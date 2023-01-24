Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM PST. SUNDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 3 to 6 inches at. pass level. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope. Northern...
Coldest temperatures of the year so far are coming to the SF Bay Area
The sun shone bright amid clear skies over the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday afternoon, but cold, wet weather is on the way this weekend.
Comments / 0