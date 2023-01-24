ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Deandre Ayton's Status For Hornets-Suns Game

By Ben Stinar
Deandre Ayton has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game.

On Tuesday night, the Phoenix Suns are hosting the Charlotte Hornets in Arizona.

However, they will be without their starting center Deandre Ayton, who has been ruled out with an illness.

Underdog NBA: "Deandre Ayton (illness) ruled out for Tuesday."

The former first-overall pick is currently averaging 17.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest in 40 games.

He has missed each of the last two games, so this will be his third straight out of the lineup.

The Suns have been able to win both games without Ayton and come into the night in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

They had been in a slump (4-6 in their last ten games) but are playing better as of late.

Currently, the Suns are 24-24 in 48 games, which has them tied for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

In addition, they are an excellent team on their home floor, with a 17-7 record in 24 games hosted in Arizona.

Last season, the Suns had the best record in the NBA (64-18), so the slow start has been disappointing.

That said, they have dealt with injuries to key players, and Devin Booker has not played in a game since December 25.

As for the Hornets, they are 13-35 in 48 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 3-7 in their last ten games and have gone 8-19 in the 27 games they have played on the road away from Charlotte, North Carolina.

