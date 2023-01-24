ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFGate

CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM PST. SUNDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 3 to 6 inches at. pass level. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope. Northern...
SACRAMENTO, CA

