Bed Bath & Beyond efforts to find buyer stalled – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc’s efforts to find a buyer ahead of a likely bankruptcy filing have stalled, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Boeing to hire 10,000 workers in 2023 as it ramps up production
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Boeing expects to hire 10,000 workers in 2023 as it recovers from the pandemic and increases jetliner production, but will trim some support jobs, the U.S. planemaker said Friday. The Arlington, Virginia-based company boosted overall employment by about 14,000 workers in 2022 to 156,000 as of...
EY Germany to make structural changes in cost-reduction push
(Reuters) – The German unit of EY, formerly known as Ernst & Young, has decided to make structural changes with a focus on personnel measures and reductions of non-personnel costs, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday in an emailed statement. The company has initiated discussions with the so-called...
Bed Bath & Beyond receives default notice from JPMorgan
(Reuters) – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc has received a notice of acceleration and default interest from JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday. JPM has determined to exercise rights such that all outstanding loans under credit facilities and other obligations of Bed Bath & Beyond under its amended credit agreement are due and payable immediately.
U.S. wants World Trade Organization dispute system fixed by 2024
GENEVA (Reuters) – The United States is entering a third phase of talks with countries to reform the World Trade Organization (WTO’s) hobbled trade dispute arbitration system and aims for it to be “fully functioning” by the end of 2024, the U.S. ambassador to the WTO told Reuters on Thursday.
Pakistani rupee records sharp drop in early trading vs dollar -trade data
KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) – The dropped about 1.8% in early trading on Thursday against the U.S. dollar in official bank exchange rates, according to trade data and investment houses, a day after it fell over 1% in the open market. The rupee closed at 230.40 to the dollar on...
POSCO posts 2022 profit despite steel production halt after flooding
SEOUL (Reuters) – POSCO Holdings, the parent of South Korea’s biggest steelmaker POSCO, posted on Friday a 46.7% drop in last year’s annual operating profit due to a four-month suspension of its major steel plant in the country following a typhoon and flooding in September. It reported...
GM, Ford must convince investors they can profit as prices fall
DETROIT (Reuters) – General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co are expected to report strong profits for 2022 next week, powered by premium-priced pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles (SUVs). Now, the Detroit rivals must convince investors that last year’s profit formula can keep working when costs for EV...
Cypriots walk off job in rare strike over index-linked pay demands
NICOSIA (Reuters) – Thousands of workers walked off the job in Cyprus on Thursday in a standoff with employers over their demand for inflation-linked salary increases, in the first broad mobilisation in decades. Twelve public and private sector unions called the three-hour work stoppage, which started at 1000 GMT....
Airbus plans to recruit more than 13,000 people in 2023
PARIS (Reuters) – Airbus intends to recruit more than 13,000 people globally in 2023, the European aircraft maker said in a statement on Thursday. It said the new hires would support its commercial aircraft ramp-up, and meet challenges in defence, space and helicopters, adding that around 7,000 of these jobs will be newly created posts. Over 9,000 of the new posts will be in Europe, and the rest throughout the firm’s global network.
Jet fuel prices up as demand jumps, refinery outages limit supply
(Reuters) – Jet fuel prices have risen to levels never recorded in January as demand from China’s lifting of COVID-19 travel restrictions and U.S. refinery outages, with the surge likely to continue, analysts and refining executives say. Chinese flight activity has more than tripled since early December to...
Exclusive-Renault, Nissan aim to announce deal on reshaped alliance on Feb 6 -sources
TOKYO/PARIS (Reuters) – French car maker Renault and its Japanese partner Nissan Motor aim to formally unveil a deal to reshape their alliance in London on Feb. 6, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday. Leaders of the two companies were meeting via video link for...
Marketmind: Chipped
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. A surge of ‘soft landing’ hopes for the U.S. economy on Thursday got sideswiped overnight after a dire industry readout from chipmaking giant Intel decimated its stock price after the bell. Intel dropped a...
Oil prices edge up on strong U.S. economic data, Chinese demand hope
(Reuters) – Oil prices edged marginally higher on Friday, extending for a second session on strong U.S. economic data and strengthening hope that the reopening of the Chinese economy would boost demand. Brent futures gained 30 cents, or 0.3%, to $87.66 a barrel by 0113 GMT, while U.S. crude...
Tata’s Air India to seal half of jumbo plane order – sources
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Air India will on Friday seal half of an order for some 495 jets with Boeing and engine suppliers General Electric and CFM International, industry sources said, as its new owner seeks to revive the airline and compete with larger rivals. After months of closely guarded, tough...
U.S. Federal Reserve rejects crypto-focused bank’s application to be supervised by the Fed
(Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Reserve on Friday rejected crypto-focused Custodia Bank’s application to become a member of the Federal Reserve System, saying the bank’s proposed business model and focus on digital assets presented significant safety and soundness risks. Custodia, which is based in Wyoming and is chartered through...
Dutch PM Rutte: may not disclose result of U.S. chip export control talks
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Netherlands’ Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday that it is not clear whether his government will disclose the result of ongoing talks with the U.S. over new export restrictions for the semiconductor industry. U.S. officials have said they expect the Netherlands and Japan...
Tokyo Jan core CPI rises 4.3% yr/yr -government
TOKYO (Reuters) – Core consumer prices in Japan’s capital, Tokyo, rose 4.3% in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The increase compared with a median market forecast for a 4.2% gain. (Reporting by Takahiko Wada; writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Leslie Adler)
German wholesales growth to halve in 2023 – trade association BGA
BERLIN (Reuters) – German wholesalers can expect sales growth to halve in 2023 after a jump last year fuelled by rising prices, the BGA wholesale and foreign trade association said in a survey on Thursday. In 2022 revenues rose 16% to 1.74 trillion euros ($1.9 trillion), according to the...
Intel sees more losses as PC makers sharply cut chip buying, shares slump
(Reuters) -Intel Corp said it expects to lose money in the current quarter, surprising investors with a bleaker-than-expected outlook for both the PC market and slowing growth in its key data center division. The company’s shares fell 7% in trading after the bell. Two of Intel’s most important markets...
