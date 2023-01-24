Hit songwriter Corey Crowder has signed a new publishing deal that includes catalog acquisition. Crowder has signed with Concord Music Publishing in a worldwide co-publishing deal that includes most of his previous songwriting and production work, along with future projects. Crowder is the co-writer behind several of Chris Young’s No. 1 hits, including “I’m Comin’ Over,” “Think of You,” his duet with Cassadee Pope, and “Famous Friends” featuring Kane Brown, along with Florida Georgia Line’s “Long Live” and “I Love My Country.” “Famous Friends” was named the Country Song of the Year at the 2022 ASCAP Awards.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO