates.

One year ago: The Pentagon ordered 8,500 troops on higher alert to potentially deploy to Europe as part of a NATO “response force” amid growing concern that Russia could soon make a military move on Ukraine. Judges approved a request for a special grand jury by the Georgia prosecutor investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others broke the law by trying to pressure Georgia officials to throw out Joe Biden’s presidential election victory. An analysis found that high school graduation rates dipped in at least 20 states after the first full school year disrupted by the pandemic.

Today’s birthdays: Cajun musician Doug Kershaw is 87. Singer-songwriter Ray Stevens is 84. Singer-songwriter Neil Diamond is 82. Singer Aaron Neville is 82. Actor Michael Ontkean is 77. Actor Daniel Auteuil is 73. Country singer-songwriter Becky Hobbs is 73. Comedian Yakov Smirnoff is 72. Former South Korean President Moon Jae-in is 69. Actor William Allen Young is 69. Bandleader-musician Jools Holland is 65. Actor Nastassja Kinski is 62. R&B singer Theo Peoples is 62. Country musician Keech Rainwater (Lonestar) is 60. Comedian Phil LaMarr is 56. Olympic gold medal gymnast Mary Lou Retton is 55. R&B singer Sleepy Brown (Society of Soul) is 53. Actor Matthew Lillard is 53. Actor Merrilee McCommas is 52.

Blues/rock singer Beth Hart is 51. Actor Ed Helms is 49. Actor Mark Hildreth is 45. Actor Christina Moses is 45. Actor Tatyana Ali is 44. Actor Carrie Coon is 42. Actor Daveed Diggs is 41. Actor Justin Baldoni is 39. Actor Mischa Barton is 37.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Famous Assassinations in American History

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated while delivering a speech on July 8. Local media reported the gunman was “dissatisfied” with Abe, though details about the crime are still emerging. President Joe Biden offered condolences, saying he was “stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened” by the slaying. The killing shocked Japan. The nation is […]
LOUISIANA STATE
Salina Post

Today in History - Jan. 26

Today is Thursday, Jan. 26, the 26th day of 2022. There are 339 days left in the year. On Jan. 26, 1998, President Bill Clinton forcefully denied having an affair with a former White House intern, telling reporters, "I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky." On...
OREGON STATE
Hdogar

Who was the Umbrella Man at the Kennedy Murder Scene?

Kennedy with the President of GhanaPhoto byWikipedia. The Murder of American President J.F. Kennedy is one of the most significant historical events. It is still the greatest mystery in American history, as many controversies are going around the issues. Many people think of it as an other-dimensional incident. One of the most believed theories that arose just after the assassination was the Umbrella Man.
Sulav Kandel

An Unforgettable Chapter in Human History: A Look at Adolf Hitler

Adolf Hitler. This name is arguably the most infamous in modern history. From history students to scientists and down to the doorman, it is hard to come across anybody who hasn’t heard the name. No doubt, not everyone might know the whole story or historical details of his premiership, and neither will everyone grasp its full implications. One thing is sure, however; if there were a popularity contest ranking the most popular and notorious men by names, Adolf Hitler would go home with a trophy. Adolf Hitler owes his popularity to the media and generations of shrewd historians; since he died in 1945, there hasn’t been a shortage of published works inspired by his life and exploits. Regularly, new documentaries, books, essays, podcasts, tv series, and more are premiered, all claiming some never-before-seen insight into the man’s life and almost always failing to keep their promise of showing us anything new about the man. These publishings only succeed in making him more popular than the last one.
minecreek.info

Lincolns secretary of state

When Lincoln won the presidential election of 1860, he asked Seward to serve as his secretary of state. Seward accepted the position, which was the most important one in the entire cabinet (a group of advisors who guide various departments of government). Upon arriving in Washington, D.C., however, Seward acted as if he were the president. Skeptical about Lincoln's abilities to lead the country, he lectured the president about various policy issues and tried to dictate military strategy.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS News

Book excerpt: "The Nazi Conspiracy"

Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch have previously explored dramatic plots against political leaders in their bestsellers "The First Conspiracy" (about a treasonous plot against Gen. George Washington), and "The Lincoln Conspiracy" (about an effort to assassinate Abraham Lincoln at the beginning of his first term in office).In their latest book, "The Nazi Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill Roosevelt, Stalin, and Churchill" (Flatiron Books), they examine an alleged Nazi plan to assassinate the three Allied leaders as they attended a summit in Tehran in 1943 – a plot foiled by the head of FDR's Secret Service detail. Read the excerpt...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

WWII Plans That Never Happened – There’s a Reason These Were Shelved

There were many clever plans created by both the Allies and Axis during the Second World War, such as Operations Mincemeat and Overlord. However, there were also some that, while well-intentioned, were simply never implemented. These WWII plans never happened for a number of reasons, including the fact that moving forward with them would have been sheer idiocy. Some were simply placed on the back burner while their organizers waited for the right moment.
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy