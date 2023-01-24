Read full article on original website
Maryville falls to Bishop LeBlond
The Maryville Girls Basketball Team lost a close match-up against undefeated Bishop LeBlond 36 – 43 on January 19 in Maryville. Going into the match-up against the 15 – 0 Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles, the Maryville Spoofhounds knew it was going to be a tall task, but one they were not going to shy away from.
The Bridge offers tutoring
The Bridge Church, 1122 South Main, Maryville, is accepting sign-ups through Sunday, January 29 for its third semester of tutoring. It is a free program. Middle school tutoring for grades five to eight will be from 3 to 4:15 pm, Tuesdays and high school tutoring is slated from 3 to 4:15 pm, Thursdays. The school bus will drop the students at The Bridge but transportation afterwards is up to the student and parents.
Virginia Lett
Virginia Marie Kelley Lett, 95, Maryville, died Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville. She was born on October 16, 1927, in Pickering, to Orlen Oliver and Mattie Marie Clayton Kelley. She graduated from Pickering High School, and took business classes in St. Joseph. On October 6,...
Shirley Wedlock
Shirley F. Wedlock, 90, Mesa, AZ, formerly of Maryville, died Sunday, January 15, 2023, at a care center in Chandler, AZ. She was born March 6, 1932, at the old St. Francis Hospital in Maryville, to Dr. Roy V. and Veda Hull Canon. She attended school in Maryville and graduated from Maryville High School in 1950.
Maryville’s First Christian names new pastor
The congregation of First Christian Church of Maryville has called and accepted the Rev. Gina Johnson to serve as its new pastor. Johnson has been in the ministry for over a decade and comes to First Christian Church with a dynamic background and an extreme level of focus. She has the determination to continue making First Christian Church an inviting, welcoming community that everyone feels comfortable coming to as they are working on their own understanding of spiritual principles.
Miss Northwest Pageant set for January 28 – 29
Contestants will compete in the Miss Northwest Pageant Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29 in Maryville, with the ultimate goal of becoming Miss America and Miss America Outstanding Teen. The event will be held at 6 pm, Saturday, and 2 pm, Sunday, in the Ron Houston Center for Performing...
Thomas Hinton, Jr.
Thomas Ross Hinton, Jr., 58, Maryville, died Friday, January 20, 2023, at his home. He was born July 19, 1965, in Modesto, CA, to Tommy R. and Hazel L. Caldwell Hinton, Sr. He was a graduate of Martin Luther King, Jr. High School, Modesto. Mr. Hinton worked for Burger King...
Walk the Halls throughout the county
On a typical school day, students are busy with learning opportunities in Nodaway County schools. From grade school to high school, we have examples of students in their school environments. Pictured: At South Nodaway on January 20, Nicco LaBryer is practicing to take part in the four-state honor band at...
Ella Mae McGinness
Ella Mae McGinness, 90, died Thursday, January 17, 2023, at Oak Park Senior Living, Oak Park Heights, MN. She was born October 27, 1932, in Sidney, IA, to Arlie and Florence Noakes Shelman. She graduated from high school in Grant City. On April 20, 1951, she married Bill McGinness in...
County extension council vote continues through January 27
Through January 27, the Nodaway County University of Missouri Extension Council will be holding their annual council election. Any Nodaway County resident who is voting age is eligible to vote. Individuals can vote online on the Nodaway County Extension webpage at: bit.ly/3KGV8LS or they can vote at the Nodaway County Extension office located in the Nodaway County Administration Center. To be counted, completed paper ballots must be received at the office by 4 pm, Friday, January 27.
January 24, 2023
Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk. Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a...
MCCA 22nd annual meeting of clubs, organizations, resource agencies, volunteers
The Maryville Citizens for Community Action (MCCA) invites representatives from all civic organizations, clubs and resource agencies to attend its annual meeting on Monday, January 30 at the First Christian Church Fellowship Hall, 201 West Third Street, Maryville. The meeting will begin at 11:30 with a provided soup luncheon and...
10-Squared Men donate to firefighters association
10-Squared Men donated $13,800 to the Firefighters Association of Nodaway County, January 19. At the presentation were Brian Schieber, 10-Squared Men; Tom Shifflett, Zach Hilsabeck; firefighters association; Todd Hill, 10-Squared Men; and Jeremiah Bragg, firefighters association. 10-Squared Men chose the Firefighters Association of Nodaway County after being contacted by Melody...
