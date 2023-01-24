Read full article on original website
Related
Krispy Kreme 'Prepares for Take Off' With New Doughnut Flavors
The new collaboration will be available beginning Jan. 9 for a limited time.
Girl Scout cookie season 2023 is here: What to know about flavors, prices and where to buy
Here's when Girl Scout cookie season 2023 starts, how much a box of cookies will set you back, plus when and where to buy the sweet treats.
4 Trader Joe’s Valentine’s Day Items You Should Buy Now—They Won’t Stay In Stock For Long!
The month of love is almost here, and we found four great, limited-time (and cute!) treats offered at Trader Joe’s to help you celebrate. Whether you’re preparing to wow your beau with a heart-shaped dessert or stocking up on chocolates for all of your Galentines, we’ve got you covered!
I Tried Dolly Parton’s Newest Line of Duncan Hines Mixes and There Was One Clear Winner in the Lineup
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Truthfully, there’s not much that anyone can tell me that would sway my opinion of Dolly Parton. She’s Southern, fun, kind, and she knows how to bake a mean cake. And if you ask me, that’s the recipe for being a pretty amazing person. Another reason I love Dolly? My grandma loves here and if she’s Granny-approved, she’s alright with me!
Here's How Long Soft-Boiled Eggs Will Keep In The Refrigerator
Eggs are a versatile, healthy ingredient that hungry people have enjoyed since before the dawn of civilization. Although we're not cave-dwelling Neanderthals plucking eggs straight out of the nest for breakfast, people from around the world have been eating eggs for millions of years (per Incredible Egg). Whether you take your eggs sunny side up with bacon, scrambled into a stir fry, or baked into a batch of fudge, eggs are a utilitarian ingredient that simultaneously boast a wide range of health benefits.
Why You Should Never Buy Generic Peanut Butter
Here comes the age-old debate of generic versus name-brand food items: Is there any difference? Even if there is, does it matter? Well, sometimes it does. In a nutshell, a name brand refers to any item that you'd recognize from its name and logo due to heavy marketing and advertising (via Investopedia). Generic, on the other hand, are cheaper alternatives that keep costs low by cutting back on big marketing budgets.
12tomatoes.com
“Earthship Homes” Are Taking Over Tiny Living And It’s Easy To See Why
“Earthship homes” are one of the latest trends that we have seen online and we are going to be honest, we were struggling to wrap our minds around them at first. They certainly do not look like the homes that we are familiar with. We are used to homes that have a box-like shape, with sharp corners and straight lines as far as the eye can see.
Peanut butter and hot chocolate K-cups recalled for possible ‘serious’ issue
Two years of products are being recalled.
Refinery29
How To Make Your Home Smell Good Like…24/7
Smelling good is often deemed to be the achievement of the century — whether it's our bodies, our clothes, or in this case, our homes. Most likely because it's quite the arduous task. You want to strike that delicate balance where the scent intrigues but doesn't overwhelm visitors. Snif co-founder Bryan Edward recommends first finding a signature scent. "Filling your space with a scent you love brings a new dimension of personalization to your space," he tells Refinery29. He also mentions that "high-quality oils, wicks made from 100% cotton, and vegetable/soy wax blends all play a part in creating a superior throw for a candle."
The one change that didn’t work: I started baking sourdough – and discovered my obsessive side
I was getting up at 6am to meet the demands of a yeast culture I could never bend to my will. It was a relief to finally give up trying
Diner-Style Meatloaf Recipe
When it comes to All-American dishes, nothing beats a Classic Meatloaf recipe. And I’m sure you’ll agree after one bite that this is the best meatloaf recipe you’ve ever tried! Growing up in New Jersey, I learned the joy of diners, and meatloaf was always a sure bet when I ate at my favorite diner.
msn.com
Soup Lovers Tell Daily Meal What They Think Is The Best Canned Soup Brand
Whether you're looking for a quick and easy meal for a night in or something to warm you up on a cold Winter's day, grabbing a can of soup is always a good idea. With so many options, like chunky chicken noodle, savory beef stew, or creamy mushroom cheddar soup, there's bound to be a canned soup to satisfy your tastebuds. And bonus -- they usually last for a few years (per USDA). But, we do understand that when facing the cans of soup on grocery store shelves, the variety can be overwhelming.
This Couple's RV Is Basically a Mansion on Wheels and TikTok is Obsessed
Three words: Tiny living goals!
Red Chicken Pozole
Red Chicken Pozole is a hearty and satisfying Mexican stew. Easier to make than you think, it’s packed with juicy chicken and corn hominy swimming in the most amazing chile sauce.
Couple Gives Popular IKEA Shoe Rack a Cute Upgrade
The small change made a big difference. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Ikea is the go to place for all things furniture on a budget. They have so many different...
Masa for Tamales
This easy to make masa for tamales recipe is the start to yummy homemade tamales! Ready in minutes and only a few ingredients needed to make a light and soft dough. This Masa for Tamales recipe is a keeper! We have used this recipe for generations and generations in my family, and it has never done us wrong. It’s a basic and very easy recipe that’s perfect for making delicious tamales.
Homemade flour tortillas
Save money and enjoy making homemade soft-shell flour tortillas at home, using only three ingredients. With my recipe, you can make various sized flour tortillas to make street tacos, regular tacos, taco bowls, Mexican pizza, burritos, chimichangas, enchiladas, etc.. The recipe is so simple to make. I hope you'll try it!
Comments / 0