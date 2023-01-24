Read full article on original website
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Predicts Upset In NFL This Weekend
Both home teams are slight favorites for what's shaping up to be a compelling conference championship weekend in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles, the top seed in the NFC, are favored by 2.5 points over the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers, while the Kansas City Chiefs are being given a 1.5-point ...
Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate
The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year... The post Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Giants QB prepared to make career switch
An NFL backup quarterback is prepared to make a career switch. Davis Webb is ready to make the switch from playing to going into coaching. ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared the news via Twitter, saying that Webb is soliciting coaching offers. Giants’ backup QB Davis Webb, who was offered Buffalo’s QB coach job last off-season, has... The post Giants QB prepared to make career switch appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cleveland native to perform at Super Bowl halftime show
Another one of Cleveland’s Own is taking over music, and soon, she’ll be on the biggest stage in football.
Look: Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating A Notable Athlete
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, reportedly broke up earlier this season. The NFL quarterback has reportedly already moved on, though. According to Page Six, Prescott is dating a notable collegiate athlete, who swims at LSU. "Dallas Cowboys ...
Blake Shelton’s ‘Barmageddon’ Reportedly Causing Tensions Among His Fellow Country Artists
Blake Shelton’s newest project, Barmageddon, is apparently causing problems in Music City. According to a source, his fellow country stars... The post Blake Shelton’s ‘Barmageddon’ Reportedly Causing Tensions Among His Fellow Country Artists appeared first on Outsider.
Garth Brooks Says Pictures of His New, Never-Before-Shown Tattoos Are Out There Somewhere
Garth Brooks hasn't officially shown off his new tattoos yet, but he says that eagle-eyed fans should be able to hunt down a picture or two of the new ink. Apparently, part of one tattoo was visible during a surprise early January performance Brooks gave at Nashville's Bluebird Cafe to help raise money for Alive Hospice of Middle Tennessee.
Former NFL Defensive End Jessie Lemonier Dies at 25
The Liberty University alum also played for the Chargers.
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Perform Foot-StompingPowerhouse Performance of “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” (Watch)
Miley Cyrus’ televised New Year’s Eve Party hosted a night of stars, songs, and plenty of celebration. But most exciting of all, the second annual NBC holiday special—co-hosted by the pop star alongside her godmother and country icon Dolly Parton—saw a super duo born with the two show runners.
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
Elle King settles in Nashville as a mom and country singer
NASHVILLE, TENN. — Singer Elle King has never fit neatly into any one box. Her early years were split between Ohio, New York City and Los Angeles and her rock music was always banjo-based, with elements of bluegrass, rockabilly and country pulling at the seams. Now raising her young...
Look: 'The Bachelor' Alum Is Engaged To An NFL Player
Hannah Ann Sluss has officially received the final rose. The Bachelor alum was spotted at a Cabo airport this week sporting an engagement ring. She eventually announced her engagement to Colts running back Jake Funk on social media. Sluss and Funk have been linked together for ...
List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
Sporting News
Future Super Bowl locations: Host cities, stadiums for Super Bowl 2024 and beyond
The biggest game in American football — indeed, all of American sports — will play out in State Farm Stadium this year. Hosting the Super Bowl (which will have its 57th iteration in 2023) is a lucrative opportunity for which many NFL host cities have clamored and bid. It's also a massive undertaking that requires years of planning and logistical hurdles.
Sheryl Lee Ralph Tapped To Perform The Black National Anthem At The Super Bowl
Sheryl Lee Ralph is set to perform the Black National Anthem at this year's Super Bowl!
Decorated Amateur Boxer Donovan Garcia Dead At 15
Decorated amateur boxer Donovan Garcia died at the age of 15.
Chris Stapleton to sing national anthem at Super Bowl LVII
The NFL announced the pregame entertainment lineup for the Super Bowl LVII, which will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, Feb. 12. Award-winning musician and songwriter Chris Stapleton has been chosen to sing the national anthem. The eight-time Grammy winner is a prolific songwriter and...
Hit Songwriter Corey Crowder Signs with Concord Music Publishing
Hit songwriter Corey Crowder has signed a new publishing deal that includes catalog acquisition. Crowder has signed with Concord Music Publishing in a worldwide co-publishing deal that includes most of his previous songwriting and production work, along with future projects. Crowder is the co-writer behind several of Chris Young’s No. 1 hits, including “I’m Comin’ Over,” “Think of You,” his duet with Cassadee Pope, and “Famous Friends” featuring Kane Brown, along with Florida Georgia Line’s “Long Live” and “I Love My Country.” “Famous Friends” was named the Country Song of the Year at the 2022 ASCAP Awards.
NFL Head Coach May Sit Out 2023 Season
The past weeks have been full of rumors about what the next step will be in the legendary career of National Football League coach Sean Payton. He has been sitting down for interviews and has either interviewed or is scheduled to interview, with four of the five NFL teams with coaching vacancies, according to reporting in Sporting News.
thecomeback.com
ESPN analyst absolutely blasts NFL Coach of the Year voters
The NFL revealed the 2022 NFL Coach of the Year finalists on Wednesday morning. Five coaches from around the league will vie for the honor as finalists. Brian Daboll, Doug Pederson, Kyle Shanahan, Nick Sirriani, and Sean McDermott represent the quintet that could bring the NFL Coach of the Year award home.
