FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store locationKristen WaltersSilver Spring, MD
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
President Biden Expected to Soon Announce Re-Election CampaignJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
FDA proposes changes to blood donation restrictions: Equality for gay and bisexual men in sightEdy Zoo
This DC restaurant made it on Yelp's 'Top 100 US Restaurants 2023' list
WASHINGTON — If you haven't been to this D.C. restaurant yet, you might want to go. According to Yelp, it ranks in the top 100 places to eat in the country. In Yelp's 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, D.C.'s Falafel Inc made the cut for 2023 — coming in at number 31 in the U.S. The eatery located near Georgetown University is the world's first falafel casual fast food franchise serving authentic vegetarian falafel, hummus, bowls and sides, according to a news release.
WTOP
DC-area chefs put their skills to use to help Calif. shooting victims
Last weekend’s shooting during a Lunar New Year Celebration in Monterey Park, California, left 11 people dead and the nation horrified. This weekend, several D.C.-area chefs are coming together and using their culinary skills to raise funds for the victims and their families. “I think it’s ingrained in Asian...
fox5dc.com
Ukrainian family-owned bakery in DC's Adams Morgan burglarized nearly year after arson fire
WASHINGTON - A Ukrainian family-owned bakery in D.C.'s Adams Morgan is trying to pick up the pieces following a burglary early Thursday morning that struck almost one year after the business was damaged by an arson fire. Authorities say the robbers busted through the glass front door of the D...
Rockville teen gets custom recumbent bike thanks to nonprofit
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A 19-year-old Rockville man got a custom recumbent bike thanks to the folks at the Safeway Foundation and the nonprofit Preston’s March for Energy. The bike was made specifically for Luke O'Neil. According to Luke's father, he has a special genetic condition called DYRK1A that makes him unique. Luke is passionate about protecting wolves and has his own YouTube channel.
How certain neighborhoods in DC got their names
WASHINGTON — A chart detailing Washington, D.C.'s hidden etymologies is generating buzz online. The infographic takes a look at the history and origins behind some of the neighborhood names in the nation's capital. The information provided by @etymologynerd, a college student studying linguistics, was gathered through online research, books,...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Washington D.C. Mardi Gras underway today through Saturday. Movers & shakers gather to wheel & deal and catch some beads
The annual Washington D.C. Mardi Gras gets underway today. The event has become a staple for political folk who want to “see-and-be-seen,” network and fund raise. “LAPolitics.com” publisher Jeremy Alford is in the nation’s capital, and says un-official events started Wednesday, but the Big Show begins this evening…:
Fairfax County gets $20,000 grant to remove invasive species
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — If you see a spotted lanternfly, kill it. That's the message from Fairfax County Park officials. The beautiful bug comes from Asia and is invasive to the area. Their voracious appetite makes them a major threat to plants and local wineries. Spotted lanternflies especially love...
Proposed legislation would bring 'noise cameras' to DC. Here's how they work
WASHINGTON — This month, DC Councilmember Brooke Pinto introduced legislation that could bring major changes to the District, quietly. The Vehicular Noise Reduction Act aims to cut down on noisy D.C. streets. It would engineer noise-reducing roadways and help repair noisy vehicles. It would also pilot a noise camera program to fine offenders.
WJLA
Metro honors 2 women operators for quick thinking during DC shootings
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority honored two of its operators during a meeting Thursday whose quick thinking during separate D.C. shootings is being lauded. Train operator Victoria Stanley is being praised following a fatal December shooting involving an off-duty FBI agent and another person on...
thewashingtondc100.com
The state of DC could be changing
The nation’s capital dates back to 1791, when President George Washington declared 100 square miles of Maryland and Virginia as the capital. The name honored the president and Columbus (D.C. which stands for District of Columbia, a common Revolutionary nickname). Since then, 31 of the original miles have been...
Baker, Martinez to seek District 22 House seat in Prince George’s County
The candidates will wait to make formal announcements until after Gov. Wes Moore confirms the appointment of Del. Alonzo Washington to a vacant Senate seat. The post Baker, Martinez to seek District 22 House seat in Prince George’s County appeared first on Maryland Matters.
arlnow.com
Four local restaurants named to Washingtonian’s top 100 restaurant list
(Updated at 11:30 a.m.) Four Arlington eateries were included in Washingtonian’s 100 Very Best Restaurants list this year. Cafe Colline, CHIKO, Ruthie’s All-Day, and SER all received a coveted spot on the list, which was published by the regional magazine for the first time since February 2020. That year, only two Arlington restaurants made the list.
Barricade situation in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) –The Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene of a barricade situation in Northwest Thursday morning. MPD received a call about a domestic problem in the area of 38th and Rodman streets NW around 7:10 a.m. Police said two people were involved, and as of 8:52 a.m., the victim in the […]
The Annual Count Of The D.C. Region’s Homeless Population Is Tonight. Here’s Why It Matters
Outreach workers survey people experiencing homelessness during the 2022 Point-in-Time Count in the NoMa neighborhood. Jurisdictions across the D.C. region are scheduled to conduct an annual census of residents experiencing homelessness Wednesday evening. The goal of the survey – called the Point-in-Time Count — is to capture a snapshot of the number of people living outside and in shelters on a single night.
Washington Commanders fan cruise canceled due to unexpected changes
WASHINGTON — The first-ever Washington Commanders Fan Cruise has ran aground before leaving the dock. The team canceled the seven-night excursion on Thursday. The cruise was to set sail aboard Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas and feature former Washington players including Doug Williams, Dexter Manley, Gary Clark, Joe Theismann, Jordan Reed and Santana Moss. The trip was to last from March 25 to April 1. According to an Aug. 5 press release, the cruise was to stop at several Caribbean islands, including Costa Maya, Roatan, Cozumel and Royal Caribbean’s private island CocoCay.
At 96, Tuskegee Airman from DC recalls military service
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 96-year-old member of the Tuskegee Airmen stopped by DC News Now on Wednesday. William Fauntroy Jr., a D.C. native, was assigned to the Tuskegee Army Airfield in July 1944 as a flight cadet. He finished basic training when he was 19 years old and learned how to fly a […]
WJLA
Lanes of I-695 prior to South Capitol Street in DC reopens after crash
WASHINGTON (7News) — A vehicle crash caused Friday morning caused hours-long traffic issues for those traveling on I-695, prior to South Capitol Street in D.C. The Metropolitan Police Department said a crash had blocked some eastbound lanes in the area. No injuries were reported. Drivers were still able to...
Washingtonian.com
Missing! Murphy the Giant Metal Gorilla
Kristina Jamgochian was unlocking the door to Design Emporium and Antiques, her shop in Kensington, on the morning of January 5 when she noticed something alarming: Murphy, her huge metal gorilla, was gone. “I just kept staring at the space like it was magically going to reappear,” Jamgochian says.
Court docs say group involved in Maryland grocery store assault of Jewish man shouted 'do it for Kanye'
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Court documents in a Gaithersburg grocery store assault show that while the suspect attacked the victim, who is Jewish, a group of people who were with the suspect yelled "do it for Kanye." The Montgomery County Police Department said the assault happened on Wednesday just before...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen DC Currently Holding Preview Nights, Expected to Open Soon After
Gordon Ramsay’s new two-story waterfront restaurant, Hell’s Kitchen DC, sits in The Wharf (652 Wharf Street SW, Washington D.C., District of Columbia, 20024) with views overlooking the Potomac River. The space is over 14,000 SF and offers dining room, patio, or terrace seating. The restaurant is currently holding “preview nights” from 1/25-1/27 (bookings no longer available), but is expected to open soon after. The menus offered at the restaurant can be seen here.
WUSA9
