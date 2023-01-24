Read full article on original website
Japan firm got U.S. sanctions exemption to pay Myanmar military company – Japanese official
TOKYO/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A Japanese construction firm was granted an exemption by the U.S. government to make payments to a Myanmar military-owned company despite sanctions aimed at cutting off the Myanmar junta that seized power in a coup from sources of revenue, a Japanese official said on Friday. The...
Putin Losing 'Thousands' Of Soldiers, Says Ukraine President: 'They Just Throw Them Into The Meat Grinder'
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing a lot more soldiers in the war as Russia's unprecedented attacks continued in Kyiv. What Happened: Zelenskyy, in an interview with Sky News, said, "The east is losing a lot of people. They don't care about that." "We count...
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Trump suggests providing tanks to Ukraine will lead to 'nukes' and says ending the war with Russia would be 'easy'
Trump, who referred to Putin as a "genius" the week Russia invaded Ukraine, was once impeached over his dealings with Kyiv.
Photo of Putin in High-Heel Shoes Sparks Wild Conspiracy Theory
Vladimir Putin, who is believed to be about 5 feet 7 inches, was photographed with students of Lomonosov Moscow State University on Students' Day on Wednesday.
A 45-year-old tech CEO is spending millions a year to be 18 again—even though his doctor admits the results are minimal
Ultra-rich Bryan Johnson sees a team of 30 doctors for regular, and sometimes invasive, tests to make him biologically younger.
Russian warship with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles ‘sails towards US and will soon be in strike range’
A RUSSIAN warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles is sailing towards the US coast in a show of strength, reports claim. The guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov has been closely monitored by Nato navies on its maiden voyage armed with 6,670mph Zircon weapons. An unconfirmed Russian Telegram channel...
US Fighters Supposedly Battled a Goliath Red Haired Humanoid in the Mountains of Afghanistan
In 2002, a US special forces team purportedly experienced and killed a huge humanoid in Afghanistan. Named the Kandahar Monster, the monster was not just said to overshadow the warriors at 13 feet in height, but additionally had six fingers on each hand and two arrangements of teeth.
U.S. Senator blocks bid to close EV tax window
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Senator Debbie Stabenow thwarted a bid on Thursday by fellow Democrat Joe Manchin to pass a measure that would block some electric vehicles from receiving a $7,500 tax credit. The $430 billion U.S. Inflation Reduction Act passed in August restricts the $7,500 consumer tax credits to...
Seven EU countries oppose new EU funding as response to U.S. subsidy plan – letter
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Plans by the European Commission to create new European Union funding for the green industry are facing mounting opposition in the 27-nation bloc, as seven EU countries openly rejected the idea in a letter to the EU executive. The letter, seen by Reuters and dated Jan....
Taiwan appoints new, British-educated intelligence chief
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen appointed a intelligence chief on Thursday, a British-educated senior diplomat, as part of a broader government reshuffle currently underway and as the island faces growing military threats from China. Tsai’s office said that deputy foreign minister Tsai Ming-yen, who has previously served...
Oil prices edge up on strong U.S. economic data, Chinese demand hope
(Reuters) – Oil prices edged marginally higher on Friday, extending for a second session on strong U.S. economic data and strengthening hope that the reopening of the Chinese economy would boost demand. Brent futures gained 30 cents, or 0.3%, to $87.66 a barrel by 0113 GMT, while U.S. crude...
Wood’s ARK Innovation Fund on pace for best month ever as battered stocks surge
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation Fund is closing in on the best monthly performance in its history as it rides a rebound in many of the high-growth stocks that took a beating last year. The $7.3 billion ARK Innovation fund is up slightly more than...
Colombia’s economy has high growth potential but cannot ditch oil, mining -IDB
BOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombia’s economy has high growth potential, boosted by agriculture, tourism and interconnectivity between different economic sectors, but will continue to depend on its oil and mining industries, a high-ranking official of the Inter-American Development Bank said on Thursday. The government of President Gustavo Petro wants...
IMF says BOJ could enhance yield flexibility before price goal met
TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan could consider steps to allow bond yields to move more flexibly even before inflation durably hits its 2% target, the International Monetary Fund’s Japan mission chief Ranil Salgado told Reuters. Allowing long-term interest rates to move more flexibly would allow the...
Bed Bath & Beyond efforts to find buyer stalled – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc’s efforts to find a buyer ahead of a likely bankruptcy filing have stalled, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Marketmind: Chipped
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. A surge of ‘soft landing’ hopes for the U.S. economy on Thursday got sideswiped overnight after a dire industry readout from chipmaking giant Intel decimated its stock price after the bell. Intel dropped a...
Brazil’s Americanas reports 7,720 creditors, $8 billion in debt
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian retailer Americanas SA reported on Wednesday a list of 7,720 creditors with debt totaling 41.2 billion reais ($8.02 billion) within its restructuring process, a Rio de Janeiro court said. Americanas, backed by the billionaire trio that founded 3G Capital, entered bankruptcy protection last week...
POSCO posts 2022 profit despite steel production halt after flooding
SEOUL (Reuters) – POSCO Holdings, the parent of South Korea’s biggest steelmaker POSCO, posted on Friday a 46.7% drop in last year’s annual operating profit due to a four-month suspension of its major steel plant in the country following a typhoon and flooding in September. It reported...
U.S. Federal Reserve rejects crypto-focused bank’s application to be supervised by the Fed
(Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Reserve on Friday rejected crypto-focused Custodia Bank’s application to become a member of the Federal Reserve System, saying the bank’s proposed business model and focus on digital assets presented significant safety and soundness risks. Custodia, which is based in Wyoming and is chartered through...
