URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM PST. SUNDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 3 to 6 inches at. pass level. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope. Northern...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO