Nashville, TN

4 Things With Amy Brown (Live) Comes to Nashville

By Morgan Huelsman
The Bobby Bones Show
 3 days ago

Buy tickets here!

Amy Brown of the Bobby Bones Show will bring her 4 Things with Amy Brown podcast to Nashville on Saturday, March 25, at the Franklin Theatre. Tickets to 4 Things with Amy Brown (Live) go on sale Friday, January 27, at www.FranklinTheatre.com .

4 Things with Amy Brown (Live) attendees will be treated to a night of laughter, sharing, encouragement and connection as Amy Brown and friends have honest conversations about knowing your worth, using your voice and building confidence to have the life you deserve. Special guests will be announced soon. VIP packages are available for priority seating and the chance to hang out with Brown after the show for a special “5th Thing” Q&A with licensed therapist Kat DeFatta, host of the You Need Therapy podcast available via the Amy Brown Podcast Network on iHeartRadio.

This is the second event in the “4 Things with Amy Brown (Live)” series. Hundreds of listeners from all over the country gathered in Wichita last November for the inaugural event, which featured special guests including DeFatta and Cristi Dozier, Brown’s sister and star of the HGTV series Building Roots , along with special video messages from Country stars Dierks Bentley , Walker Hayes , Little Big Town , and singer/songwriter/producer Nicolle Galyon .

Ticket Pricing: VIP/Cabaret = $99, Classic Premium = $49, Classic = $39, Balcony = $39 **VIP/Cabaret tickets are available for up-close table seating and a chance to stay after the show to hang with Amy for a special “5th Thing” Q&A with co-host & licensed therapist, Kat DeFatta!

For more information, please visit www.radioamy.com .

