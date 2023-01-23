ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

M&M Candy Mascots Are Latest Victims Of Cancel Culture. For Real.

By Matty Willz
106.7 WTLC
106.7 WTLC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f1uiu_0kPXmhtG00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UENuh_0kPXmhtG00

Source: UCG / Getty

Mars, the company responsible for some of our favorite candies and chocolate, has decided to cancel and shelf the M&M mascots. At least for the time being.

Mars recently redesigned M&M’s animated mascots, announcing in a statement last Thursday that they were creating “a world where everyone feels they belong, and society is inclusive.” However, the newly designed M&M’s have received criticism and backlash online, and now the company appears to be headed back to the drawing board.

This all follows Mars’ decision to campaign an all-female package for the 80-year-old candy brand. The limited-time offer was simply supposed to be a celebration for women, but not everyone sees it that way.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

Following an attack from conservative talking heads like FOX’s Tucker Carlson, Mars now claims that the ‘spokescandies’ are on an “indefinite pause”.

Really?

Carlson, who at one point about a year ago targeted the M&M mascots as being “woke”, went on another, full-segment tirade directed at the colorful animations, stating that the green M&M “is now a lesbian maybe”, and made reference to the purple one being “obese”.

This morning M&M’s released the following statement:

So let’s hear it, are you upset about the way Mars has handled the M&M mascots?

The Latest:

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death

Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
FOUNTAIN CITY, WI
Upworthy

25 women share the things 'men do that they think is okay but is actually creepy'

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 30, 2021. It has since been updated. Ask any woman around you and they'd have at least a dozen stories of being in uncomfortable situations because of men. While we'd like to believe that most men today have a good understanding of how to behave around women, the truth is that the things that many of them think are completely all right to say and do are far from okay. In fact, sometimes their actions might be so creepy and problematic that it makes those around them uncomfortable and maybe even feel threatened. A number of women recently opened up about finding themselves in such situations after Redditor SuperElectronicGray asked: "Women of Reddit, what do men do that they think is okay but is actually creepy?"
New York Post

I modified my body to be a ‘black alien’ — now restaurants are scared to serve me

He’s been blacklisted. Anthony Loffredo, who calls himself the “black alien,” removed his ears, nostrils and even a few fingers; sharpened his teeth and dyed them purple; and covered his body in extreme tattoos. Now the Frenchman says he’s found one space where he can’t come in peace. “If I want to eat at a restaurant, sometimes the server says I can’t eat on the terrace,” Loffredo, 33, recently told LAD Bible. While some alter the size of their figure or inject fillers into their face, Loffredo’s body modification is out of this world. He revealed that he was miserable living in...
Indy100

Squid Game: The Challenge contestant opens up on ‘engineered torture’ of show

Since being greenlit by Netflix in 2022, fans of Squid Game have been looking forward to its ‘real-life’ counterpart that would see 456 public contenders go head-to-head for a staggering cash prize of $4.56 million (£3.9 million).Naturally, with no death penalty on the cards like the original show, the tempting offer of a life-changing sum of money attracted people globally to Bedfordshire, willing to take the chance on Squid Game: The Challenge.However, today reports of ‘inhumane conditions’ on set have forced Netflix to defend themselves, with those ‘eliminated’ coming out en masse to slam the welfare practices towards those who...
94.3 The Point

History of the M&M: How each amazing color came to be

It's the colorful little candy that doesn't melt in your hands. A New Jersey-based candy that many throughout the country love and feel very passionate about. M&M's has been with us since 1941, but the candy itself has gone through some changes between now and then. For example, did you know that only three of the six main colors have gone unchanged since M&M's were first produced?
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Guardian

Share your secrets for lifelong friendships

We would like to hear from people about the secrets to their lifelong friendships. Do you have a friend who you have known for more than 50 years? We would love you to share your stories about how you first became friends. What drew you to each other? How have...
PWMania

Hulk Hogan Accidentally Asks for Toilet Paper on Social Media: ‘Brother, Help!’

Hulk Hogan is requesting help. Don’t hesitate to contact him if you can assist him. The Hulkster took to Twitter Wednesday night to seek assistance after running out of toilet paper. Yes, that happened, and the news quickly spread on social media, even being picked up by The Daily Mail, The UK Metro and TMZ.
106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

450
Followers
1K+
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Indy's R&B Leader

 https://wtlcfm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy