ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Students learn how local media works for News Literacy Week

By Lauren Casey
WRTV
WRTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RFFmm_0kPXnijm00

GREENWOOD — Inside Greenwood Christian Academy High School students are learning how being able to identify credible sources of information is crucial to our democracy.

The school sits off Main Street in the former Gathering Place building. And the program is part of their Student Media class led by teacher, Kris Mobley.

"The technology is always going to be changing so I'm teaching them those fundamentals, giving them that 101 introduction," Mobley said. "It is a positive because those things are not going to change."

As part of that program, Mobley reached out to WRTV and asked Lauren Casey to come speak with the class about how local media works and to help them with their interviewing skills.

Together, the class brainstormed all the ways we get information in today's world including things like Facebook, group chats, Reddit, parents, teachers and more.

The students wrote all of those methods on the white board. Then the class crossed off methods that were not around 50 years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qXiSn_0kPXnijm00

The goal was to highlight how quickly technology changes and how years from now, they will likely face several more new ways to get information.

The students also discussed how finding credible sources within all of that noise is important.

"Misinformation is definitely something that spreads fast especially if fed to a large crowd of people," says Freshman Gavin Rothrock.

He joined the class just to try something different but says he is learning a lot about communication.

His sophomore classmate, Braylie Dickens, says she joined the media class to help pursue her passion of directing and screen writing.

"There's so much misinformation on the internet right now and having a credible source is important," says Dickens.

Mobley says the students will work on the school yearbook and other assignments throughout the semester, but in addition to creating media, he wants them to become better consumers of it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sSnxj_0kPXnijm00

"Bringing that critical lens to news as you consume news is important so you can kind of separate what is fluff from fact," says Mobley.

If you want to learn more about News Literacy Week and the News Literacy Project our parent company, Scripps, partners with, you can visit https://newslit.org/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pendletontimespost.com

Local student makes IUK list

KOKOMO — Indiana University Kokomo named Luke Patrick Richardson of Lapel to its dean’s list or chancellor’s list for the fall 2022 semester. Students must earn a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the dean’s list and 4.0 chancellor’s list while carrying at least 12 credit hours through the grading period.
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

Former HSE teacher found guilty of molesting student

FISHERS, Ind. — A former math teacher at Hamilton Southeastern junior high school was found guilty of child molesting. Ian Gray, who was previously listed as a mathematics teacher at Riverside Junior High, turned himself in to police in July 2021. The arrest came after a clinical psychologist filed a report with the Department of Child Services in May 2021. The district removed him from the classroom as soon as they were notified.
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

Some central Indiana police agencies to encrypt all police radio transmissions

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Police scanners will go silent Monday morning across Hendricks County. In September, the Hendricks County Communications Center sent a press release that all police radio transmissions would become encrypted on Nov. 1, 2022. The agency said this transition has been studied for several years with the cooperation of all law enforcement agencies in Hendricks County.
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Hamilton Southeastern Teacher Guilty of Child Molesting

HAMILTON COUNTY — A Hamilton Southeastern math teacher will be heading to prison for child molestation next month. According to court documents, Ian Gray was charged with two counts of Child Molesting in 2021, though one charge against him has now been dismissed. However, he has been found guilty of the other.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.

One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
INDIANA STATE
Local News Digital

‘All Safe’ after bomb, gun threats at Jennings County schools

NORTH VERNON, Ind. – The North Vernon Police Department (NVPD) is conducting an investigation after a bomb threat led to the evacuation of Jennings County High School on Thursday. A separate threat of a gun on campus at Jennings County Middle School was made after the evacuation and investigators ultimately determined the schools were safe after extensive searches of both.
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot

Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
INDIANA STATE
WRTV

WRTV

41K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy