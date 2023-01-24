ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Heat mascot Burnie drops in latest NBA mascot rankings

By Hochman And Crowder
560 The Joe
560 The Joe
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39qV6P_0kPXlzZJ00

Miami Heat mascot "Burnie" recently celebrated his 35th birthday, but an NBA mascot ranking list isn't showing him much love.

Also, the guys have an hilarious discussion on just exactly what "Burnie" is.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sportszion.com

“Congratulations Son!” LeBron James applauds Bronny James getting picked for McDonald’s All-American game rosters

Lebron James’ eldest son, Bronny, has finally followed the path his father created after getting named in the McDonald’s All-American today. McDonald’s All-American Game is one of the most prestigious achievements for a high school basketball player. It was given to all American and Canadian boys and girls who had excelled on their hardwood performance. 20 years ago, the young Lebron was also named in this accomplishment.
NBA

2023 NBA All-Star starters announced

LeBron James is closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record. And now, he has caught Abdul-Jabbar on another page of the All-Star record book. James was announced Thursday as an NBA All-Star for the 19th time, the Los Angeles Lakers’ star tying Abdul-Jabbar for the most selections in league history. James — the leading overall vote-getter — will be the captain of one of the teams for the Feb. 19 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, while Eastern Conference voting leader Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks will captain the other side.
WREG

2023 NBA All-Star Picks for the Western Conference

With All-Star starters set to be announced Thursday, SI’s Rohan Nadkarni unveils his roster selections for the West. It's All-Star season, and with the starters officially set to be announced Thursday, it's time to take a look at who has earned a spot in the Western Conference. You can find Eastern Conference picks here.
silverscreenandroll.com

LeBron James voted captain of All-Star Game for sixth-straight year

Since the NBA introduced the current format for the All-Star game that features a pair of captains drafting teams, LeBron James has never not been one of the two selected and 2023 will be no different. For the sixth-straight year, the Lakers star has been selected as an All-Star Game captain, the league announced on TNT on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
560 The Joe

Raja Bell: "Heat are a Piece Away"

The Miami Heat sit at 27-22 heading into tonight’s game against the Orlando Magic. The Heat have looked great at times and they have had some rough nights as well as they continue to deal with injuries.
MIAMI, FL
OnlyHomers

Superstar NHL Player Suffers Major Injury

The National Hockey League is a relentless, fast-paced sport where big hits are part of the game. However, some big hits lead to major injuries. That happened to one of the best players in the game of hockey.
560 The Joe

560 The Joe

Miami, FL
195
Followers
513
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Live coverage of the Miami Hurricanes, Miami Dolphins, and Florida Panthers! Stream, read and download 560 The Joe WQAM from any device on Audacy.

 https://www.audacy.com/wqam

Comments / 0

Community Policy