Is This Why Tottenham Signed Arnaut Danjuma? Watch Dutch Striker's Best Goals In English Soccer
Danjuma scored 17 goals and recorded seven assists in 35 Championship games in the 2020/21 season.
SB Nation
Gold: Spurs have greenlit a Djed Spence loan, Brentford & Leicester interested
With the loan signing of Arnaut Danjuma now in the bag, Tottenham Hotspur have officially “broken the seal” on this transfer window, and based on the rumors now flying, it could shape up to be an interesting — and busy — final week of January. But...
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
LEEDS, England — Leeds added another American to its coaching staff by hiring former United States midfielder Chris Armas to be an assistant to compatriot Jesse Marsch. Armas was Marsch’s assistant at New York Red Bulls from 2015-18 before becoming head coach when Marsch moved to German team Leipzig.
Tony Mowbray explains why Pierre Ekwah can't replace the injured Corry Evans
Sunderland struggling to solve Corry Evans absence within current squad, admits Mowbray.
BBC
Logan Holgate: Funeral held for 18-year-old rugby player
Hundreds of people turned out to pay their respects to rugby player Logan Holgate at his funeral. Logan, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Football Club (ARLFC), died suddenly aged 18 on 11 January,. At the time, tributes poured in for the "brilliant young man" from clubs and fans...
BBC
Karl Robinson: Oxford United boss still hopes to sign a striker in transfer window
Oxford United manager Karl Robinson says they are still aiming to bring in a striker before the transfer window closes on Tuesday night. The club, who are 12th in League One, have signed three defenders so far - but no forwards. "Every other club makes it look easy [bringing players...
BBC
Cameron Jerome: Bolton Wanderers sign striker on 18-month deal after Luton departure
Bolton Wanderers have signed veteran striker Cameron Jerome on an 18-month deal after he was released by Luton. The 36-year-old had his contract with the Hatters terminated by mutual agreement earlier on Friday. Jerome, who has scored 137 goals in 614 league appearances, could make his Trotters debut at Charlton...
SB Nation
Arnaut Danjuma brings versatility and firepower off the bench for Spurs in a low-risk loan
Like a lot of Tottenham Hotspur transfers in the recent past, the Lilywhites’ first move of the January transfer window came a week ahead of schedule, with Tottenham Hotspur’s eleventh hour “gazzumping” of Everton for Arnaut Danjuma. Currently at Villarreal in La Liga, the Spanish side’s...
Isaac Lihadji: 'Sunderland inspire young players to improve their level'
New Sunderland signing Isaac Lihadji has explained why he chose to join the Black Cats.
BBC
Michael Obafemi: Burnley close to signing Swansea City striker
Michael Obafemi is close to joining Burnley with the Championship leaders set to take the Swansea City striker on loan before making the deal permanent in the summer. Burnley are expected to pay in excess of £3m for 22-year-old Obafemi. The Republic of Ireland international has been a long-term...
BBC
Sabri Lamouchi: Cardiff City appoint third manager of season
Cardiff City have appointed former Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi as their third manager of the season. Lamouchi, 51, will be joined by ex-Bluebirds defender Sol Bamba, who will assist his former Ivory Coast national team manager. Lamouchi's contract at the Cardiff City Stadium is understood to run until the...
BBC
Middlesbrough and Hartlepool: Government hails boost for towns
Middlesbrough and Hartlepool will be regenerated through two new development corporations, Michael Gove has said. The Levelling Up Secretary said Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen will get new powers with the corporations to revamp both town centres. Mr Gove was speaking at the Convention of the North in Manchester, a...
BBC
'I left it all on the pitch' - Injera
Kenya rugby sevens all-time top try scorer Collins Injera dedicated his whole life to playing rugby - becoming the greatest player Kenya has ever produced. It is no wonder he confesses to finding it difficult to sum up his 17 years turning up for the national team and leading it to unprecedented heights.
'Bailey Wright is going to stay at Sunderland,' reveals Portsmouth boss
Looks like Sunderland have decided not to risk allowing Bailey Wright to leave this month - much to Portsmouth's disappointment.
BBC
Marcelo Bielsa: Ex-Leeds boss in London for further talks with Everton over managerial vacancy
Marcelo Bielsa has arrived in London for further talks with Everton's hierarchy as they search for a successor to Frank Lampard. The 67-year-old former Leeds United manager is a favoured choice of Everton owner Farhad Moshiri. Sean Dyche, who has been out of work since being dismissed by Burnley in...
BBC
England Netball: What are the Roses' prospects before the World Cup in July?
With just six months until the Netball World Cup, England mid-courter Jade Clarke said finishing third in the Quad Series is "not where we want to be". Her comments came after former players talked of "unanswered questions" and "deeper issues" that the team face following their poor run of results over the last six months.
BBC
Welsh Rugby Union: Sport Wales to advise on investigation into allegations
Welsh body Sport Wales will advise on the make up and remit of a Taskforce probing allegations of misogyny, sexism, racism and homophobia at the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU). WRU chairman Ieuan Evans and the Welsh government's deputy sports minister Dawn Bowden agreed the approach. Sport Wales acting chief executive...
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Brighton v Liverpool
For this weekend's FA Cup predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Krept, from rap duo Krept & Konan. I'm not going to apologise to Liverpool fans for saying this - but I just don't trust their team to deliver anymore. They don't have the same intensity in their play that...
Watch: Wout Weghorst Scores First Manchester United Goal vs Nottingham Forest, Carabao Cup
Wout Weghorst has scored his first Manchester United goal vs Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup semi final. Watch the goal here.
BBC
Tributes after Sutton Coldfield MBE nurse Paulette Bolton dies
A "much loved" nurse who touched thousands of lives and was appointed an MBE by the Queen for her services to patient care has died. Paulette Bolton, 71, from Sutton Coldfield, died on Monday after a short illness. Her daughter, Tonya Bolton, said her mum would be remembered for committing...
