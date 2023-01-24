ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

U.S. Senator blocks bid to close EV tax window

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Senator Debbie Stabenow thwarted a bid on Thursday by fellow Democrat Joe Manchin to pass a measure that would block some electric vehicles from receiving a $7,500 tax credit. The $430 billion U.S. Inflation Reduction Act passed in August restricts the $7,500 consumer tax credits to...
Taiwan appoints new, British-educated intelligence chief

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen appointed a intelligence chief on Thursday, a British-educated senior diplomat, as part of a broader government reshuffle currently underway and as the island faces growing military threats from China. Tsai’s office said that deputy foreign minister Tsai Ming-yen, who has previously served...
Oil prices edge up on strong U.S. economic data, Chinese demand hope

(Reuters) – Oil prices edged marginally higher on Friday, extending for a second session on strong U.S. economic data and strengthening hope that the reopening of the Chinese economy would boost demand. Brent futures gained 30 cents, or 0.3%, to $87.66 a barrel by 0113 GMT, while U.S. crude...
Colombia’s economy has high growth potential but cannot ditch oil, mining -IDB

BOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombia’s economy has high growth potential, boosted by agriculture, tourism and interconnectivity between different economic sectors, but will continue to depend on its oil and mining industries, a high-ranking official of the Inter-American Development Bank said on Thursday. The government of President Gustavo Petro wants...
IMF says BOJ could enhance yield flexibility before price goal met

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan could consider steps to allow bond yields to move more flexibly even before inflation durably hits its 2% target, the International Monetary Fund’s Japan mission chief Ranil Salgado told Reuters. Allowing long-term interest rates to move more flexibly would allow the...
Bed Bath & Beyond efforts to find buyer stalled – Bloomberg News

(Reuters) – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc’s efforts to find a buyer ahead of a likely bankruptcy filing have stalled, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Marketmind: Chipped

A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. A surge of ‘soft landing’ hopes for the U.S. economy on Thursday got sideswiped overnight after a dire industry readout from chipmaking giant Intel decimated its stock price after the bell. Intel dropped a...
Brazil’s Americanas reports 7,720 creditors, $8 billion in debt

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian retailer Americanas SA reported on Wednesday a list of 7,720 creditors with debt totaling 41.2 billion reais ($8.02 billion) within its restructuring process, a Rio de Janeiro court said. Americanas, backed by the billionaire trio that founded 3G Capital, entered bankruptcy protection last week...
POSCO posts 2022 profit despite steel production halt after flooding

SEOUL (Reuters) – POSCO Holdings, the parent of South Korea’s biggest steelmaker POSCO, posted on Friday a 46.7% drop in last year’s annual operating profit due to a four-month suspension of its major steel plant in the country following a typhoon and flooding in September. It reported...

