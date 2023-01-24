ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

'Undoubtedly Causing Anxiety': Google CEO Breaks Silence on Biggest Layoff Round in Company History

By Emily Rella
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CMBC3_0kPXmyeN00

Google made shockwaves through the tech sector last week when news of an abrupt Friday morning email reached the masses, indicating that nearly 12,000 employees would be cut from the company in the biggest set of mass layoffs in company history.

Employees across all levels reported immediately losing access to Google's employee systems, finding their accounts frozen and devices locked with little to no explanation as to what was going on.

On Monday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai hosted an all-hands meeting with Google employees in an attempt to address workers' concerns and questions regarding the sudden layoffs and the future of the company moving forward.

Related: Google Laid Off Employee Who Is 8 Months Pregnant

"I understand you are worried about what comes next for your work," Pichai told employees per CNBC . "Also very sad for the loss of some really good colleagues across the company. For those of you outside the U.S., the delay in being able to make and communicate decisions about roles in your region is undoubtedly causing anxiety."

Chief People Officer Fiona Cicconi told listeners that factors such as "time in role where experience or relationships are relevant and matter" played a role in deciding who would get chopped, alongside other standard factors like skill set, performance history, and hitting quotas.

Pichai admitted that he had miscalculated the lack of growth that followed after a massive hiring push for the company.

Related: Google CEO Addresses Employees on 'Aggressive' Cost-Cutting

Had Google continued to grow as predicted at the end of 2021, Pichai explained, the hiring push would have positioned the company to continue to succeed in its sector instead of being forced to "fall behind in many areas."

Employees, meanwhile, asked for accountability , with one question saying "responsibility without consequence seems like an empty platitude," and asked Pichai what exactly executives planned to do.

Though he offered limited detail, Pichai maintained that high-level executives would receive a "very significant reduction in their annual bonus" and that these bonuses would be evaluated based on company performance as many of these employees own Performance Share Units that can "reduce [their] equity grants if performance is not great."

Google came off of an extremely strong 2021, seeing a 41% increase in revenue year over year, Pichai said in the meeting.

Q3 2022, however, showed signs of trouble on the horizon. Revenue growth was at a 6% increase as opposed to the 41% from the same time period last year, with Pichai alluding to future layoffs in saying that employees could expect that "headcounts will slow" in Q4 2022.

"Our actions to slow the pace of hiring will become more apparent in 2023," he said at the time.

Google's parent company, Alphabet, is expected to announce Q4 2022 earnings on February 2.

Comments / 1

Related
TechSpot

These are the severance packages tech giants like Google, Meta and Amazon are offering to fired employees

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advise you can trust. The big picture: Many tech companies saw record profits during the pandemic, which prompted them to increase investments and rapidly expand their workforce. However, with rising fears of a global recession, more and more have recently announced mass layoffs affecting thousands of employees.
Defense One

It May Become Illegal to Stop Employees From Taking a Job with a Competitor

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday proposed a rule that would ban companies from requiring their employees to sign noncompete agreements, a prominent practice in the tech industry that prevents departing workers from taking jobs with competitors or starting their own rival businesses for a period of time after they leave their former jobs.
HAWAII STATE
msn.com

Elon Musk Warns of 'Massive Danger' Looming Over the World

Elon Musk sees himself as the CEO of everything. As his influence has grown alongside the number of his Twitter followers, the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report boss and SpaceX founder has been making his voice heard on global issues. He doesn't limit his areas of interest, and his...
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says Tesla Stock Is A 'Sleeping Giant'

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are taking off Tuesday despite catching a couple of price target cuts from analysts. Jim Cramer has indicated that Tesla may be "immunized" from negative coverage at current levels. "It's a sleeping giant now," Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." What To Know:...
The List

What You Should Know About 'Fexting'

With the technological advancements of the 21st century, a good chunk of our lives happens online. Recommendations of where to eat and what to do are solved through a Google search. We take classes online and work remotely. Even our relationships are formed via the internet. According to eHarmony, about 40% of Americans have dated online.
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

86K+
Followers
24K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy