Why Isn’t Anna Kendrick A Major Movie Star?
Why isn’t Anna Kendrick a major movie star? Granted, this is a question that could be applied to any number of different charismatic and talented actors, and the answer is usually some combination of superheroes and streaming: We’ve entered an era where characters and so-called IP are often a bigger draw than the actors who bring them to life (Batman is more popular than Robert Pattinson; Chris Evans is only a marquee-level star when he plays Captain America; that sort of thing). This in turn has sent a lot of well-known stars into the embrace of streaming, which often means doing prestige miniseries rather than feature films (Kate Winslet may be in the Avatar sequel, but her biggest star turn of the past decade was on the HBO show Mare of Easttown).
Seth Rogen, Chelsea Handler And Other Celebs Hilariously Respond About Getting Asked To Pose In Front Of Critics’ Choice’s Ridiculous Cold Stone Wall
Numerous celebrities, including Seth Rogen and Chelsea Handler, shared their experiences with the Cold Stone wall set up at the Critics’ Choice Awards.
Harper's Bazaar
Mark Ruffalo on Why He and Jennifer Garner Grew Apart After 13 Going On 30
The film 13 Going On 30 is simply an iconic American rom-com. The coming-of-age story includes the unforgettable "Thriller" routine, many quotable moments, that colorful Versace dress we all wanted, and, of course, great onscreen chemistry between Mark Ruffalo's Matty and Jennifer Garner's Jenna. But while Ruffalo and Garner may have had a blast filming the memorable flick, apparently their friendship didn't continue on after the cameras stopped rolling.
Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple Martin makes stylish Paris Fashion Week debut
Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple Martin was spotted sitting in the front row at Chanel's Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show.
Harry Styles Spotted Out With Rumored High School GF Ellis Calcutt 2 Months After Olivia Wilde Split
Rekindled love? Harry Styles was spotted reuniting with his rumored high school girlfriend, Ellis Calcutt, two months after his split from ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde. So, is the “Watermelon Sugar” artist dating his old flame again? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Harry and Ellis’ relationship! Are Harry Styles and Ellis Calcutt Dating?...
When Does ‘Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal’ Premiere on Netflix?
The jury selection for Alex Murdaugh‘s high-profile murder trial began earlier this week. The disbarred lawyer has been charged with killing his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and son, Paul Murdaugh, after the two were shot to death on the family’s hunting property in South Carolina’s Low Country. If you’re interested in learning more about the case, a three-episode docuseries, Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, debuts this February on Netflix. Directed by Julia Willoughby Nason and Jenner Furst, the upcoming documentary explores the unraveling of the once-prominent Murdaugh legacy as a century of corruption, power, and cover-ups are brought to light. Netflix’s docuseries...
Rita Ora Finally Confirms She and Taika Waititi Are Married
Watch: Rita Ora and Thor Director Taika Waititi Are Married!. Months after E! News confirmed that she and Taika Waititi had wed, the singer revealed that they are, in fact, married. "Yes," Ora said when her marital status was brought up during her Jan. 27 appearance on Heart Breakfast with...
Netflix Is Adding So Many Shows and Movies for February 2023
Netflix is celebrating the season of love by adding a new batch of shows and movies, just in time for a Valentine's Day binge—including a few much-anticipated comebacks from shows that left fans eager for more. Season four of You will take a skip across the pond for Joe's next adventure in the UK, and fan favorite Outer Banks is back for sun-soaked season three.
Did Lea Michele Push Sadie Sink off Camera on ‘The Tonight Show’?
Lea Michele has made a name for herself (and collected a few enemies on the way) during her time spent as a child actor on Broadway and then in the FOX hit Glee. After a few years of being on her best behavior after getting very publicly called out, it looks like she’s chosen her next victim: Sadie Sink.
Prince Harry's Next Big Appearance Following Book Release Announced — and It's Alongside Issa Rae
The Duke of Sussex is on the star-studded lineup of speakers for BetterUp's upcoming conference Prince Harry's first appearance since the global release of his memoir, Spare, is now on the calendar. On Thursday, BetterUp announced that the Duke of Sussex, 38, will speak at the coaching and mental health company's upcoming Uplift summit in San Francisco in March. He'll join Issa Rae, David Chang, Robin Arzón, Adam Grant and more to discuss "purpose, performance and human transformation," BetterUp said in a statement. The conference is set to be...
musictimes.com
Taylor Swift's Eating Disorder: Lady Gaga Priaises Pop Star for Opening Up About Sensitive Topic
Lady Gaga sang praises for Taylor Swift as she called her "really brave" when she opened up about her eating disorder. In 2020, Swift released her hit documentary, "Miss Americana." Its content continues to go viral due to the singer's inspiring story and messages to her fans. Most recently, a...
ETOnline.com
'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' to Feature Raven and SK, Cole and Zanab Following Messy Splits
Time to check in on these cuties! The season 3 cast of Love Is Blindis back for a three-episode After the Altar special featuring all of your favorite cast members. Netflix announced on Wednesday that the special will premiere Friday, Feb. 10 on the streaming service. "A year after the weddings, some old flames have reunited, while others try to navigate next steps in their relationships. Watch as the season three cast readjusts to life in Dallas after the altar and comes together for a birthday extravaganza," the show's official synopsis reads. "Who is still thriving and who is forced to make hard decisions about their future?"
Olivia Wilde and Ex Jason Sudeikis Hug It Out Months After Nanny Drama
Watch: Olivia Wilde Thanks Movie Crew For Sacrificing During the Pandemic. Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis appear to be on good terms. The exes were spotted sharing a hug on Jan. 27 in Los Angeles, as seen in photos published by TMZ. Per the outlet, Wilde and Sudeikis, who split after a roughly ten-year relationship, embraced after they attended a meeting together.
‘Grey’s Anatomy,‘ ’Station 19′ Showrunner Krista Vernoff to Step Down
Krista Vernoff is stepping down as showrunner and executive producer of both “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19” at ABC, Variety has confirmed. Vernoff will officially depart upon the conclusion of the current season of both shows. “Grey’s” is currently in its 19th season while “Station 19” is in its sixth. No new showrunner for either show has yet been named. “It has been the privilege of a lifetime to be entrusted to run ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ for the past six years and ‘Station 19’ for the last four,” Vernoff said in a statement. “The passion of the dedicated fandoms and the...
