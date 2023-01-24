ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Sports

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

LEEDS, England — Leeds added another American to its coaching staff by hiring former United States midfielder Chris Armas to be an assistant to compatriot Jesse Marsch. Armas was Marsch’s assistant at New York Red Bulls from 2015-18 before becoming head coach when Marsch moved to German team Leipzig.
BBC

Logan Holgate: Funeral held for 18-year-old rugby player

Hundreds of people turned out to pay their respects to rugby player Logan Holgate at his funeral. Logan, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Football Club (ARLFC), died suddenly aged 18 on 11 January,. At the time, tributes poured in for the "brilliant young man" from clubs and fans...
BBC

Cameron Jerome: Bolton Wanderers sign striker on 18-month deal after Luton departure

Bolton Wanderers have signed veteran striker Cameron Jerome on an 18-month deal after he was released by Luton. The 36-year-old had his contract with the Hatters terminated by mutual agreement earlier on Friday. Jerome, who has scored 137 goals in 614 league appearances, could make his Trotters debut at Charlton...
BBC

Michael Obafemi: Burnley close to signing Swansea City striker

Michael Obafemi is close to joining Burnley with the Championship leaders set to take the Swansea City striker on loan before making the deal permanent in the summer. Burnley are expected to pay in excess of £3m for 22-year-old Obafemi. The Republic of Ireland international has been a long-term...
BBC

Sabri Lamouchi: Cardiff City appoint third manager of season

Cardiff City have appointed former Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi as their third manager of the season. Lamouchi, 51, will be joined by ex-Bluebirds defender Sol Bamba, who will assist his former Ivory Coast national team manager. Lamouchi's contract at the Cardiff City Stadium is understood to run until the...
BBC

Middlesbrough and Hartlepool: Government hails boost for towns

Middlesbrough and Hartlepool will be regenerated through two new development corporations, Michael Gove has said. The Levelling Up Secretary said Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen will get new powers with the corporations to revamp both town centres. Mr Gove was speaking at the Convention of the North in Manchester, a...
BBC

'I left it all on the pitch' - Injera

Kenya rugby sevens all-time top try scorer Collins Injera dedicated his whole life to playing rugby - becoming the greatest player Kenya has ever produced. It is no wonder he confesses to finding it difficult to sum up his 17 years turning up for the national team and leading it to unprecedented heights.
BBC

England Netball: What are the Roses' prospects before the World Cup in July?

With just six months until the Netball World Cup, England mid-courter Jade Clarke said finishing third in the Quad Series is "not where we want to be". Her comments came after former players talked of "unanswered questions" and "deeper issues" that the team face following their poor run of results over the last six months.
BBC

Welsh Rugby Union: Sport Wales to advise on investigation into allegations

Welsh body Sport Wales will advise on the make up and remit of a Taskforce probing allegations of misogyny, sexism, racism and homophobia at the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU). WRU chairman Ieuan Evans and the Welsh government's deputy sports minister Dawn Bowden agreed the approach. Sport Wales acting chief executive...
BBC

Sutton's predictions: Brighton v Liverpool

For this weekend's FA Cup predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Krept, from rap duo Krept & Konan. I'm not going to apologise to Liverpool fans for saying this - but I just don't trust their team to deliver anymore. They don't have the same intensity in their play that...
BBC

Tributes after Sutton Coldfield MBE nurse Paulette Bolton dies

A "much loved" nurse who touched thousands of lives and was appointed an MBE by the Queen for her services to patient care has died. Paulette Bolton, 71, from Sutton Coldfield, died on Monday after a short illness. Her daughter, Tonya Bolton, said her mum would be remembered for committing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy