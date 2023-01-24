ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon Sports

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Predicts Upset In NFL This Weekend

Both home teams are slight favorites for what's shaping up to be a compelling conference championship weekend in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles, the top seed in the NFC, are favored by 2.5 points over the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers, while the Kansas City Chiefs are being given a 1.5-point ...
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate

The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year... The post Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Giants QB prepared to make career switch

An NFL backup quarterback is prepared to make a career switch. Davis Webb is ready to make the switch from playing to going into coaching. ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared the news via Twitter, saying that Webb is soliciting coaching offers. Giants’ backup QB Davis Webb, who was offered Buffalo’s QB coach job last off-season, has... The post Giants QB prepared to make career switch appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating A Notable Athlete

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, reportedly broke up earlier this season.  The NFL quarterback has reportedly already moved on, though. According to Page Six, Prescott is dating a notable collegiate athlete, who swims at LSU. "Dallas Cowboys ...
LOUISIANA STATE
OnlyHomers

New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing

After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
The Game Haus

List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents

The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
Sporting News

Future Super Bowl locations: Host cities, stadiums for Super Bowl 2024 and beyond

The biggest game in American football — indeed, all of American sports — will play out in State Farm Stadium this year. Hosting the Super Bowl (which will have its 57th iteration in 2023) is a lucrative opportunity for which many NFL host cities have clamored and bid. It's also a massive undertaking that requires years of planning and logistical hurdles.
ARIZONA STATE
Simplemost

Chris Stapleton to sing national anthem at Super Bowl LVII

The NFL announced the pregame entertainment lineup for the Super Bowl LVII, which will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, Feb. 12. Award-winning musician and songwriter Chris Stapleton has been chosen to sing the national anthem. The eight-time Grammy winner is a prolific songwriter and...
GLENDALE, AZ
American Songwriter

Hit Songwriter Corey Crowder Signs with Concord Music Publishing

Hit songwriter Corey Crowder has signed a new publishing deal that includes catalog acquisition. Crowder has signed with Concord Music Publishing in a worldwide co-publishing deal that includes most of his previous songwriting and production work, along with future projects. Crowder is the co-writer behind several of Chris Young’s No. 1 hits, including “I’m Comin’ Over,” “Think of You,” his duet with Cassadee Pope, and “Famous Friends” featuring Kane Brown, along with Florida Georgia Line’s “Long Live” and “I Love My Country.” “Famous Friends” was named the Country Song of the Year at the 2022 ASCAP Awards.
GEORGIA STATE
OnlyHomers

NFL Head Coach May Sit Out 2023 Season

The past weeks have been full of rumors about what the next step will be in the legendary career of National Football League coach Sean Payton. He has been sitting down for interviews and has either interviewed or is scheduled to interview, with four of the five NFL teams with coaching vacancies, according to reporting in Sporting News.
thecomeback.com

ESPN analyst absolutely blasts NFL Coach of the Year voters

The NFL revealed the 2022 NFL Coach of the Year finalists on Wednesday morning. Five coaches from around the league will vie for the honor as finalists. Brian Daboll, Doug Pederson, Kyle Shanahan, Nick Sirriani, and Sean McDermott represent the quintet that could bring the NFL Coach of the Year award home.

