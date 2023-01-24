ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Heat's Injury Report Against The Celtics

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

The Miami Heat have announced their injury report for Tuesday’s game.

UPDATE: Jimmy Butler has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game.

On Tuesday evening, the Miami Heat are hosting the Boston Celtics in Florida.

For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 10:30 Eastern Time).

The Heat have ruled out Nikola Jovic, Duncan Robinson and Omer Yurtseven.

NBA's official injury report

They come into the night with a 26-22 record in 48 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, the Heat have gone 6-4, and they are 15-9 in the 24 games they have hosted in Miami, Florida.

After a slow start to the season, the Heat have been playing much better as of late.

Last season, they had the best record in the Eastern Conference and faced off with the Celtics in the Conference Finals (for the second time in three seasons).

In 2020, the Heat beat the Celtics in the Conference Finals, while last year the Celtics won in Game 7.

Both teams lost in the NBA Finals (the Heat lost to the Los Angeles Lakers and the Celtics lost to the Golden State Warriors).

Right now, the Celtics are the best team in the NBA, with a 35-13 record in 48 games.

They are 9-1 in their last ten games and 17-8 in the 25 games they have played on the road away from Boston, Massachusetts.

Last month, the two teams faced off (in Boston), and the Heat won 120-116 in overtime.

Four players on the Heat scored 20+ points, while Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 37.

