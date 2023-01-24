ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Tiffany Haddish (Still) Canceled? New ‘Girls Trip 2’ Info Sparks Debate

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
 3 days ago

Source: Corey Nickols / Getty

Summer 2017 was memorable for many things, one being the arrival of Girls Trip in theaters. What started as the perfect “Black Girl Magic” chick flick soon became a universally beloved comedy that sparked one infamous conversation around grapefruit appreciated by many, many men. The project was a success for all involved, including director Malcolm D. Lee, producer Will Packer plus writers Kenya Barris and Tracy Oliver, while further proving the star power of co-lead veteran actresses Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, and Jada Pinkett Smith. However, no one came up more off the film quite like the then-rising star (and aforementioned grapefruit demonstrator!) Tiffany Haddish.

After much fanfare over the years demanding a follow-up film, it now looks like an official Girls Trip sequel is underway.

Much has changed over the past six years though, particularly regarding the general public’s feelings towards Haddish following those scathing child abuse allegations from September 2022 . As quickly as her star had risen — she’s done at least two films per year since Girls Trip released — the world was ready to cancel Tiffany after what many deemed to be predatory behavior against minors.

However, unlike a select few peers that’ve also been socially exiled, The Carmichael Show actress seemed to get a second chance after charges were dropped in her case and the accuser even asked the judge to dismiss it with prejudice, meaning the plaintiff can’t refile. Still, for many, the damage had already been done, and Haddish’s sheer involvement in the painfully disturbing Funny Or Die skit proved to be enough to write her off forever.

Some have even banded together to get her Girls Trip role recasted with Abbott Elementary standout comedienne, Janelle James.

While grace and forgiveness are some of the most powerful emotions we can exhibit as human beings toward one another, looking past child abuse in any form can be hard for even the greatest of saints. With that said, is Tiffany Haddish simply a lost cause or does her cancellation come with an expiration?

Take a look below at some reactions we saw on the subject, and then answer this question for us: has cancel culture damaged Tiffany Haddish too harshly to star in Girls Trip 2 ?

1. Tiffany Haddish beat the allegations huh?

via @sbnumbah1

2. The fact that we all want Janelle James to replace Tiffany Haddish in Girls Trip 2 is stellar booking

via @homie_braxton

3. Girls Trip 2 causing a resurgence of the pedo narrative about Tiffany Haddish is really sad. I hope it doesn’t overshadow the sequel. Black women already have it hard enough in the entertainment industry.

via @reuxmal

4. Tiffany Haddish like all humans has a right to redemption, forgiveness, and a second chance. The idea that you make one mistake, take accountability for that mistake, and somehow NOT allowed to correct your actions & MOVE ON is delusional. Cancel culture is delusional culture

via @IamKatHarris

5. Black twitter when they saw Tiffany Haddish

via @blaxxity

6. It’s like this, Tiffany Haddish made a mistake, one that many comedians make, in the name of going to damn far. She apologized, was ostracized, & shunned by the fans, industry, so she paid a heavy price already. This mistake IS NOT who Tiffany is. Time to bring her back home.

via @DFiosa

7. Casting Tiffany Haddish again is proof that Hollywood does not give a damn about kids and abuse.

via @GoodGoodJudy_

8. I’m going to be honest if you watched that video of the full skit with Aries Spears and Tiffany Haddish and still choose to support either of them, I’m judging you cuz that shit disturbed me for days….

via @boo_radley_

9. Soooo y’all want Tiffany haddish cancelled forever??? I mean, she was held accountable for her actions……she apologized….time has passed….when do we move on?

10. I was never interested in Tiffany Haddish, but this fake woke hate, like people have never made bad decisions on the come-up is absurd. Grow up & move on with your “loving to hate” lives or Practice what you preach & walk away from your jobs because of your past mistakes then.

via @Sacovi

Rolling Stone

Brendan Fraser Loses Golden Globe for ‘The Whale’ After Protesting Event

Brendan Fraser lost at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night for his performance in The Whale. The actor was up for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture, but was beaten out for the trophy by Elvis star Austin Butler. Fraser famously declined to attend the event after he accused the organization’s former president Philip Berk of groping him in 2003. “I cannot believe I’m here right now. I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for this honor. I want to also say to my fellow nominees: you have turned in...
Rolling Stone

Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to ‘Validate’ Ryan Reynolds With an Oscar Nomination

Hugh Jackman, staring down the abyss of a potentially harrowing year filming Deadpool 3, beseeched the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to not give his costar Ryan Reynolds a Best Original Song nomination for the Spirited track “Good Afternoon.”  At the tail end of last year, “Good Afternoon” — from Reynold’s recent Christmas flick with Will Ferrell and Octavia Butler — appeared on the Academy’s shortlist for this year’s Best Original Song prize (the actual nominations won’t be announced until Jan. 24). The news, however, only just seemed to reach Jackman, who shared a video on social media expressing...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actress and Model Dies

Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
netflixjunkie.com

NO DWAYNE JOHNSON! Will Smith Puts Rumors to Rest as Disney Green Lights His Return to a Fan-Favorite Role Post Oscar-Fiasco

The Oscar slap was the biggest controversial topic among Hollywood insiders and fans last year. Will Smith shocked the world when he smacked comedian Chris Rock for mocking Jada Pinkett Smith. This legendary actor faced some concrete consequences for his actions as the Academy banned him for one decade. His multiple projects got canceled in the blink of an eye and he had to retire from the limelight for several months.
Deadline

Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake

Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
wegotthiscovered.com

As expected, ‘The Woman King’ leads the charge for most egregiously snubbed movie at the Oscars

The Oscar nominations for 2023 are officially locked and loaded, with the usual suspects like Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Banshees of Inisherin, and The Fabelmans covering most all of the bases, with plenty of come-from-behind appearances to shake up the film industry’s marquee awards competition, in the form of All Quiet on the Western Front, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrea Riseborough, among others.
Variety

Kristen Bell, Serena Williams and North West Join Kim Kardashian and Taraji P. Henson in Voicing ‘PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie’

Nickelodeon Movies, Paramount Pictures and Spin Master Entertainment announced that new members of the “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie” voice cast will include Kristin Bell, Christian Convery, Mckenna Grace, James Marsden, Serena Williams, Lil Rel Howery and North West, along with previously announced Taraji P. Henson. The stars are joining returning cast members Kim Kardashian, Marsai Martin, Ron Pardo and Callum Shonike. “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie” is a sequel to the preschool favorite “PAW Patrol: The Movie” (2021), and is a Spin Master Entertainment production in association with Nickelodeon Movies and with distribution by Paramount Pictures. The 2021 prequel gathered over $150 million worldwide at the box office and...
Deadline

Amy Ryan Joins George Clooney & Brad Pitt In Apple Thriller From Jon Watts

EXCLUSIVE: Amy Ryan is set to star alongside George Clooney and Brad Pitt in an Apple Original Films’ upcoming feature film written, directed and produced by Jon Watts. Hailing from Apple Studios, the thriller follows two lone-wolf fixers assigned to the same job. Clooney produces alongside Grant Heslov through Smokehouse Pictures. Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment and Dianne McGunigle also serve as producers. Ryan, an Oscar nominee and SAG Award winner, already has strong ties with Apple as she is set to co-star in Apple’s Sugar, a new, genre-bending series starring Colin Farrell from creator and executive producer Mark Protosevich. On top of that, she was...
HollywoodLife

Ron Howard’s Wife Cheryl: Everything To Know About Their Longstanding Marriage

Ron Howard is a famous actor, director, and producer. He married writer Cheryl Alley in 1975. Ron and Cheryl have four children. Ron Howard, 68, is an icon in Hollywood. As an actor, Ron is probably best known for his role in the sitcom Happy Days. He’s directed several Academy Award winning films including Apollo 13 and A Beautiful Mind. Ron’s had support throughout his storied career from his wife Cheryl Alley, 69, who now uses her husband’s surname. The couple met when they were only teenagers in high school. “I met her, and there was never anybody else,” Ron told People in 2019.
Decider.com

Why Isn’t Anna Kendrick A Major Movie Star?

Why isn’t Anna Kendrick a major movie star? Granted, this is a question that could be applied to any number of different charismatic and talented actors, and the answer is usually some combination of superheroes and streaming: We’ve entered an era where characters and so-called IP are often a bigger draw than the actors who bring them to life (Batman is more popular than Robert Pattinson; Chris Evans is only a marquee-level star when he plays Captain America; that sort of thing). This in turn has sent a lot of well-known stars into the embrace of streaming, which often means doing prestige miniseries rather than feature films (Kate Winslet may be in the Avatar sequel, but her biggest star turn of the past decade was on the HBO show Mare of Easttown).
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Rihanna Nabs First Nom for ‘Black Panther’ Song

First-time Oscar nominee Rihanna is among the musicians in the mix for best original song after the 95th Academy Award nominations were announced Tuesday morning. Rihanna earned her nod for “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Released in November, the song marked Rihanna’s first original composition in many years, and the singer shares songwriting credit with director Ryan Coogler, Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson and Nigerian singer Tems.More from The Hollywood ReporterChris Stapleton, Babyface and Sheryl Lee Ralph Tapped for Super Bowl LVII Pregame EntertainmentOscars: Andy Nelson Is Third Most Nominated Living PersonOscars: Michelle Yeoh Makes History as First Asian...
POPSUGAR

Brendan Fraser, Ana de Armas, and Austin Butler Are All Oscar Nominees: See the Full List

Your 2023 Oscar nominations are here! Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams announced the nominations early on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and the films honored represent the best of a jam-packed year of movies. Actors including Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Colin Farrell, Angela Bassett, and more all took home nominations for their work. Fan-favorite movies like "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Avatar: The Way of Water" also nabbed some huge nominations, with both of them getting best picture noms. Rihanna also received her very first nomination for her song "Lift Me Up" from the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" soundtrack.
Variety

Viola Davis, Julius Tennon’s JuVee Productions Inks First-Look Deal with Entertainment One

Entertainment One (eOne) has entered into a 2-year first look TV and media deal with Viola Davis and producer Julius Tennon’s JuVee Productions. The agreement comes just on the heels of the success of “The Woman King,” which eOne co-financed and distributed in the UK. For her work as the film’s lead, Davis earned a BAFTA nomination. “Viola and Julius’ powerhouse partnership has impacted audiences worldwide with their raw and authentic storytelling. Their vision for creating bold, provocative, and character driven stories was clear to me when we met and after the success of our collaboration for The Woman King, we...
