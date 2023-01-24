Video: Uber Drivers and Passengers Attacked in Cancun by Rival Cab Drivers

If you are heading for sun and sand in Cancun this spring break, be extremely careful which cab you climb into.

The U.S. State Department issued a travel advisory for Cancun after repeated incidents of medallion taxi drivers attacking Uber drivers and passengers.

Tensions stem from disputes between local taxi unions and the ride-hailing app drivers about pay structure and territory claims. According to the Associated Press , all ride apps were blocked in Cancun, but earlier this month a court granted an injunction allowing Uber to operate.

In some cases, the arguments have manifested themselves with taxi drivers forming blockades on busy roadways, but they have "occasionally turned violent, resulting in injuries to U.S. citizens in some instances," according to the State Department advisory.

Related: New Jersey Deli Owner Caught in $100 Million Fraud Says Phucket, I'm Outta Here

Twitter user David Wolf posted the below video, explaining that it shows one of these attacks unfolding. "Be careful," he wrote, "there's a conflict between taxi cabs and Uber, fighting for passengers. The cab drivers have been violent, attacking not only the Uber drivers but their passengers as well. The government and authorities are useless, as usual in Mexico."

Cancun's mayor Ana Patricia Peralta released a video calling for restraint , saying "I am not going to allow a small group to damage the reputation of the resort and human safety."

The U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico acknowledged the situation in a security alert, telling travelers to use caution, stay up-to-date with the latest travel advisories, and "be aware of your surroundings and maintain a low profile."

Related: Who Is FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried and What Did He Do? Everything You Need to Know About the Disgraced Crypto King