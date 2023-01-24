Read full article on original website
Restaurant Inspection: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Fugitive Friday: Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks community’s help in finding man wanted for battery, meth possessionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Citing need for revenue, Orange Park approves new deal for red light camerasJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Clay County Teacher of the Year, School-related Employee of the Year announcedZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County commissioners approve land use change to allow cell tower in MiddleburgJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
First Coast News
'It's very chilling:' Widow, brother of Jared Bridegan talk about new information in the case
The Microsoft executive and father of four was shot to death nearly a year ago in Jacksonville Beach. This week, an arrest was made in his murder.
First Coast News
Judge declares mistrial in case of 16-year-old killed at Jacksonville Wawa
A judge has declared a mistrial for Sheatavia Cooper, accused of killing a teenager at a Wawa in 2020. The jury cannot agree if she is guilty.
'I am in shock:' Daughter of man accused of killing Jared Bridegan reacts to her father's arrest
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The daughter of the man accused in the murder of St. Augustine father Jared Bridegan spoke with First Coast News Thursday, claiming that her father is being set up. Henry Tenon, 61, faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, accessory after the fact, child abuse and...
Three charged in connection to 'execution style' double murder in Baker County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people have been arrested and charged in the double murder of David “Daniel” Sigers and James Michael “Bo” Thomas, said Baker County Sheriff Scotty Rhoden during a news conference Friday night. Sigers and Thomas were found dead from gunshot wounds in...
Brunswick man pleads guilty to murder of 63-year-old aunt
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Brunswick man pled guilty to the murder of his 63-year-old aunt on Thursday, according to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office. William Edward Best, 39, pled guilty to felony murder as part of a plea deal. His charges stem from the December 23, 2020 death of Lula Mae McDougler.
Family, state attorney react to Mark Wilson's death sentence
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A Putnam County family is relieved, knowing the person who killed their young boys will die by lethal injection. It’s an emotional time for this family. They say Tayten and Robert Baker’s murders will haunt them forever, but say they’re grateful the judge sentenced Mark Wilson to death.
Judge upholds jury's death sentence for Mark Wilson, who murdered two Putnam County boys
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A judge upheld a jury's unanimous decision that Mark Wilson should receive the death penalty, on Friday. Wilson will receive the death penalty for the murder of two Putnam County boys. He will be held in prison until a date is set for his execution, the judge said.
Jacksonville police make arrest in murder case
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a murder investigation in Northwest Jacksonville. On Thursday, May 18, at approximately 11 a.m., patrol officers responded to a death investigation in the 2200 block of Kings Park Drive. Police say upon arrival, the...
News4Jax.com
Tips, investigative efforts lead to arrest in May 2022 murder, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Months after finding an unresponsive man in an apartment on Kings Park Drive off Kings Road in Northwest Jacksonville, the Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest Friday in the man’s murder. According to police, “numerous crime tips and leads” were reported by members of the...
Accused murderer Aiden Fucci threatening and extorting inmates, jail officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous, related report. Aiden Fucci has been extorting and threatening other teen inmates at the Duval County Jail, according to reports obtained by First Coast News. He has been sprayed twice with chemical restraint. The reports portray Fucci as combative...
Watch | Man accused of killing Jared Bridegan has first appearance in Duval County court
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man accused in the murder of St. Augustine father Jared Bridegan appeared in Duval County Court for the first time on Thursday morning. The Jacksonville Beach Police Department announced the arrest of a man named Henry Tenon in connection to the case. When he appeared in court for the first time, the judge read his charges before announcing his next court date as Feb. 16. His second appearance will be exactly a year to the day after Bridegan's murder.
First Coast News
Arrest in Jared Bridegan case made almost a year after his murder in Jacksonville beach
Police said that Bridegan was purposely lured to the street where he was "gunned down." They have made an arrest in the murder but say that man did not act alone.
Aiden Fucci fought in jail, threatened to kill officers and inmates, newly released reports show
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Reports newly released by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Thursday revealed that Aiden Fucci, a teenager charged with the murder of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, has reportedly engaged in multiple disturbing instances while incarcerated at the Duval County Jail. According to records obtained by Action News Jax,...
Police: Caretaker charged with defrauding Jacksonville Beach man of $140,000
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman has been charged with defrauding an elderly man out of $140,000 while acting as his caretaker, according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department. Police say on Dec. 12 of last year, Officer Jarman began an investigation into the exploitation of the elderly. For approximately...
Two arrested after violent stabbing in Callahan, possibly over a fiddle
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Editor's Note: Details in this report may be disturbing to some. Two men involved in a stabbing in Callahan, that may have started over an argument about a fiddle, are in custody, according to court records. Gabreon Brown, 31, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and...
First Coast News
More than two dozen people summoned after not showing up for jury duty in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Brunswick Judicial Circuit Judge Roger Lane said the community has acquired a bad habit of not showing up for jury duty. For those who failed to appear, he gave them a chance to explain why they should not spend the weekend in jail. The Clerk of...
