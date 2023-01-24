ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
106.7 WTLC

Nostalgic Pics of Drake aka “Jimmy Brooks” Short Lived Basketball Career

By Weso
106.7 WTLC
106.7 WTLC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FFdBK_0kPXmLfO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PiC8S_0kPXmLfO00

Source: Mark Blinch / Getty

Drake just put on an iconic performance at the Apollo for his Day 1’s. In the middle of his concert, the Toronto rapper reminded us how old we are by pulling out a Jimmy Brooks jersey.

Talk about a THROWBACK! Before Drizzy Drake Rogers was selling out venues he was a star actor on the show Degrassi where he played Jimmy Brooks. Degrassi was the moment many Drake stans were first introduced to the soon-to-be star. Jimmy Brooks was one of the lead acts and played as the popular basketball star of the high school.

In season 4, Jimmy was shot and paralyzed after a prank went left.

Years later it was rumored that Drake wasn’t feeling his character being paralyzed and considered leaving the show . Following Jimmy’s newest appearance, his love for basketball did not change.

Check out some nostalgic photos of Drake aka “Jimmy Brooks” basketball career during Degrassi below!

Buy Drake’s iconic Degrassi basketball jersey here

RELATED: Where Are They Now? 20 Years of ‘Degrassi: The Next Generation’ &amp; Here’s What the Cast Is Up To Today

RELATED: Drake Has A Full-On ‘Degrassi’ Reunion For “I’m Upset” Video, Drops ‘Scorpion’ Release Date

RELATED: Drake Reunites With The Cast Of ‘Degrassi’

HOMEPAGE

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Drake Flexes $3.3M Worth Of Pharrell's Jewelry In 'Jumbotron Shit Poppin' Video

Drake has released a new music video for “Jumbotron Shit Poppin,” which finds him flexing more than $3.3 million worth of Pharrell‘s jewelry — check it out below. Released on Tuesday (January 17), the clip is described as 72 hours in the life of Drizzy and his friends. In it, the OVO hitmaker can be seen living the high life, which includes going jewelry shopping, posting up next to a red Ferrari and letting loose at a nightclub.
MONTANA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Noreaga Suggests Future Is Upset With Drake Over 21 Savage “Her Loss” Project

Nore made it clear that this is a rumor in the streets, but he shared what he heard. Angela Yee may not be delivering her “Rumor Report,” but Noreaga was spreading gossip on The Breakfast Club. The Drink Champs host visited his friends for an intimate chat, and during the interview, Drake, Future, and 21 Savage were mentioned.
hotnewhiphop.com

Foxy Brown Calls Keith Murray A “Crackhead” & “Dope Fiend”

Murray recently gave explicit detail of an alleged sexual encounter with the hitmaker. We’ve heard more from Keith Murray than many of us would have liked in recent weeks. The veteran rapper’s interview with The Art of Dialogue continues to go viral as clips of the chat take over social media. Most notably, Murray detailed alleged sexual encounters with fellow rappers Shawnna and Foxy Brown. The ladies did appreciate the mention, and they also made sure to call him out on Instagram.
NME

Drake flaunts his luxurious lifestyle in new video for ‘Jumbotron Shit Poppin’

Drake has shared a new music video for the track ‘Jumbotron Shit Poppin’, lifted from ‘Her Loss’, his 2022 collaborative album with 21 Savage. The video, released yesterday (January 17), was directed by Canadian filmmaker and photographer Tristan C-M – who served as director of photography on Drake’s video for ‘Sticky’. It begins with the caption “THIS IS 72 HOURS FOR US”, superimposed over camcorder footage of assorted jewellery and gold chain laid out on a marble bench.
XXL Mag

Family Guy Called Out for Nipsey Hussle Joke in Resurfaced Episode

A Nipsey Hussle joke in a resurfaced episode of Family Guy has some people calling foul. On Tuesday morning (Jan. 24), Twitter user @lowkeykai_ shared a snippet of the Family Guy episode that contained a joke referencing the late rapper. The episode, which originally aired in April of 2021, is titled "Young Parent Trap." In one scene, Chris notifies his father he is going to a concert event called Quachella.
Antoine Maurice King, MBA, MSIT

Drake Brings Out Dipset at Apollo Show

At the first of two performances at Harlem's Apollo Theater, Drake asked Dipset and 21 Savage to accompany him as he took fans on a "journey" through his career. The 6 God ran through hit singles and other cuts as the stage changed from his childhood bedroom to a record label boardroom during his intimate performance at the Apollo Theatre Saturday night (January 21), which had been repeatedly postponed due to TakeOff's passing and "production delays."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hiphop-n-more.com

Drake Shares Music Video for ‘Jumbotron Shit Poppin’: Watch

Drake has pulled a surprise by releasing the official video for his song ‘Jumbotron Shit Poppin’. The song, which was produced by Cubeatz, Danno, Dilara, F1lthy, Klimerboy, Lil Yachty, 40, OOGIE MANE and Sad Pony, was one of the standouts on his latest album Her Loss with 21 Savage. As we’ve seen in recent past with some of his music videos, Drizzy keeps it pretty simple and leaves out the high budget look from this treatment as well.
iheart.com

Jim Jones Confirms Drake As The Fifth Member Of Dipset

Jim Jones has officially dubbed Drake as the fifth member of Dipset. In an Instagram post he uploaded on Thursday night, January 26, the Harlem native welcomed Drizzy as an honorary member of The Diplomats. In his post, he includes a video of the "Jimmy Cooks" rapper backstage flashing off the Dipset logo on his jacket before mouthing the opening lines to Cam'ron and Juelz Santana's "Oh Boy." Jones recorded the video while he was on stage with Cam, Juelz, and Freekey Zekey during night two of Drake's rare show in Harlem.
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice Spice Says She Was Starstruck By Smiley At OVO Fest

It wasn’t Drake that left Ice Spice starstruck at OVO Fest. Prior to the success of “Munch (Feelin U),” Ice Spice became a viral figure after blogs spotted her next to Drake at OVO Fest. At the time, she had only a few singles out and an On The Radar freestyle that began to gain steam. However, that sole appearance spurred curiosity about the bubbling Drill rapper, especially as some speculated that she and Drake could be a thing.
TMZ.com

Lil Kim Cosigns Lola Brooke at Harlem Culture Festival

Drake's not the only rapper taking over the Apollo Theater these days ... Lil Kim headlined the Harlem Festival of Culture there, and shared the shine with her Brooklyn rap descendant Lola Brooke!!!. Kim brought out Lola Thursday night to perform her breakout hit "Don't Play With It" ... rousing...
HipHopDX.com

Drake Responds To 'Spirit Animal' Erykah Badu's Lofty Praise Following Harlem Shows

Drake has responded to Erykah Badu‘s praise following his shows in Harlem, New York over the weekend. Badu took to her Instagram Stories on Monday (January 23) to reshare an article calling Drizzy “the voice of a generation” after his back-to-back concerts, during which he took fans on a “journey” through his career with a catalog-spanning setlist and narrative-driven stage design.
NEW YORK STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Def Jam Exec Passed On Signing Nicki Minaj, Says Ransom

Ransom claims he suggested to the exec that they should give Nicki a deal. The person allegedly said, “Nah, that will never work.”. Rap Radar has returned with a gem-filled conversation with Ransom. The rapper revisited several highlights of his career and revealed an interaction he had with an executive at Def Jam. Apparently, he suggested the label sign a rising artist at the time: Nicki Minaj. However, the person dismissed the young rapper.
106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

450
Followers
1K+
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Indy's R&B Leader

 https://wtlcfm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy