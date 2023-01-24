ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

First Coast News

Brunswick man pleads guilty to murder of 63-year-old aunt

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Brunswick man pled guilty to the murder of his 63-year-old aunt on Thursday, according to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office. William Edward Best, 39, pled guilty to felony murder as part of a plea deal. His charges stem from the December 23, 2020 death of Lula Mae McDougler.
BRUNSWICK, GA
First Coast News

Jacksonville police make arrest in murder case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a murder investigation in Northwest Jacksonville. On Thursday, May 18, at approximately 11 a.m., patrol officers responded to a death investigation in the 2200 block of Kings Park Drive. Police say upon arrival, the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Watch | Man accused of killing Jared Bridegan has first appearance in Duval County court

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man accused in the murder of St. Augustine father Jared Bridegan appeared in Duval County Court for the first time on Thursday morning. The Jacksonville Beach Police Department announced the arrest of a man named Henry Tenon in connection to the case. When he appeared in court for the first time, the judge read his charges before announcing his next court date as Feb. 16. His second appearance will be exactly a year to the day after Bridegan's murder.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

